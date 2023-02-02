Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
With the official announcement of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship phones upon us, it’s easy to ignore another bunch of Galaxy devices that most likely will end up as some of the best-selling Android phones of 2023! One of those phones will be called “Galaxy A54”, which by all looks is just a few days away from being launched on the global market - more precisely, January 18.
ZDNet
The LG C2 83-inch OLED TV is $1300 at Best Buy. It's a great upgrade choice for the big game
If you've been waiting for the perfect time to snag a quality OLED TV for your home theater or living room, you can save $1,300 on the 83-inch LG C2 right now at Best Buy! This colossal screen is a bit easier on the wallet right now, which makes it an excellent upgrade choice ahead of the Super Bowl.
Samsung's ultra-thin 65" OLED 4K TV goes 40% off for your game day watch party
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're in the market for a big-screened OLED TV set, the S95B from Samsung is definitely worth your consideration. It measures less than 2 inches deep, it's packed full of all the latest technologies, and right now it's more than $1,000 off.
Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S23 Plus vs Galaxy S23: Which one to buy?
With a brighter screen, a larger battery, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 power, the Galaxy S23 promises to be Samsung's best compact Galaxy S flagship yet.Read full review... Matching the upgraded internals and refreshed design of the smaller release, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus goes even bigger with a stunning 6.6-inch AMOLED display. Running the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and packing an even bigger battery than its predecessor, expect solid endurance and performance for the duration of its extensive software support promise.Read full review... Powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 as the smaller models in the series, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra offers larger storage capacities and a whopping 200MP camera. S Pen support and a 6.8-inch display make the Ultra ideal for note-takers on the go.Read full review...
TrustedReviews
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: The two flagships compared
Samsung has just revealed its latest top-end flagship for 2023, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, you might be hard-pressed to find the difference between it and last year’s equally impressive Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra – and that’s because the two are very similar. With that said, this year’s S23 Ultra does offer significant camera upgrades, a boosted processor and other features that help it stand out.
5 best Super Bowl OLED TV deals this weekend — prices from $599
Now's the time to get your hands on your ideal TV set thanks to these Super Bowl OLED TV deals at Amazon and Best Buy.
Phone Arena
Here's everything you missed from the Samsung Galaxy S23 Unpacked Event in 6 minutes
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Missed the Samsung Galaxy S23 Unpacked event when it aired? No worries. We got you covered. Today Samsung unveiled its next generation flagship smartphones: The Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Pre-orders for the phones have begun, and they will begin shipping on February 17.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra not equipped with a type 1-inch camera allegedly due to design concerns
Samsung officially unveiled its latest premium CMOS sensor a few days ago. The ISOCELL HP2 is a 200 MP camera that will arrive on the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra. Albeit impressive, the HP2 has a physical size of just 1/1.3", making it smaller than a sensor like the IMX989 but it appears Samsung had a reason for that.
Samsung reveals brand new ‘iPhone killer’ Galaxy phones
SAMSUNG has unveiled brand new flagship Galaxy S23 smartphones in its latest bid to take on the iPhone. The South Korean electronics giant has revealed three fresh versions - though on the surface you might struggle to tell the difference to their predecessors. Samsung has largely stuck with the same...
Ars Technica
Samsung Galaxy S23 is official, with special-edition Qualcomm chip
It's a new year, and that means it's time for a new Samsung flagship. The Galaxy S23 series is official, with a tweaked design for the cheaper models and a big SoC change for international users. As always, there are three models: the 6.1-inch Galaxy S23, 6.6-inch S23 Plus, and 6.8-inch S23 Ultra.
Best Samsung Galaxy S23 screen protectors in 2023
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy S23 packs the new Gorilla Glass Victus 2. And while it certainly improves the scratch resistance and drop protection of the 6.1-inch display, the glass is not invulnerable. So, if you are shelling out $800 and upgrading to the Galaxy S23, you'll want to ensure that its beautiful screen remains intact and scratch-free. A quick and relatively-affordable way to do that is by adding a screen protector.
CNET
Samsung Galaxy S23: The Features We Need to See
This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products. Editor's note, Feb. 1, 2023: Samsung's Galaxy S23 line was unveiled at the company's February Unpacked event alongside a new Galaxy Book. There are three new phones in the series: a standard, Plus and Ultra version. You can see how the new phones compare to each other here.
Phone Arena
Samsung has permanently discounted the Galaxy S22, but not the S22+ and S22 Ultra
Unless you've been hiding under a (remote) rock somewhere in the Appalachians for the last couple of weeks, chances are you know everything there is to know about Samsung's hot new Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra powerhouses. But what about last year's S22 family?. Obviously, the specs and...
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Honor 90 series of Android smartphones will launch in mid-2023 with upgraded camera specs and performance
Honor may follow its Magic5 series of flagship smartphones with devices for the next tier down, as with their 80 series of 2022. These devices pioneered a high-res 160MP sensor for their form-factor; however, their photos and videos proved disappointing for many Honor fans, according to the knowledgeable tipster The Factory Manager's Classmate, at least.
The best 75-inch TVs in 2023: Sony Bravia XR, Samsung's 'The Frame,' more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking to upgrade your TV, and go really big while you do it? Check out the best 75-inch TVs of...
Android Headlines
Tecno Phantom V Fold appears in live images, launching later this month
The Tecno Phantom V Fold smartphone has just appeared in live images, along with its launch date. This handset will become official on February 28, based on a report from MySmartPrice. The Tecno Phantom V Fold foldable smartphone appears in live images. No, this is not the concept phone that...
You can get an extra 10% discount on LG's brilliant OLED TVs – here's how
LG's 2022 OLED TVs are brilliant buys, and with an extra 10% off they're even more attractive
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra debuts worldwide with customised Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 200 MP camera
Samsung has presented the Galaxy S23 Ultra, a replacement for the Galaxy S22 Ultra with a few upgrades over its predecessor. For one, Samsung no longer offers Exynos chipsets in any variants, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy shipping globally. The Galaxy S23 Ultra also has a new primary camera, which appears to be the ISOCELL HP2.
Autoweek.com
The 10 Best Computer Monitors For Extra Screen Space
When you spend a lot of time online—whether working, gaming, watching videos, or just surfing the web—it helps to have a monitor that makes the experience more comfortable and immersive. Depending on your intended use, you’ll want to assess features like resolution, screen size, speed, and color quality. While some are dedicated to productivity and others to gaming, quite a few are well suited to both, so they can pull double-duty in your home office if you’re still primarily or partially working from home.
CNET
Acer Spin 5 (2022) Review: Solid 2-in-1 With an OLED Omission
The Acer Spin 5 is a lightweight, all-aluminum, two-in-one laptop with a high-resolution, 14-inch display powered by speedy 12th-gen Intel silicon. Its plain looks, however, are closer to that of the midrange Lenovo Yoga 7i than premium laptop-tablet hybrids like the Lenovo Yoga 9i, Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 or HP Spectre x360 14. These competing models look sleeker with design flourishes like rounded edges and corners for added comfort and style.
