KLTV
Lufkin takes over dispatch duties for Diboll Police Department
DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Diboll has been looking to make a change in the way it handles its dispatch system since May, 2022, according to Diboll City Manager Jason Arnold. “We have an obligation to make sure we’re spending all of our time, our money, tax payers’ money and our resources as efficiently and responsibly as we can,” Arnold said.
messenger-news.com
Crockett ISD Plans New Construction, Plans CISD Police Department
CROCKETT – The Crockett Independent School District (CISD) held its regular board of trustees meeting Thursday, Jan. 26 at the CISD administration building. The school board met to discuss a construction project for their technology suite, hear 2021-2022 financial audit report and finalize plans to form a district police department.
KLTV
Update from scene of pedestrian struck by train in Lufkin
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Longview health manager gives tips about how long unrefrigerated food will last during power outage. KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Environmental Health Manager Leisha Kidd-Brooks about how long different types of food will last if there’s no power to the refrigerator.
kjas.com
Person struck by a train in Lufkin
Lufkin Police are investigating after a man was struck by a train Thursday morning. City of Lufkin spokeswoman Jessica Pebsworth says it happened shortly before 10:00 on Union Pacific tracks in the southwest side of town. Pebsworth said the man was transported to a Lufkin hospital where it was later...
East Texas man arrested for theft after sting operation
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested on Wednesday for theft after a sting operation, said the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Amos Lewis Keil, 36, of Lufkin, was charged with theft of property with previous convictions. This offense is a state-jail felony. The sheriff’s office said Keil was suspected of taking wheels, […]
inforney.com
From 2003: Officials race to region as tragic details unfold
NACOGDOCHES – National and state authorities descended on Nacogdoches County Saturday, investigating hundreds of debris sites believed to be remains of space shuttle Columbia and possibly its crew. Officials were not ready to confirm reports concerning the shuttles crew, but several possible sightings of human remains had been reported...
KLTV
Flooding closes several roads in Nacogdoches County
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Many Nacogdoches County roads are closed today due to high rain levels. Nacogdoches and surrounding counties have experienced significant rainfall over the last few days. Abby Scorsonelli, with Nacogdoches County Emergency Management says the county has closed 13 roads so far. “Road and bridge has been...
East Texas News
Suspect sought in Tyler County
A suspect known to occasionally reside in Polk County is being sought by the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) which is seeking the public’s help in apprehending the fugitive. Ephriam Otto Wilson III is wanted on two charges, according to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford. Wilson, 41, is...
Crockett man dies from gunshot wound, officials seeking information in case
HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Houston County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday that a man died from a gunshot wound last month, prompting a homicide investigation. According to officials, Bryant (Hoss) Ellis, of Crockett, walked into the Crockett Medical Center Emergency Room around 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 15 and said he had been shot. […]
East Texas News
Rodriguez indicted on additional charge
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – A Crockett man was recently indicted on an additional charge after being arrested in 2021 on a charge of videotaping customers at a local business. Arturo Fajardo Rodriguez, 28, faces two state-jail felony charges...
Prosecution will not seek death penalty for 1 of 3 Cherokee County quadruple homicide suspects
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office filed a notice to not seek the death penalty for one of three suspects in the July 2021 quadruple murder. Dylan Welch will not be eligible for the death penalty when he goes to trial for capital murder, according to Cherokee County DA Elmer […]
kjas.com
Meth lands Colmesneil man in jail
The Tyler County Sheriff’s Department says a driver had no driver’s license, no insurance, and no valid registration, but what he did have was methamphetamine and that’s what landed him in jail on Monday evening. According to Sheriff Bryan Weatherford, his deputies encountered 63-year-old John Phillip Spearman,...
