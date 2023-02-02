Carson Brown announced today that he is teaming up with Delk Marlar Racing to run a partial 604 Dirt Late Model schedule in 2023. In a partnership established by Hornaday Development, the team will be led by World of Outlaws Champion, Mike Marlar, and will take on its first season of 604 Crate Late Model racing starting this spring. “The move to 604 Dirt Late Models with Delk Marlar is an incredible opportunity for me to continue the next phase of development as a driver,” said Brown.

