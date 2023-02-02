ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

utv44.com

Brookley by the Bay masterplan finalized

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile's Brookley by the Bay dreams will soon become reality. Today, the city unveiled its final master plan for the new 98 acre waterfront park, for everyone to see. They have a lot of exciting things planned! With amenities like an amphitheater, boardwalks, picnic, and sand volleyball areas, walking trails and even a kayak launch, having something for everybody.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Firefighter's Association suing city over pay parity

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — A Mobile County circuit court judge denied motions for summary judgment filed by the Mobile Fire Fighter's Union and the City of Mobile. The Mobile Firefighter's Association is suing the city. It is upset that mobile police officers were given incentive pay last year and firefighters were not.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Mardi Gras kicks off with Conde Cavaliers parade, Nelly concert

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — With clear skies Friday night, large crowds expected downtown for the Conde Cavaliers parade. The parade rolls at 6:30 on route A. Mobile Police are beefing up security. It's the first big event downtown since the New Year's Eve shooting that killed one person on...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Wawa convenience stores and gas stations come to Mobile in 2023

Wawa, a privately held, family-owned chain of more than 980 convenience retail and food service stores, will be breaking ground on multiple locations in Mobile in 2023, with stores opening in 2024. The first Wawa opened in Folstom, Pennsylvania, in 1964. It now has locations throughout New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland,...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Police: Man shot near Warsaw Ave.

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police Sunday morning confirmed a male victim was shot near Warsaw Avenue and suffered a non-life-threatening injury. He has been transported to the hospital for treatment. No suspect has been taken into custody. Additional details will be released when information becomes available.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Actor Morgan Freeman joins Gulf Shores PD in reviewing new applicants

Gulf Shores, Ala. (WPMI) — Academy Award winning actor Morgan Freeman was part of a group last week reviewing candidates applying for jobs with the Gulf Shores Police Department. Freeman, known for his roles in Shawshank Redemption, Driving Miss Daisy and Million Dollar Baby, owns property in Gulf Shores.
GULF SHORES, AL
utv44.com

Police: Man shot and killed at beauty supply store in Semmes

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Semmes Police Department, a man has been shot at the K&J Beauty Supply store on Moffet Road. It happened Friday evening; police say the incident began as an argument between two unidentified men. Police say one man then shot the other; the...
SEMMES, AL
utv44.com

Awesome weekend weather continues

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — The weekend will continue to be dry with more sun than clouds Sunday. Tonight will be chilly with widespread 40s, but tomorrow will feature plenty of afternoon highs in the mid 60s. Monday and Tuesday will be dry and mild with highs in the 70s....
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

BCSO: Two-year-old medevacked after being hit by car

Baldwin County, Ala. (WPMI) — The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office says a two-year-old child has been hit by a car in the Elsanor area. Around 2:15pm units were called to the Price Grubbs Road area just north of Highway 90. The Sheriff's office says the child was transported by...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Semmes PD: Traffic stop nets woman with marijuana, meth, $45k in cash

SEMMES, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Semmes Police, on January 17, 2023, Semmes Police stopped a vehicle on Moffett Road just west of Schillinger Road for a traffic violation. The officers noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle, officers then discovered a...
SEMMES, AL
utv44.com

Archdiocese of Mobile announces new Superintendent

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi has announced that Chad Barwick has been selected as the next Superintendent/Director of Catholic Education for Catholic schools of the Archdiocese of Mobile. “Mr. Barwick is well-known and respected in the Archdiocese of Mobile. He was raised in Montgomery and as...
MOBILE, AL

