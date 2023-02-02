ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Well-known local radio announcer passes away

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On the 64th anniversary of “The Day The Music Died,” a longtime North Carolina radio announcer who was known for playing that music has now passed away. On Thursday morning on Memories Radio, WSAT, 101.7 FM in Salisbury, Buddy Poole announced that longtime broadcaster...
SALISBURY, NC
tourcounsel.com

Concord Mills | Shopping mall in North Carolina

Concord Mills is a shopping mall located in Concord, North Carolina. The mall is in Cabarrus County, just a few hundred feet from the Mecklenburg County border and Charlotte city limits, and about 12 miles (19 km) from Uptown Charlotte. It is one of two malls in Concord, the other being Carolina Mall.
CONCORD, NC
qcnews.com

Denver man dies after collision with truck on N.C. 16 Wednesday

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Denver man died when his car hit a parked Freightliner truck Wednesday afternoon. N.C. State Highway Patrolmen responded to a fatal collision on N.C. 16 near N.C. 16 Business around 12:55 p.m. They say a 2014 Hyundai Tucson was traveling north...
DENVER, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Knights fall to North Iredell----Basketball Roundup

PUMPKIN CENTER—It was a matchup of North Iredell’s physical inside game and North Lincoln’s firepower on the perimeter Friday night at North Lincoln High. Thanks to the presence of 6-foot-8 Beckham Tharpe in the middle, North Iredell won the stylistic battle and the game, holding off the Knights 53-51.
OLIN, NC
power98fm.com

Famous Restaurant With Big Menu Opening New North Carolina Location

I consider myself lucky to live in an area where growth and progress occur daily. And, I especially love to hear of new locations of restaurants opening. A famous restaurant with a big menu is opening a new North Carolina location. Nationwide chain The Cheesecake Factory announced plans to open in Huntersville, North Carolina’s Birkdale Village later this year. The South Park location in Charlotte opened in 2002 and remains a popular spot. According to Charlotte Business Journal, North American Properties plans the new location for 8701 Townley Road. The 9500 square foot space formerly housed The Gap. Although I used to visit The Cheesecake Factory in Charlotte quite a bit, I admit it’s been a while. As far as chains go, I enjoy the extensive menu. But, I also admit sometimes being a bit overwhelmed by the 250+ choices of menu items. However, I like that such a wide variety of dishes allows anyone in your party to find something they enjoy no matter their tastes.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
wfmynews2.com

Busted! | North Carolina K9 accused of stealing doughnuts from teacher's desk

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville Police Department K9 has been accused of stealing doughnuts from a teacher's desk at Mooresville High School. Police said the investigation began when officers noticed a string of disappearances of food items from desks and tables around the facility. Similar reports then came in from Mooresville High School. That's when detectives began an investigation into a possible serial snack and sandwich thief.
MOORESVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

Where Property Values Have Increased The Most In Charlotte, NC

There is a real challenge for Mecklenburg County officials as questions loom around property revaluations. According to WCNC, home values have gone up over the last 4 years. Areas north and west of Uptown Charlotte have increased more than other affluent neighborhoods in Charlotte. Here’s the bad news. Since the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in January 2023

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Concord native crowned Miss USA

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Miss North Carolina is now Miss USA. Morgan Romano is from Concord, North Carolina, and was just crowned over the weekend. According to Pageant Circle, last year's Miss USA had to pass on her title to her first runner-up because she won Miss Universe earlier this month. The new Miss Universe is a model and fashion designer R'Bonney Gabriel.
CONCORD, NC
country1037fm.com

Two Local North Carolina Area Stores Caught Overcharging Customers

Check your store receipts, North Carolina officials say, as several more retailers in the Charlotte area have been fined nearly $39,000 for price scanning errors. In total, 52 stores were fined in 33 counties for scanning errors in the fourth quarter of last year. According to Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Plane in front of old VFW being moved

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– An area landmark will be relocating in the coming weeks. The plane that sits in front of the former VFW Post 2573 building on Carolina Beach Road will be moved to the American Legion in Midland, east of Charlotte. The VFW building was sold back in...
MIDLAND, NC
nomadlawyer.org

The 12 Best Places to Visit in Salisbury, North Carolina

Considered the county seat of Rowan County, Salisbury attracts a multitude of tourists to enjoy its unique offerings. It has the perfect blend of old-world charm with big-city amenities. Best Places to Visit in Salisbury: From getting a sneak peek into the city’s rich history to indulging in modern amenities...
SALISBURY, NC
WCNC

School bus driver hurt in Gaston County crash

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — A Gaston County school bus driver was hurt in a crash in Cherryville Wednesday morning, firefighters said. The Hugh's Pond Volunteer Fire Department responded to a crash involving a school bus around 7 a.m. When firefighters got to the scene, they learned that five children were on the bus when the crash happened. The driver was partially pinned inside the bus and suffered minor injuries, according to the fire department. None of the children on the bus were hurt.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
549K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy