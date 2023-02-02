Read full article on original website
From his backyard to the big track, Gaston County racer to attempt first Daytona start
DALLAS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Daytona 500 is more than a race, it’s an entire week of racing allowing up-and-coming drivers a chance to compete on the biggest stage. A Gaston County driver is preparing his race car in his backyard garage all in hopes of making his first start in a race […]
WCNC
Former gasman for Dale Earnhardt diagnosed with rare cancer, wife says
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A long-time gasman for Dale Earnhardt begins his battle against cancer. Danny 'Chocolate' Myers found out he has a rare, aggressive form of lymphoma. It’s called mantle cell lymphoma. His wife said he had stomach pain at the end of 2022. Myers eventually went...
WBTV
Well-known local radio announcer passes away
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On the 64th anniversary of “The Day The Music Died,” a longtime North Carolina radio announcer who was known for playing that music has now passed away. On Thursday morning on Memories Radio, WSAT, 101.7 FM in Salisbury, Buddy Poole announced that longtime broadcaster...
tourcounsel.com
Concord Mills | Shopping mall in North Carolina
Concord Mills is a shopping mall located in Concord, North Carolina. The mall is in Cabarrus County, just a few hundred feet from the Mecklenburg County border and Charlotte city limits, and about 12 miles (19 km) from Uptown Charlotte. It is one of two malls in Concord, the other being Carolina Mall.
No injuries after helicopter has ‘hard landing’ in Gastonia
The incident happened around 1:20 p.m. at the Gastonia Municipal Airport on Gaston Day School Road.
qcnews.com
Denver man dies after collision with truck on N.C. 16 Wednesday
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Denver man died when his car hit a parked Freightliner truck Wednesday afternoon. N.C. State Highway Patrolmen responded to a fatal collision on N.C. 16 near N.C. 16 Business around 12:55 p.m. They say a 2014 Hyundai Tucson was traveling north...
lincolntimesnews.com
Knights fall to North Iredell----Basketball Roundup
PUMPKIN CENTER—It was a matchup of North Iredell’s physical inside game and North Lincoln’s firepower on the perimeter Friday night at North Lincoln High. Thanks to the presence of 6-foot-8 Beckham Tharpe in the middle, North Iredell won the stylistic battle and the game, holding off the Knights 53-51.
power98fm.com
Famous Restaurant With Big Menu Opening New North Carolina Location
I consider myself lucky to live in an area where growth and progress occur daily. And, I especially love to hear of new locations of restaurants opening. A famous restaurant with a big menu is opening a new North Carolina location. Nationwide chain The Cheesecake Factory announced plans to open in Huntersville, North Carolina’s Birkdale Village later this year. The South Park location in Charlotte opened in 2002 and remains a popular spot. According to Charlotte Business Journal, North American Properties plans the new location for 8701 Townley Road. The 9500 square foot space formerly housed The Gap. Although I used to visit The Cheesecake Factory in Charlotte quite a bit, I admit it’s been a while. As far as chains go, I enjoy the extensive menu. But, I also admit sometimes being a bit overwhelmed by the 250+ choices of menu items. However, I like that such a wide variety of dishes allows anyone in your party to find something they enjoy no matter their tastes.
wfmynews2.com
Busted! | North Carolina K9 accused of stealing doughnuts from teacher's desk
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville Police Department K9 has been accused of stealing doughnuts from a teacher's desk at Mooresville High School. Police said the investigation began when officers noticed a string of disappearances of food items from desks and tables around the facility. Similar reports then came in from Mooresville High School. That's when detectives began an investigation into a possible serial snack and sandwich thief.
country1037fm.com
Where Property Values Have Increased The Most In Charlotte, NC
There is a real challenge for Mecklenburg County officials as questions loom around property revaluations. According to WCNC, home values have gone up over the last 4 years. Areas north and west of Uptown Charlotte have increased more than other affluent neighborhoods in Charlotte. Here’s the bad news. Since the...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in January 2023
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
Concord native crowned Miss USA
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Miss North Carolina is now Miss USA. Morgan Romano is from Concord, North Carolina, and was just crowned over the weekend. According to Pageant Circle, last year's Miss USA had to pass on her title to her first runner-up because she won Miss Universe earlier this month. The new Miss Universe is a model and fashion designer R'Bonney Gabriel.
country1037fm.com
Two Local North Carolina Area Stores Caught Overcharging Customers
Check your store receipts, North Carolina officials say, as several more retailers in the Charlotte area have been fined nearly $39,000 for price scanning errors. In total, 52 stores were fined in 33 counties for scanning errors in the fourth quarter of last year. According to Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Plane in front of old VFW being moved
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– An area landmark will be relocating in the coming weeks. The plane that sits in front of the former VFW Post 2573 building on Carolina Beach Road will be moved to the American Legion in Midland, east of Charlotte. The VFW building was sold back in...
nomadlawyer.org
The 12 Best Places to Visit in Salisbury, North Carolina
Considered the county seat of Rowan County, Salisbury attracts a multitude of tourists to enjoy its unique offerings. It has the perfect blend of old-world charm with big-city amenities. Best Places to Visit in Salisbury: From getting a sneak peek into the city’s rich history to indulging in modern amenities...
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - Whether you're looking for a delicious, homemade rib or a great brisket, North Carolina has various options for your barbeque craving. From Greenville's B's BBQ to the Shelburne-based Red Bridges BBQ Lodge, a North Carolina barbecue joint is sure to please.
School bus driver hurt in Gaston County crash
CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — A Gaston County school bus driver was hurt in a crash in Cherryville Wednesday morning, firefighters said. The Hugh's Pond Volunteer Fire Department responded to a crash involving a school bus around 7 a.m. When firefighters got to the scene, they learned that five children were on the bus when the crash happened. The driver was partially pinned inside the bus and suffered minor injuries, according to the fire department. None of the children on the bus were hurt.
WBTV
‘I couldn’t go on living like that’: WBTV reporter shares his personal weight-loss journey
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Whether you’re new to Charlotte or have been watching WBTV for years, there’s been a presence on our news team that has remained the same. Our reporter Ron Lee has been telling stories spanning from Charlotte to the mountains for more than two decades. Now though, we’re changing it up a bit. Ron has his own story to share.
Newton Police find Glock handgun on student at basketball game
Newton Police, working security detail at a high school basketball game, found a student with a loaded .40 caliber Glock handgun this past Friday.
WBTV
Caught on camera: Thieves stealing outgoing mail out of mailboxes in Cabarrus County
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As you make plans for filing your taxes, you may want to reconsider how you’re sending them in. Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. It happened on Wednesday along Rocky River...
