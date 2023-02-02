ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Knoxville singer competing in songwriting contest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Aspiring and established songwriters are being given the opportunity to show off their sound. The Tennessee Songwriters Week returns as with more than 1,000 songwriters competing for their chance to play The Bluebird Café in Nashville. The café has gotten national recognition as being the music venue that has kickstarted so many aspiring and established songwriters all over the country.
KNOXVILLE, TN
101-year-old continues to advocate for Sevier Co. Libraries

The Sevier County Public Library system is highlighting a very special supporter this month for her birthday. Emma Ruth Catlett is turning 101 years old.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
Yee-Haw Brewing Co. officially opens in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After two years, Yee-Haw Brewing Company is now opening its doors to the public. The new business is holding its grand opening on Friday Feb. 3 from 11 a.m. to midnight, giving the community the opportunity to stop by whenever they find it most convenient.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Moldy lemons found at Knoxville diner

The grade is a 75 at Alice's Diner located at 4405 N. Broadway in Knoxville. 75 is a passing score. A grade of 69 and below is considered failing.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knoxville's first Black police officer

Moses Smith didn't just break barriers, he worked around them to create his own path. He was Knoxville's first Black police officer, a City alderman, and he served as a watchman over the U.S. Customs House.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knoxville art auction breaks records, brings in over $1.4 million

Case Auction's Winter Auction, which featured a pastel portrait by Beauford Delaney, broke multiple records and made half a million dollars over the total high estimate for the auction according to a press release. The items auctioned brought in over $1.4 million total based on information from Case Auction's website.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knoxville apartment fire update

A South Knoxville apartment building sustained heavy damage after a fire started near a bed Wednesday afternoon, according to Knoxville Fire Department Asst. Chief Mark Wilbanks.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Godfather of Tennessee Whiskey

A Black man born during slavery is now known as the Godfather of Tennessee whiskey.
TENNESSEE STATE
Maryville community rallying behind car crash victim

An East Tennessee community is rallying behind a man who was badly injured after a car accident just before Thanksgiving.
MARYVILLE, TN
‘CranBeary Bear’ dies, could not walk or climb trees

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) — The Appalachian Bear Rescue announced that “CranBeary Bear” died on Friday. “It is with sadness we inform you that CranBeary Bear passed away early this afternoon at The University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine,” Appalachian Bear Rescue (ABR) said on Facebook.
TOWNSEND, TN
Lady Vols show confidence in the paint against Ole Miss

Lady Vols show confidence in the paint against Ole Miss.
OXFORD, MS
Sevier Animal Care Center over capacity

Sevier Animal Care Center is asking people to adopt or foster dogs as the shelter is 'drowning in dogs.'.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
10-month-old waiting for a heart transplant

A Middle Tennessee family waits anxiously as their ten-month-old son waits for his turn on a heart transplant list.
TENNESSEE STATE

