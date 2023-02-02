Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blue box with baby's ashes washes ashore after botched burial at seaTracey FollyDaphne, AL
Make money offline in USA for high lifestyleBhawna AroraMobile, AL
In 2012, a 14-year-old girl went to visit her father. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Brittany Robinson?Fatim HemrajMobile, AL
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of AlabamaBryan DijkhuizenMobile, AL
Related
utv44.com
Nelly, Conde Cavaliers draw major crowds to Downtown Mobile despite safety concerns
The good times were rolling Friday Night as the City of Mobile welcomed in Mardi Gras. The streets of Downtown were filled with folks waiting to see the extravagant floats, catch throws, and fellowshipping with the community, everyone in good spirits. “It was really fun, I got hit in the...
utv44.com
Brookley by the Bay masterplan finalized
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile's Brookley by the Bay dreams will soon become reality. Today, the city unveiled its final master plan for the new 98 acre waterfront park, for everyone to see. They have a lot of exciting things planned! With amenities like an amphitheater, boardwalks, picnic, and sand volleyball areas, walking trails and even a kayak launch, having something for everybody.
utv44.com
Mobile Firefighter's Association suing city over pay parity
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — A Mobile County circuit court judge denied motions for summary judgment filed by the Mobile Fire Fighter's Union and the City of Mobile. The Mobile Firefighter's Association is suing the city. It is upset that mobile police officers were given incentive pay last year and firefighters were not.
utv44.com
Baldwin Co. Public Schools buys 106 acres in Daphne, still considering options
Baldwin County, Ala. (WPMI) — At the January 19th Baldwin County Public Schools Board of Education meeting, members approved Superintendent Eddie Tyler's recommendation to purchase 106 acres in Daphne for $3.1 million. The land is located on the northwest corner of Corte Road and 181. It's an area that's...
utv44.com
Mobile Mardi Gras kicks off with Conde Cavaliers parade, Nelly concert
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — With clear skies Friday night, large crowds expected downtown for the Conde Cavaliers parade. The parade rolls at 6:30 on route A. Mobile Police are beefing up security. It's the first big event downtown since the New Year's Eve shooting that killed one person on...
utv44.com
Wawa convenience stores and gas stations come to Mobile in 2023
Wawa, a privately held, family-owned chain of more than 980 convenience retail and food service stores, will be breaking ground on multiple locations in Mobile in 2023, with stores opening in 2024. The first Wawa opened in Folstom, Pennsylvania, in 1964. It now has locations throughout New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland,...
utv44.com
Mobile Police: Man shot near Warsaw Ave.
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police Sunday morning confirmed a male victim was shot near Warsaw Avenue and suffered a non-life-threatening injury. He has been transported to the hospital for treatment. No suspect has been taken into custody. Additional details will be released when information becomes available.
utv44.com
Actor Morgan Freeman joins Gulf Shores PD in reviewing new applicants
Gulf Shores, Ala. (WPMI) — Academy Award winning actor Morgan Freeman was part of a group last week reviewing candidates applying for jobs with the Gulf Shores Police Department. Freeman, known for his roles in Shawshank Redemption, Driving Miss Daisy and Million Dollar Baby, owns property in Gulf Shores.
utv44.com
Police: Man shot and killed at beauty supply store in Semmes
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Semmes Police Department, a man has been shot at the K&J Beauty Supply store on Moffet Road. It happened Friday evening; police say the incident began as an argument between two unidentified men. Police say one man then shot the other; the...
utv44.com
Awesome weekend weather continues
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — The weekend will continue to be dry with more sun than clouds Sunday. Tonight will be chilly with widespread 40s, but tomorrow will feature plenty of afternoon highs in the mid 60s. Monday and Tuesday will be dry and mild with highs in the 70s....
utv44.com
BCSO: Two-year-old medevacked after being hit by car
Baldwin County, Ala. (WPMI) — The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office says a two-year-old child has been hit by a car in the Elsanor area. Around 2:15pm units were called to the Price Grubbs Road area just north of Highway 90. The Sheriff's office says the child was transported by...
utv44.com
Semmes PD: Traffic stop nets woman with marijuana, meth, $45k in cash
SEMMES, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Semmes Police, on January 17, 2023, Semmes Police stopped a vehicle on Moffett Road just west of Schillinger Road for a traffic violation. The officers noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle, officers then discovered a...
utv44.com
Archdiocese of Mobile announces new Superintendent
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi has announced that Chad Barwick has been selected as the next Superintendent/Director of Catholic Education for Catholic schools of the Archdiocese of Mobile. “Mr. Barwick is well-known and respected in the Archdiocese of Mobile. He was raised in Montgomery and as...
