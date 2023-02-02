Read full article on original website
tapinto.net
Letter: Listen to the Concerns of Your Citizenry on One Westfield Place
I am writing in regard to the One Westfield Place proposal. And to be clear, while on the Town Council I voted to designate the areas being considered for the current proposal as Areas in Need of Redevelopment. I was, and continue to be, a supporter of Smart Growth. My view of Smart Growth however means responsible development that offers holistic and lasting benefits to the community. I believe there is a way to revitalize our Downtown that could serve as a model for other New Jersey towns, but only if the process moves forward with careful thought and deliberation.
tapinto.net
What Roads Are Open and Closed This Week Around Doylestown?
DOYLESTOWN, PA—Here's a look at road closings and slowdowns you'll face in the Doylestown area for the week of Feb. 5, 2023. In Doylestown Borough, Main Street at the intersection of State Street/Business U.S. 202 will have lane shifts for work on signal pole construction and ADA curb cutouts between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The work is scheduled to go until April 28, 2023.
tapinto.net
Friday Winds Partially Raise a Commercial Roof in Hawthorne
HAWTHORNE, NJ - High winds are being blamed for damaging a roof on Ethel Avenue late Friday, with part of the roof blowing into an adjacent lot. On February 3, a commercial building at 7 Ethel Avenue lost pieces of its roof during the heavy winds and icy temperatures. A...
Road Closure in Rahway Due to Water Main Break
RAHWAY, NJ — Due to a water main break under the Route 1/9 overpass, the Rahway Police Department issued an advisory that East Hazelwood Avenue will be closed from Woodbridge Road to Frontage Road, near Capobianco Plaza. The roadway will remain closed until repairs are completed. At this time, it is unknown when the roadway will reopen. [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
tapinto.net
$4M Bond Anticipation Note and More on Agenda for Township Committee Meeting on Feb. 7
MILLBURN, NJ – Among the items that will be discussed at Tuesday’s (Feb. 5) Township Committee meeting are designating a $4,030,000 Bond Anticipation Note, a presentation on fields in Gero Park for Millburn Sports, intent to fund spending plan shortfall for affordable housing programs, endorsing the Millburn Township Housing Element and Fair Share Plan and amending and supplementing the Canoe Brook property.
High Winds Suspected in Fatal West Orange Crash
WEST ORANGE, NJ -- The West Orange Fire Department along with West Orange Police units responded to a single vehicle crash on Kelly Drive shortly after 7:00 p.m. on February 3, 2023. The incident involved an elderly married West Orange couple who were traveling southbound on Kelly Drive near Baxter Lane. Their car was suddenly hit by a falling tree limb which penetrated the sunroof of the vehicle. It struck the male driver in the head rendering him unconscious and causing their car to veer off the roadway. They subsequently crashed into a second tree on the west side of the street. A utility pole was also downed as a result of the crash and PSE&G crews were dispatched to the scene. Frigid temperatures were accompanied by strong wind gusts on Friday and are believed to be a contributing factor in the accident. Both patients were transported to UMDNJ where the male driver was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. His wife suffered non-life threatening injuries, but the exact nature of her injuries was unclear.
tourcounsel.com
Brunswick Square | Shopping mall in New Jersey
Brunswick Square is a single story shopping mall located in East Brunswick, New Jersey, at the intersection of Route 18 and Rues Lane. It is owned and managed by Washington Prime Group and has gross leasable area (GLA) of 769,041 sq ft (71,446.2 m2).
tapinto.net
Mark Your Calendar for the Annual Hasbrouck Heights Street Fair
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ - The sights and sounds of the annual street fair will again return to Hasbrouck Heights in June. The Hasbrouck Heights Regional Chamber of Commerce announced during its monthly meeting that the Street Fair, the group's premiere summer event, is scheduled for Sunday, June 4. Residents can...
High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer
WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
tapinto.net
Red Bank Zoning Board Carries Digital Billboard Proposal to April
RED BANK, NJ: The Red Bank Zoning Board held a hybrid (online and in-person), meeting last night with the primary discussion on a proposal from Outfront Media LLC, a publicly traded company (NYSE symbol: “OUT”), to replace two, non-conforming billboards. These billboards are seen as you come south...
wrnjradio.com
1 flown to hospital after Morris County crash
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – One person was flown to the hospital for treatment after a crash in Washington Township on Saturday. The Long Valley Fire Company said at 2:15 p.m. they responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries in the area of Naughright Road and Acorn Drive.
Westfield Council Hikes 2023 Pool Membership Rates
WESTFIELD, NJ — If you want to take a plunge at the Westfield Memorial Pool this summer, you’ll likely have to pay more for the opportunity than you did last year. The town council on Tuesday authorized increased pool membership rates for 2023. Resident families with five or more members will pay an additional $54 dollars annually, while resident families with four or fewer will pay an additional $45, and individuals living in town will see a $20 annual hike, under the measure. Nonresidents families with five or more members will pay an additional $86 annually, while nonresident families with four or fewer members...
tapinto.net
Morris County to Hold 2023 Household Hazardous Waste Collection Events
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ- The Morris County Municipal Utilities Authority (MCMUA) will conduct four Household Hazardous Waste Disposal events in 2023. The dates are:. Saturday May 20 from 9am - 2pm at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy, 500 West Hanover Avenue in Parsippany. Saturday June 17 from 9am -...
tapinto.net
Ocean County's Largest Fishing Flea Market at Southern Regional on February 11
MANAHAWKIN, NJ - The Annual Southern Regional Fishing Flea Market is Saturday, February 11 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. held in the Southern Regional Middle School cafeteria, located at 75 Cedar Bridge Road in Manahawkin. This market is one of the largest in Ocean County with over 100 tables...
tapinto.net
Hackensack Declares Code Blue
Hackensack, NJ - As temperatures drop below freezing, Hackensack has declared February 3 and February 4, from 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. Code Blue. A Code Blue alert is declared whenever temperatures drop below the freezing point (32º F) with precipitation and below 25º F without precipitation. These weather conditions pose a danger to the homeless population.
insidernj.com
Cirillo Officially Announces Candidacy for Mayor of West New York
Commissioner Cosmo A. Cirillo on Friday night formally announced his intention to run for mayor of West New York along with running mates Assemblywoman Angelica M. Jimenez, Commissioner Margarita Guzman, longtime residents Hiram Gonzalez and Walter Lopez. Their slogan?. West New York Forward. Cirillo and his running mates will kick-off...
tapinto.net
Somerset County: Monthly First Saturday and E-Waste Drop-Off Events on Feb. 4
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ -- Get ready! Somerset County is hosting the monthly First Saturday and E-Waste Drop-off events on Saturday, Feb. 4, in Bridgewater and Hillsborough. Residents can bring recyclables such as newspapers, junk mail and other acceptable items to the First Saturday of the Month Drop-off on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Somerset County Recycling Center, located at 40 Polhemus Lane, Bridgewater, NJ 08807.
tapinto.net
16-Year-Old Victim of Fatal Midland Park House Fire Identified
MIDLAND PARK, NJ - Alexander Lopez-Pena, 16, was found deceased while emergency personnel extinguished a fire on Franklin Avenue Thursday, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor. Additional occupants of the home were transported to Valley Hospital in Ridgewood for treatment of unspecified injuries, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced in...
tapinto.net
Heavy Fire in Holmdel, Holland Road
HOLMDEL, NJ: TAPinto received a report at approximately 4:40 p.m., today that there is a working fire at a dwelling on Holland Road in Holmdel - upgraded to heavy. First responders are on the scene. There is a request for county support. This is breaking news and this article will be updated as details come in.
tapinto.net
Child Pedestrian Struck in Summit Crosswalk; Driver Issued Summons
SUMMIT, NJ - A 10-year-old pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle this morning while in a crosswalk at the intersection of Deforest and Woodland Avenues. Summit Police Department responded to the incident at 8:15 a.m. at Lincoln-Hubbard Elementary School on 52 Woodland Avenue where they found the boy, who had suffered a leg injury. The victim reported that he was in a crosswalk at the intersection of Deforest Avenue and Woodland Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle; he walked to the school for assistance.
