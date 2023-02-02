Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Army-Navy game at Gillette Stadium expected to boost Southern New England tourism
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The 124th Army-Navy game is coming to New England for the first time this year. The historic football game will take place at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough in December of 2023. The aim to bring the national-level game to New England has been in the...
Turnto10.com
Lifelong friend remembers woman recovered from Burrillville pond
(WJAR) — A campmate turned lifelong friend of the woman recovered from Little Round Top Pond in Burrillville on Sunday remembered her as a devoted friend and an active nature-lover. "She was a thoroughly good person," Kate Harris said of 67-year-old Jane Finkelstein. Harris said she met Finkelstein at...
Turnto10.com
Adrian Hall, Trinity Rep's founding director, dies at 95
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Trinity Repertory Company announced Monday that its founding director, Adrian Hall, passed away at 95 years old at his Van, Texas home over the weekend. Hall’s annual production of “A Christmas Carol” has been a classic holiday tradition in Rhode Island for over 40 years....
Turnto10.com
Eugene Lee, noted Broadway and television set designer, dies at 83
Eugene Lee, a Providence resident whose set designs were seen by Broadway and television audiences, has died. Trinity Repertory Company said he was 83. Lee was resident designer at Trinity Repertory Company in Providence, as well as a production designer for "Saturday Night Live." His imagination also created the Manhattan...
Turnto10.com
East Greenwich parent reacts to science teacher put on leave
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — An investigation remains tight-lipped after a Cole Middle School science teacher was placed on administrative leave earlier this week. On Monday, East Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Brian Ricca sent a letter to parents and faculty saying there were reports of alleged inappropriate behavior against science teacher Adam Scott.
Turnto10.com
Flames engulf boat in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Smoke filled the sky as firefighters battled a boat fire in Providence on Wednesday afternoon. Video sent in by a NBC 10 viewer driving by shows the massive flames coming from the boat on Alabama Street. The boat was close to a home on Alabama...
Turnto10.com
Bally's Twin River Lincoln to add gaming expansion
LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — A major gaming expansion is coming to Bally's Twin River Lincoln. A new spa also opened at the casino on Tuesday. The 40,000 square-foot expansion makes the overall gaming area 25% bigger. The public can expect to see dozens more table games and hundreds more...
Turnto10.com
Warwick Veterans Middle School shifts to distance learning after sewer line collapse
(WJAR) — Warwick Veterans Middle School will shift to distance learning on Thursday after a sewer line collapsed in the building on Wednesday. "It will still be a school day, but it will NOT take place on an in-person basis," the school wrote in a Facebook post. The collapse...
Turnto10.com
Attleboro diner owner recalls early morning food theft
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — A longtime Attleboro restaurant had its outside cooler broken into last Thursday, and police say the thieves got off with roughly $500 in food. William "John" Morin, Jr.'s family has owned Morin's Diner since 1911. It's expanded over the years to the building next door now named Morin's Hometown Bar and Grille.
Turnto10.com
Winters Elementary School closed for the rest of the week due to burst pipe
(WJAR) — Students of Winters Elementary School will continue remote learning for the rest of the week after a pipe burst flooded parts of the Pawtucket school. In a letter sent to families on Tuesday, Acting Superintendent Lisa Benedetti-Ramzi said the school continues to work on repairs, but the clean-up process is not finished.
Turnto10.com
West Warwick laundromat to reopen after a fire breaks out the night before
WEST WARWICK, R.I., (WJAR) — A laundromat in West Warwick will reopen Wednesday after a fire broke out Tuesday night. “Panic, but John and I got up right away and we came here immediately and dealt with the situation," said Tumbletown 2 manager Michelle Falcone. The initial investigation shows...
Turnto10.com
Man injured in Providence stabbing
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said Wednesday that a man was stabbed in the arm. The injury was not life-threatening. The man was stabbed on Washington Street, but police did not release any details about the circumstances.
Turnto10.com
Donate at NBC 10 Cares Community Blood Drive
Our annual NBC 10 Cares Community Blood Drive is Monday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick. Donors need to book an appointment, which can be done online. Anyone who shows up to donate will receive a box of Girl Scout cookies.
Turnto10.com
Search underway for boy, 13, last seen in Providence
(WJAR) — A search is underway for a teenager last seen in Providence in early January. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 13-year-old Ramon Figueroa was last seen in Providence on Jan. 7. The organization describes Figueroa as 5 feet, 1 inches tall with brown...
Turnto10.com
Burst pipe floods Winters Elementary, canceling in-person learning
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Students at Henry Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket will continue distance learning on Tuesday after a burst pipe flooded parts of the building over the weekend. According to a message sent to families, a heating coil failed during this weekend's cold snap, leading to a...
Turnto10.com
Jim Vincent says Black history transcends one month, but February observance is important
(WJAR) — February is set aside to recall the accomplishments and struggles of Black people across the nation. For one African American leader in Rhode Island, one month isn’t enough. "There's no history without Black history. Black folks have been every part of American history, through its sordid...
Turnto10.com
Providence police chief finalists face questions in public forum
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The three finalists for Providence police chief answered questions from the public on Wednesday night. The next chief will replace Col. Hugh Clements, who stepped down for a job in the U.S. Department of Justice. The finalists were able to introduce themselves to the public...
Turnto10.com
URI offers free wheel locks for Kia, Hyundai drivers in community
(WJAR) — University of Rhode Island police are offering free steering wheel locks to community members who drive a Kia and Hyundai. This comes amid the recent uptick in thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles sparked by a TikTok trend. You must be a URI student, staff or faculty...
Turnto10.com
Owners of Providence pizza shop hold donation drive after earthquake in Turkey, Syria
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — As people in Turkey and Syria dig through devastation from Tuesday's earthquake, locals with ties to that part of the world are trying to help. “Say a prayer. It doesn’t matter which religion you are, or beliefs, just send good vibes,” said Gokhan Vural, owner of Golden Crust Pizza in Providence.
Turnto10.com
Smiley announces 3 final candidates for Providence police chief
(WJAR) — Providence Mayor Brett Smiley announced on Tuesday his three finalists for the city’s chief of police. The three will be asked questions at a public forum on Wednesday evening. All three candidates have been with the Providence Police Department for more than two decades. Maj. Kevin...
