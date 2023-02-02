Read full article on original website
Yellowhammer News
Rising Alabama exports put 2022 on course for record year
Alabama exports are bouncing back from global trade frictions and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which combined to interrupt years of momentum that lifted overseas shipments of Alabama-made goods. While full-year results are not yet available for 2022, trade data show that Alabama exports approached $23.4 billion in value...
Wawa is coming to Alabama. Here’s where the first Mobile and Baldwin stores will open
A goose mascot wearing Mardi Gras beads and leading a second line of elected officials through the foyer of the Mobile Chamber can only mean one thing: Wawa has landed in southwest Alabama, and lots of people are very happy about it. Executives with the convenience store chain, an East...
Roy S. Johnson: Early release of 369 is most compassionate, smartest act ever by Alabama’s janky prison system
This is an opinion column. Releasing 369 Alabama men and women who are two to eight months from paying their debt to society is a good thing. For them, certainly. It’s a compassionate thing. It’s also a smart thing. Yet when word leaked earlier this week—thanks to the...
OnlyInYourState
Here Are The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Alabama
When you travel to Alabama you’ll be welcomed with a warm southern hospitality vibe that’ll make it hard for you to leave. Alabama definitely flies under the radar when it comes to vacation destinations, but you’d be missing out on a whole lot of fun if you pass it up. After you look through this list of some of the best places to stay in Alabama we think you’ll be inspired to bump that Alabama vacation up a few spots on your bucket list.
tigerdroppings.com
Alabama Unveils Official NIL Collective Called 'Yea Alabama'
The University of Alabama unveiled its official NIL collective, named "Yea Alabama," on Thursday. The group's stated mission is to "cultivate and harness name, image and likeness opportunities for Alabama student-athletes" across the board.... (The Spun)
utv44.com
State Treasurer reminds folks to claim their assets following Natl. Unclaimed Property Day
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — Yesterday was National Unclaimed Property Day, and Alabama Treasurer Young Boozer is reminding Alabamians to claim their assets. Every year, Alabama receives all types of items ranging from cash, jewelry, guns and so on. If unclaimed, the state of Alabama would keep those funds, and put items up for auction.
Shadow People and Mysterious Lights: The Haunted Forests Of Alabama
There's no doubt that Alabama is a beautiful state. Natural treasures abound here from the northern border all the way to the gulf coast. Part of the beauty of our state lies within our thousands of acres of forests. Alabama is home to 23 million acres of forested land. That's almost 70% of the state! We have 4 national forests and 6 state forests that give us close to 700,000 acres of public land and to explore. There you'll find trails full of natural wonders, breathtaking views, wildlife....and ghosts. That's right, nature isn't the only thing you might encounter in the forests of Alabama. We have our share of spirits that inhabit our woods.
Get ready for some fun: Topgolf announces third Alabama location under construction
Topgolf announced this week that construction efforts are underway in Mobile, Alabama, to bring its family-friendly technology-enabled experience to the city. The venue, which will be located near the intersection of I-65 and Government Boulevard in the McGowan Park Shopping Center, will be the third to serve the state of Alabama and is expected to open in late 2023.
Many Alabama Residents Have Millions In Unclaimed Assets
Yes, I have heard it before but never tested the theory. This time, I typed my first and last name into the website and it was right on the screen in front of me. I had money, yes money, that was "unclaimed" and waiting for me. All I had to...
Councilman arrest, new TopGolf, Wood Jr.’s big gig: Down in Alabama
A Huntsville City Councilman was arrested on shoplifting charges at a Walmart. Construction has begun on a TopGolf facility in Mobile. Comedian Roy Wood Jr., who grew up in Birmingham, will be the featured entertainer for this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is...
wtva.com
Chief Met. Matt Laubhan tests the limit as EV infrastructure develops across U.S.
As EV infrastructure develops across the U.S., Chief Meteorologist Matt Laubhan and Emily Leonard tested the limits with their electric truck. Mississippi and Alabama have some of the most limited EV infrastructure in the country.
Bills to end 2 Confederate holidays pre-filed for upcoming legislative session in Alabama
A set of bills pre-filed for the Alabama Legislature's upcoming session would end two holidays honoring Confederate leaders and add holidays for Juneteenth and Election Day.
Report: Alabama's fine and forfeiture income is below national average
(The Center Square) — A study from the Reason Foundation found that Alabama's income from fines and forfeitures is below the national average. The study by the think tank, which used data from the U.S. Census Bureau's Annual Survey of State and Local Government Finances, found that Alabamians paid $14.28 per capita as local governments collected $71.75 million in fines and forfeitures in 2020. Nationally, governments collected $9 billion in fines and forfeitures, with 20 states collecting $1 million or more. ...
thebamabuzz.com
38 New & Coming Soon Homes across Alabama—Feb. 3-5
Are you looking for a new home across Alabama? We’ve got 38 new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Martha Hiden at 205-567-6100 or email...
Who’s next? A look at the top 2024 football players in the state of Alabama
With both Signing Days for the Class of 2023 now in the rearview mirror, it’s time to look ahead a bit. Here is a look at 15 of the top high school football players in the state from the Class of 2024. This list is based on rankings from multiple recruiting services as well as AL.com high school experts.
WHNT-TV
Half of Alabama Hospital Operating in the Red
Half of Alabama's hospitals are currently "Operating in the red" according to the Alabama Hospital Association. Half of Alabama's hospitals are currently "Operating in the red" according to the Alabama Hospital Association. Main Weather (News 19 at 10) Growing Concern About Alabama Prisoner Releases (News …. Public reaction has ranged...
alreporter.com
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
What is P-EBT and who qualifies for it?
For the 2022-2023 school year, some schools and children may be eligible to receive P-EBT benefits when COVID-19 disrupts normal classes.
lowndessignal.com
Communities source eggs locally while HPAI impacts mid-west producers
Midwest table egg producers are battling the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), a contagious virus threatening flocks and contributing to rising egg prices across the nation since February 2022. “This past year, the highly pathogenic avian influenza hit commercial egg facilities in other states, particularly Minnesota and Wisconsin,”...
New law prohibits smoking in cars with children in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, AL. - The Alabama legislature strongly opposes smoking in vehicles with children present. Smoking or vaping in a motor vehicle with a child in it is currently not prohibited by law. However, a new bill aims to change that by making it illegal to smoke or vape in a car with a child under the age of 14 present. This bill will also punish infractions.
