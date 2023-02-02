ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Turnto10.com

Lifelong friend remembers woman recovered from Burrillville pond

(WJAR) — A campmate turned lifelong friend of the woman recovered from Little Round Top Pond in Burrillville on Sunday remembered her as a devoted friend and an active nature-lover. "She was a thoroughly good person," Kate Harris said of 67-year-old Jane Finkelstein. Harris said she met Finkelstein at...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
Turnto10.com

Adrian Hall, Trinity Rep's founding director, dies at 95

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Trinity Repertory Company announced Monday that its founding director, Adrian Hall, passed away at 95 years old at his Van, Texas home over the weekend. Hall’s annual production of “A Christmas Carol” has been a classic holiday tradition in Rhode Island for over 40 years....
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Eugene Lee, noted Broadway and television set designer, dies at 83

Eugene Lee, a Providence resident whose set designs were seen by Broadway and television audiences, has died. Trinity Repertory Company said he was 83. Lee was resident designer at Trinity Repertory Company in Providence, as well as a production designer for "Saturday Night Live." His imagination also created the Manhattan...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

East Greenwich parent reacts to science teacher put on leave

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — An investigation remains tight-lipped after a Cole Middle School science teacher was placed on administrative leave earlier this week. On Monday, East Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Brian Ricca sent a letter to parents and faculty saying there were reports of alleged inappropriate behavior against science teacher Adam Scott.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Turnto10.com

Flames engulf boat in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Smoke filled the sky as firefighters battled a boat fire in Providence on Wednesday afternoon. Video sent in by a NBC 10 viewer driving by shows the massive flames coming from the boat on Alabama Street. The boat was close to a home on Alabama...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Bally's Twin River Lincoln to add gaming expansion

LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — A major gaming expansion is coming to Bally's Twin River Lincoln. A new spa also opened at the casino on Tuesday. The 40,000 square-foot expansion makes the overall gaming area 25% bigger. The public can expect to see dozens more table games and hundreds more...
LINCOLN, RI
Turnto10.com

Attleboro diner owner recalls early morning food theft

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — A longtime Attleboro restaurant had its outside cooler broken into last Thursday, and police say the thieves got off with roughly $500 in food. William "John" Morin, Jr.'s family has owned Morin's Diner since 1911. It's expanded over the years to the building next door now named Morin's Hometown Bar and Grille.
ATTLEBORO, MA
Turnto10.com

Winters Elementary School closed for the rest of the week due to burst pipe

(WJAR) — Students of Winters Elementary School will continue remote learning for the rest of the week after a pipe burst flooded parts of the Pawtucket school. In a letter sent to families on Tuesday, Acting Superintendent Lisa Benedetti-Ramzi said the school continues to work on repairs, but the clean-up process is not finished.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Man injured in Providence stabbing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said Wednesday that a man was stabbed in the arm. The injury was not life-threatening. The man was stabbed on Washington Street, but police did not release any details about the circumstances.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Donate at NBC 10 Cares Community Blood Drive

Our annual NBC 10 Cares Community Blood Drive is Monday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick. Donors need to book an appointment, which can be done online. Anyone who shows up to donate will receive a box of Girl Scout cookies.
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Search underway for boy, 13, last seen in Providence

(WJAR) — A search is underway for a teenager last seen in Providence in early January. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 13-year-old Ramon Figueroa was last seen in Providence on Jan. 7. The organization describes Figueroa as 5 feet, 1 inches tall with brown...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Burst pipe floods Winters Elementary, canceling in-person learning

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Students at Henry Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket will continue distance learning on Tuesday after a burst pipe flooded parts of the building over the weekend. According to a message sent to families, a heating coil failed during this weekend's cold snap, leading to a...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence police chief finalists face questions in public forum

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The three finalists for Providence police chief answered questions from the public on Wednesday night. The next chief will replace Col. Hugh Clements, who stepped down for a job in the U.S. Department of Justice. The finalists were able to introduce themselves to the public...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

URI offers free wheel locks for Kia, Hyundai drivers in community

(WJAR) — University of Rhode Island police are offering free steering wheel locks to community members who drive a Kia and Hyundai. This comes amid the recent uptick in thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles sparked by a TikTok trend. You must be a URI student, staff or faculty...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Smiley announces 3 final candidates for Providence police chief

(WJAR) — Providence Mayor Brett Smiley announced on Tuesday his three finalists for the city’s chief of police. The three will be asked questions at a public forum on Wednesday evening. All three candidates have been with the Providence Police Department for more than two decades. Maj. Kevin...
PROVIDENCE, RI

