CBS Sports
Auto Club Speedway will not host NASCAR races in 2024 due to reconfiguration
Auto Club Speedway president Dave Allen told reporters on Saturday that the track will not host any NASCAR races in 2024 as it undergoes a major reconfiguration from its current two-mile oval layout to a new, half-mile short track layout. The reconfiguration will begin after the NASCAR Cup Series' annual visit to the Fontana, Calif. speedway on Feb. 26.
NASCAR could introduce mufflers for short tracks in the future
NASCAR reportedly could add mufflers to the NextGen cars at short track races depending on feedback from the fans and drivers.
NASCAR inclined to keep current 670 horsepower for new manufacturers
NASCAR reportedly views the idea of keeping the engines in the current horsepower range as helpful with potential new manufacturers on the way.
fordauthority.com
No. 12 NASCAR Ford Drives Wrong Way During 2023 Clash Qualifying: Video
Ryan Blaney, driver of the No. 12 NASCAR Ford Mustang, spun out during qualifying for the season-opening Clash at the Coliseum, prompting the sanctioning body to disallow his time, as driving backward is illegal.. Blaney posted the 11th-fastest time, but his time was ultimately axed due to his spinout. He...
Clash Qualifying Order: February 2023 (NASCAR Cup Series)
NASCAR qualifying order for the Clash at the Coliseum; Practice groups included. This weekend, the 2023 NASCAR season begins. NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to unload in Los Angeles, California at the 1/4-mile LA Coliseum. View the 2023 qualifying order for the NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum below. Clash...
tvinsider.com
2023 NASCAR Racing TV Schedules on FOX Sports & NBC Sports
Stock-car racing has come a long way since Bill France and his buddies got together in 1947 and formed the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing. The first race was held on a road course at Daytona Beach on February 15, 1948, and was won by Red Byron driving a modified 1939 Ford.
fordauthority.com
Hailie Deegan Places Third At IMSA Pilot Challenge
Hailie Deegan took to the infield road course at Daytona International Speedway on January 27th, 2023 to tackle the IMSA Pilot Challenge, taking control of the No. 41 Ford Mustang GT4 race car alongside codriver Ben Rhodes to take home a podium finish at the “World Center of Racing.”
Travis Pastrana’s Road to Daytona Starts With DIRTcar UMP Modifieds at DIRTcar Nationals
Having won numerous motocross and rally championships, co-created Nitro Circus and Nitro Rallycross, performed several miraculous stunts, and raced in NASCAR, amongst a plethora of other accomplishments, there isn’t much left on Travis Pastrana’s bucket list. Except for the Daytona 500. His plan to run the historic NASCAR...
NCS AT L.A. MEMORIAL COLISEUM: Kyle Busch, Ross Chastain, Daniel Suarez Press Conference Transcript
KYLE BUSCH, NO. 8 BETMGM CAMARO ZL1; ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 WORLDWIDE EXPRESS CAMARO ZL1; AND DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 JOCKEY CAMARO ZL1, met with the media in advance of the NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying session at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Press Conference Transcript:. Q. Daniel, where...
3 NASCAR Cup Series Teams That Could Make a Trackhouse Racing-Style Splash in 2023
A look at three NASCAR teams that could have a breakout Cup Series season in 2023. The post 3 NASCAR Cup Series Teams That Could Make a Trackhouse Racing-Style Splash in 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Justin Haley fastest in qualifying at L.A. Memorial Coliseum
Justin Haley set the fastest lap in Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum qualifying Saturday night at the quarter-mile purpose-built track inside the famous Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The 23-year-old Indiana-native drove the No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet to the top qualifying position with a lap of 67.099 mph and...
NASCAR book to arrive in April
Fans of race car driving can explore the thrilling illustrated story of NASCAR stock car racing in America with this stunning celebration filled with evocative photography, legendary drivers and a decade-by-decade history as told by Al Pearce, Mike Hembree, Kelly Crandall and Jimmy Creed. “NASCAR 75 Years” captures the greatest moments throughout the decades, from the beaches of Daytona to the jaw-clenching competition, the mind-bending technology, the triumphs, the teamwork and the high-speed thrills. Large-format photography from throughout NASCAR history brings it all to life...
Ross Chastain Has Epic Response to NASCAR Making His Move a Penalty
Nobody will ever “send it” quite like Ross Chastain ever again. NASCAR recently banned the driver’s epic “Hail Melon” move at Martinsville, much to the dismay of race fans. Chastain, though, is taking it in stride. Chastain rode the wall and, quite literally, put the...
racer.com
Ericsson, Ganassi presented with Baby Borgs
Thursday night at the Thermal Club was a celebratory affair as Chip Ganassi Racing driver Marcus Ericsson and his No. 8 Honda team were the center of attention in a gala held by BorgWarner. Presented with his first ‘Baby Borg’ after winning the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500, the...
Pinnacle Racing Group to Launch Motorsports Development Program in 2023
Pinnacle Racing Group (PRG), a new professional Motorsports team officially announced today its plans to compete in several grassroots racing series in 2023 beginning with the ARCA Menards Series East season-opener at Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway next month. The Mooresville, N.C.-based team’s purpose is to provide productive and fulfilling careers...
Justin Haley wins pole position for Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum
They’re back! The stars and the cars of the NASCAR Cup Series returned with a roar to the heart of Los Angeles on Saturday. They practiced and qualified for Sunday’s Busch Light Clash, bringing smiles to the faces of NASCAR fans everywhere who’ve eagerly awaited the start of its 75th Anniversary season.
Fox Sports Unveils Expansive 2023 Daytona Speedweeks Broadcaster Lineup, Highlighted by Network’s 20th Daytona 500
Looking ahead to its 20th DAYTONA 500 in its 23rd consecutive season of NASCAR coverage, FOX Sports today announces its premier broadcaster lineup for the 2023 Daytona Speedweeks and NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season, highlighted by a slate of veteran FOX NASCAR voices and a proven, compelling rotation of guest analysts.
Ross Chastain Has Incredible Reaction To NASCAR's Latest Ban
Earlier this week, NASCAR announced that drivers will not be allowed to run against the wall to gain speed. NASCAR said there will be a time penalty for those who use wall to gain speed at any and all tracks this season. Ross Chastain benefited from this move during the Martinsville Cup ...
Weekend Notebook: L.A. Memorial Coliseum
LOS ANGELES – As expected there was a lot of optimism exuded as the NASCAR Cup Series drivers arrived at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Saturday for opening practice and then qualifying for Sunday’s Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum (8 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the annual exhibition opener to the season.
Speedway Digest
