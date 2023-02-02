Read full article on original website
tvinsider.com
2023 NASCAR Racing TV Schedules on FOX Sports & NBC Sports
Stock-car racing has come a long way since Bill France and his buddies got together in 1947 and formed the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing. The first race was held on a road course at Daytona Beach on February 15, 1948, and was won by Red Byron driving a modified 1939 Ford.
racer.com
No NASCAR race at Auto Club Speedway in 2024, '25 in doubt
The timeline to turn Auto Club Speedway into a short track remains undetermined, but the facility will not host a NASCAR race in 2024. Dave Allen, the track president, said on Saturday afternoon a race in Fontana next season had been ruled out, which could extend into the 2025 season. NASCAR will run races on what is now a two-mile oval for the final time on February 26.
Joe Gibbs Racing statement on Coy Gibbs passing; Hamlin clarifies
Denny Hamlin translated the statement from Joe Gibbs Racing into blunt form. 20-year-old Ty Gibbs is set to enter his debut season in the NASCAR Cup Series. He’ll drive the No. 54 (formerly No. 18) for Joe Gibbs Racing. View the statements from Joe Gibbs Racing and Denny Hamlin...
Fox Sports Unveils Expansive 2023 Daytona Speedweeks Broadcaster Lineup, Highlighted by Network’s 20th Daytona 500
Looking ahead to its 20th DAYTONA 500 in its 23rd consecutive season of NASCAR coverage, FOX Sports today announces its premier broadcaster lineup for the 2023 Daytona Speedweeks and NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season, highlighted by a slate of veteran FOX NASCAR voices and a proven, compelling rotation of guest analysts.
Weekend Notebook: L.A. Memorial Coliseum
LOS ANGELES – As expected there was a lot of optimism exuded as the NASCAR Cup Series drivers arrived at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Saturday for opening practice and then qualifying for Sunday’s Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum (8 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the annual exhibition opener to the season.
Ross Chastain Has Incredible Reaction To NASCAR's Latest Ban
Earlier this week, NASCAR announced that drivers will not be allowed to run against the wall to gain speed. NASCAR said there will be a time penalty for those who use wall to gain speed at any and all tracks this season. Ross Chastain benefited from this move during the Martinsville Cup ...
NCS AT L.A. MEMORIAL COLISEUM: Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson Press Conference Transcript
KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1, and CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1, met with the media in advance of the NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying session at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Press Conference Transcript:. Q: With the backdrop here, looking as strong as...
Autoweek.com
Why NASCAR Is Skipping Auto Club Speedway in California for 2024, Possibly Longer
Since 1997 NASCAR's Southern California presence has been through Fontana's Auto Club Speedway once known as California Speedway. The track will get an overhaul; it will be shortened from its current two miles, though to what length and what configuration has yet to be determined. As for making the coliseum...
NASCAR and Ally Announce Official Partnership
NASCAR and Ally Financial Inc. today announced a league-wide sponsorship expanding the financial institution’s presence in the sport, having Ally Bank become the Official Consumer Bank of NASCAR and NASCAR-owned tracks. The multiyear deal is in addition to Ally’s existing full-season relationship with Hendrick Motorsports and will also focus on continuing to bring unique and engaging experiences to fans, while advancing inclusivity in racing.
3 NASCAR Cup Series Teams That Could Make a Trackhouse Racing-Style Splash in 2023
A look at three NASCAR teams that could have a breakout Cup Series season in 2023. The post 3 NASCAR Cup Series Teams That Could Make a Trackhouse Racing-Style Splash in 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bret Holmes Racing Expands Racing Program for the 2023 Season
Bret Holmes Racing (BHR) announced today they will field a full-time entry in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with driver Bret Holmes for the 2023 season. The team will compete for Rookie of the Year honors and the 2023 Driver Points Championship. Holmes competed in eight Truck Series events last...
Travis Pastrana’s Road to Daytona Starts With DIRTcar UMP Modifieds at DIRTcar Nationals
Having won numerous motocross and rally championships, co-created Nitro Circus and Nitro Rallycross, performed several miraculous stunts, and raced in NASCAR, amongst a plethora of other accomplishments, there isn’t much left on Travis Pastrana’s bucket list. Except for the Daytona 500. His plan to run the historic NASCAR...
Christian Horner Says Ford’s EV Knowledge Is Key to Red Bull F1 Partnership
Photo | Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Oracle Red Bull Racing.The partnership isn't a branding exercise, said Horner, but a technical exchange.
Chevrolet Indycar at Thermal Club - Indycar Preseason Testing
Will Power, No. 12 Verizon 5G Team Penske Chevrolet, led the Team Chevy contingent after two sessions completing Day One of Preseason Testing at The Thermal Club in the Coachella Valley just south of Palm Springs, California. Times around the 3.067-mile, 17-turn road course dropped as the day progressed with...
Pinnacle Racing Group to Launch Motorsports Development Program in 2023
Pinnacle Racing Group (PRG), a new professional Motorsports team officially announced today its plans to compete in several grassroots racing series in 2023 beginning with the ARCA Menards Series East season-opener at Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway next month. The Mooresville, N.C.-based team’s purpose is to provide productive and fulfilling careers...
McGruff the Crime Dog® and Joey Gase race for safety at Daytona
All crime prevention engines are a go on car #53 during NASCAR’S race at the Daytona International Speedway on February 18. Joey Gase and McGruff the Crime Dog® continue their crime fighting partnership and shine a light on criminals selling counterfeit products. ”As America’s Innovation Agency, the USPTO...
USAC RACEAID Begins New Chapter in Assisting the Racing Community
Since 1959, the United States Auto Club Benevolent Foundation has provided financial aid to the families of auto racing participants with ties to USAC who have been injured or are in need of assistance. In 2023, a new chapter begins with the rebranding of the USAC Benevolent Foundation to what...
Toyota NCS LA Clash Quotes -- Bell, Gibbs, Hamlin, Reddick, Wallace
Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Christopher Bell, Ty Gibbs and Denny Hamlin along with 23XI Racing drivers Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace were made available to media prior to practice for to the LA Clash event today:. CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 Interstate Batteries Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing. What has it...
Evergreen Raceway/Mahoning Valley Speedway to Run 602 Crate Modified Dual Track Series
In a continuing effort to work in unison on selective cross-promoting endeavors, Lehighton’s Mahoning Valley Speedway and Evergreen Raceway in Butler Township are excited to announce a Dual Track Series (DTS) with the 602 Crate Modifieds. This announcement comes after both facilities revealed a Hobby Stock/4-Cylinder Stock Dual Track...
