ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speedway Digest

Comments / 0

Related
Speedway Digest

Bret Holmes Racing Expands Racing Program for the 2023 Season

Bret Holmes Racing (BHR) announced today they will field a full-time entry in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with driver Bret Holmes for the 2023 season. The team will compete for Rookie of the Year honors and the 2023 Driver Points Championship. Holmes competed in eight Truck Series events last...
Speedway Digest

14-Year-Old Teams up With Delk Marlar Racing Development for the 2023 604 Dirt Late Model Season

Carson Brown announced today that he is teaming up with Delk Marlar Racing to run a partial 604 Dirt Late Model schedule in 2023. In a partnership established by Hornaday Development, the team will be led by World of Outlaws Champion, Mike Marlar, and will take on its first season of 604 Crate Late Model racing starting this spring. “The move to 604 Dirt Late Models with Delk Marlar is an incredible opportunity for me to continue the next phase of development as a driver,” said Brown.
Speedway Digest

Hired Gun: Rogers Goes Racing with Baldwin-Fox for 2023 USAC Sprint Season

Jadon Rogers ascended to the rank of first-time USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship feature winner during the 2022 season. Now, in 2023, the Worthington, Ind. native and 2020 series Rookie of the Year becomes a hired gun as the wheelman of the Baldwin-Fox Racing No. 5 entering the USAC racing season, which begins in Florida with a full week of action in mid-February.
WORTHINGTON, IN
Speedway Digest

NASCAR and Ally Announce Official Partnership

NASCAR and Ally Financial Inc. today announced a league-wide sponsorship expanding the financial institution’s presence in the sport, having Ally Bank become the Official Consumer Bank of NASCAR and NASCAR-owned tracks. The multiyear deal is in addition to Ally’s existing full-season relationship with Hendrick Motorsports and will also focus on continuing to bring unique and engaging experiences to fans, while advancing inclusivity in racing.
Speedway Digest

Justin Haley fastest in qualifying at L.A. Memorial Coliseum

Justin Haley set the fastest lap in Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum qualifying Saturday night at the quarter-mile purpose-built track inside the famous Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The 23-year-old Indiana-native drove the No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet to the top qualifying position with a lap of 67.099 mph and...
Speedway Digest

McGruff the Crime Dog® and Joey Gase race for safety at Daytona

All crime prevention engines are a go on car #53 during NASCAR’S race at the Daytona International Speedway on February 18. Joey Gase and McGruff the Crime Dog® continue their crime fighting partnership and shine a light on criminals selling counterfeit products. ”As America’s Innovation Agency, the USPTO...
Speedway Digest

Weekend Notebook: L.A. Memorial Coliseum

LOS ANGELES – As expected there was a lot of optimism exuded as the NASCAR Cup Series drivers arrived at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Saturday for opening practice and then qualifying for Sunday’s Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum (8 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the annual exhibition opener to the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Speedway Digest

Pinnacle Racing Group to Launch Motorsports Development Program in 2023

Pinnacle Racing Group (PRG), a new professional Motorsports team officially announced today its plans to compete in several grassroots racing series in 2023 beginning with the ARCA Menards Series East season-opener at Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway next month. The Mooresville, N.C.-based team’s purpose is to provide productive and fulfilling careers...
Speedway Digest

Ericsson Leads Final Day of Open Test at Thermal

Marcus Ericsson was the quickest of four Chip Ganassi Racing drivers in the top 10 Friday as the two-day NTT INDYCAR SERIES open test at The Thermal Club took the checkered flag. Reigning Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge winner Ericsson produced a best lap of 1 minute, 38.4223 seconds in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Speedway Digest

Updated NASCAR Track Construction Timelapse

Construction is complete, the painting is finished and the NASCAR Cup Series teams are parked outside the iconic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. All that’s left is to put race cars on the track! That will happen on Saturday, when practice and qualifying occur for Sunday’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Speedway Digest

Clash at the Coliseum Qualifying Quotes

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 14 Mahindra Tractors Ford Mustang – NOTE: Briscoe was involved in a practice incident with AJ Allmendinger and suffered damage to the right-front of his Mustang. He spoke about what happened after practice. WHAT HAPPENED? “I just got drove through. I thought he was slowing down...
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
549K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy