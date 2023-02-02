ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
Yellowhammer News

Rising Alabama exports put 2022 on course for record year

Alabama exports are bouncing back from global trade frictions and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which combined to interrupt years of momentum that lifted overseas shipments of Alabama-made goods. While full-year results are not yet available for 2022, trade data show that Alabama exports approached $23.4 billion in value...
ALABAMA STATE
OnlyInYourState

Here Are The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Alabama

When you travel to Alabama you’ll be welcomed with a warm southern hospitality vibe that’ll make it hard for you to leave. Alabama definitely flies under the radar when it comes to vacation destinations, but you’d be missing out on a whole lot of fun if you pass it up. After you look through this list of some of the best places to stay in Alabama we think you’ll be inspired to bump that Alabama vacation up a few spots on your bucket list.
ALABAMA STATE
tigerdroppings.com

Alabama Unveils Official NIL Collective Called 'Yea Alabama'

The University of Alabama unveiled its official NIL collective, named "Yea Alabama," on Thursday. The group's stated mission is to "cultivate and harness name, image and likeness opportunities for Alabama student-athletes" across the board.... (The Spun)
TUSCALOOSA, AL
April Killian

Shadow People and Mysterious Lights: The Haunted Forests Of Alabama

There's no doubt that Alabama is a beautiful state. Natural treasures abound here from the northern border all the way to the gulf coast. Part of the beauty of our state lies within our thousands of acres of forests. Alabama is home to 23 million acres of forested land. That's almost 70% of the state! We have 4 national forests and 6 state forests that give us close to 700,000 acres of public land and to explore. There you'll find trails full of natural wonders, breathtaking views, wildlife....and ghosts. That's right, nature isn't the only thing you might encounter in the forests of Alabama. We have our share of spirits that inhabit our woods.
ALABAMA STATE
The Center Square

Report: Alabama's fine and forfeiture income is below national average

(The Center Square) — A study from the Reason Foundation found that Alabama's income from fines and forfeitures is below the national average. The study by the think tank, which used data from the U.S. Census Bureau's Annual Survey of State and Local Government Finances, found that Alabamians paid $14.28 per capita as local governments collected $71.75 million in fines and forfeitures in 2020. Nationally, governments collected $9 billion in fines and forfeitures, with 20 states collecting $1 million or more. ...
ALABAMA STATE
thebamabuzz.com

38 New & Coming Soon Homes across Alabama—Feb. 3-5

Are you looking for a new home across Alabama? We’ve got 38 new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Martha Hiden at 205-567-6100 or email...
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Half of Alabama Hospital Operating in the Red

Half of Alabama's hospitals are currently "Operating in the red" according to the Alabama Hospital Association. Half of Alabama's hospitals are currently "Operating in the red" according to the Alabama Hospital Association. Main Weather (News 19 at 10) Growing Concern About Alabama Prisoner Releases (News …. Public reaction has ranged...
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.

Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
ALABAMA STATE
lowndessignal.com

Communities source eggs locally while HPAI impacts mid-west producers

Midwest table egg producers are battling the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), a contagious virus threatening flocks and contributing to rising egg prices across the nation since February 2022. “This past year, the highly pathogenic avian influenza hit commercial egg facilities in other states, particularly Minnesota and Wisconsin,”...
ALABAMA STATE
Edy Zoo

New law prohibits smoking in cars with children in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, AL. - The Alabama legislature strongly opposes smoking in vehicles with children present. Smoking or vaping in a motor vehicle with a child in it is currently not prohibited by law. However, a new bill aims to change that by making it illegal to smoke or vape in a car with a child under the age of 14 present. This bill will also punish infractions.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy