Knoxville singer competing in songwriting contest
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Aspiring and established songwriters are being given the opportunity to show off their sound. The Tennessee Songwriters Week returns as with more than 1,000 songwriters competing for their chance to play The Bluebird Café in Nashville. The café has gotten national recognition as being the music venue that has kickstarted so many aspiring and established songwriters all over the country.
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Feb. 3-5
The rainfall has been off and on in East Tennessee as we enter into February, however, there are still ways to have some free fun during the rain or sun.
101-year-old using birthday to raise money for new Kodak Library
The Sevier County Public Library system is highlighting a very special supporter this month for her birthday.
Yee-Haw Brewing Co. officially opens in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After two years, Yee-Haw Brewing Company is now opening its doors to the public. The new business is holding its grand opening on Friday Feb. 3 from 11 a.m. to midnight, giving the community the opportunity to stop by whenever they find it most convenient.
Moldy lemons found at Knoxville diner
The grade is a 75 at Alice's Diner located at 4405 N. Broadway in Knoxville. 75 is a passing score. A grade of 69 and below is considered failing. The grade is a 75 at Alice's Diner located at 4405 N. Broadway in Knoxville. 75 is a passing score. A grade of 69 and below is considered failing.
Knoxville's first Black police officer
Moses Smith didn't just break barriers, he worked around them to create his own path. He was Knoxville's first Black police officer, a City alderman, and he served as a watchman over the U.S. Customs House. Knoxville’s first Black police officer. Moses Smith didn't just break barriers, he worked...
Knoxville art auction breaks records, brings in over $1.4 million
Case Auction's Winter Auction, which featured a pastel portrait by Beauford Delaney, broke multiple records and made half a million dollars over the total high estimate for the auction according to a press release. The items auctioned brought in over $1.4 million total based on information from Case Auction's website.
Sevier County dogs in need after shelter reaches full capacity
A Sevierville animal shelter is still working to find homes for the current dogs in its facility after reaching full capacity.
Some East TN schools cancel Monday classes due to illness
At least 2 schools districts have canceled class for Monday, Feb 6 due to illness.
‘CranBeary Bear’ dies, could not walk or climb trees
TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) — The Appalachian Bear Rescue announced that “CranBeary Bear” died on Friday. “It is with sadness we inform you that CranBeary Bear passed away early this afternoon at The University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine,” Appalachian Bear Rescue (ABR) said on Facebook.
TN bill would replace Columbus Day with ‘Super Bowl Monday’ as an official state holiday
The move would get rid of Columbus Day as an official legal holiday in Tennessee and instead designate the first Monday after the Super Bowl as one.
Moldy lemons, sausage tossed at Knoxville diner during health inspection
The diner with the low inspection score is in Knoxville. There were several critical violations that could potentially cause foodborne illness.
Chinese ‘spy balloon’ may have crossed East TN
What some are referring to as a suspected Chinese spy balloon is expected to cross over Tennessee overnight. Here's when it might be over East Tennessee.
