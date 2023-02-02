ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 NASCAR Racing TV Schedules on FOX Sports & NBC Sports

Stock-car racing has come a long way since Bill France and his buddies got together in 1947 and formed the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing. The first race was held on a road course at Daytona Beach on February 15, 1948, and was won by Red Byron driving a modified 1939 Ford.
No NASCAR race at Auto Club Speedway in 2024, '25 in doubt

The timeline to turn Auto Club Speedway into a short track remains undetermined, but the facility will not host a NASCAR race in 2024. Dave Allen, the track president, said on Saturday afternoon a race in Fontana next season had been ruled out, which could extend into the 2025 season. NASCAR will run races on what is now a two-mile oval for the final time on February 26.
FONTANA, CA
Speedway Digest

Weekend Notebook: L.A. Memorial Coliseum

LOS ANGELES – As expected there was a lot of optimism exuded as the NASCAR Cup Series drivers arrived at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Saturday for opening practice and then qualifying for Sunday’s Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum (8 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the annual exhibition opener to the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Speedway Digest

NASCAR and Ally Announce Official Partnership

NASCAR and Ally Financial Inc. today announced a league-wide sponsorship expanding the financial institution’s presence in the sport, having Ally Bank become the Official Consumer Bank of NASCAR and NASCAR-owned tracks. The multiyear deal is in addition to Ally’s existing full-season relationship with Hendrick Motorsports and will also focus on continuing to bring unique and engaging experiences to fans, while advancing inclusivity in racing.
Speedway Digest

Bret Holmes Racing Expands Racing Program for the 2023 Season

Bret Holmes Racing (BHR) announced today they will field a full-time entry in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with driver Bret Holmes for the 2023 season. The team will compete for Rookie of the Year honors and the 2023 Driver Points Championship. Holmes competed in eight Truck Series events last...
Speedway Digest

Pinnacle Racing Group to Launch Motorsports Development Program in 2023

Pinnacle Racing Group (PRG), a new professional Motorsports team officially announced today its plans to compete in several grassroots racing series in 2023 beginning with the ARCA Menards Series East season-opener at Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway next month. The Mooresville, N.C.-based team’s purpose is to provide productive and fulfilling careers...
Speedway Digest

McGruff the Crime Dog® and Joey Gase race for safety at Daytona

All crime prevention engines are a go on car #53 during NASCAR’S race at the Daytona International Speedway on February 18. Joey Gase and McGruff the Crime Dog® continue their crime fighting partnership and shine a light on criminals selling counterfeit products. ”As America’s Innovation Agency, the USPTO...
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

