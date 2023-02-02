ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Auto Club Speedway will not host NASCAR races in 2024 due to reconfiguration

Auto Club Speedway president Dave Allen told reporters on Saturday that the track will not host any NASCAR races in 2024 as it undergoes a major reconfiguration from its current two-mile oval layout to a new, half-mile short track layout. The reconfiguration will begin after the NASCAR Cup Series' annual visit to the Fontana, Calif. speedway on Feb. 26.
FONTANA, CA
fordauthority.com

No. 12 NASCAR Ford Drives Wrong Way During 2023 Clash Qualifying: Video

Ryan Blaney, driver of the No. 12 NASCAR Ford Mustang, spun out during qualifying for the season-opening Clash at the Coliseum, prompting the sanctioning body to disallow his time, as driving backward is illegal.. Blaney posted the 11th-fastest time, but his time was ultimately axed due to his spinout. He...
Racing News

Clash Qualifying Order: February 2023 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR qualifying order for the Clash at the Coliseum; Practice groups included. This weekend, the 2023 NASCAR season begins. NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to unload in Los Angeles, California at the 1/4-mile LA Coliseum. View the 2023 qualifying order for the NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum below. Clash...
LOS ANGELES, CA
tvinsider.com

2023 NASCAR Racing TV Schedules on FOX Sports & NBC Sports

Stock-car racing has come a long way since Bill France and his buddies got together in 1947 and formed the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing. The first race was held on a road course at Daytona Beach on February 15, 1948, and was won by Red Byron driving a modified 1939 Ford.
fordauthority.com

Hailie Deegan Places Third At IMSA Pilot Challenge

Hailie Deegan took to the infield road course at Daytona International Speedway on January 27th, 2023 to tackle the IMSA Pilot Challenge, taking control of the No. 41 Ford Mustang GT4 race car alongside codriver Ben Rhodes to take home a podium finish at the “World Center of Racing.”
Speedway Digest

Justin Haley fastest in qualifying at L.A. Memorial Coliseum

Justin Haley set the fastest lap in Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum qualifying Saturday night at the quarter-mile purpose-built track inside the famous Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The 23-year-old Indiana-native drove the No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet to the top qualifying position with a lap of 67.099 mph and...
Rocky Mount Telegram

NASCAR book to arrive in April

Fans of race car driving can explore the thrilling illustrated story of NASCAR stock car racing in America with this stunning celebration filled with evocative photography, legendary drivers and a decade-by-decade history as told by Al Pearce, Mike Hembree, Kelly Crandall and Jimmy Creed. “NASCAR 75 Years” captures the greatest moments throughout the decades, from the beaches of Daytona to the jaw-clenching competition, the mind-bending technology, the triumphs, the teamwork and the high-speed thrills. Large-format photography from throughout NASCAR history brings it all to life...
FLORIDA STATE
racer.com

Ericsson, Ganassi presented with Baby Borgs

Thursday night at the Thermal Club was a celebratory affair as Chip Ganassi Racing driver Marcus Ericsson and his No. 8 Honda team were the center of attention in a gala held by BorgWarner. Presented with his first ‘Baby Borg’ after winning the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500, the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Speedway Digest

Pinnacle Racing Group to Launch Motorsports Development Program in 2023

Pinnacle Racing Group (PRG), a new professional Motorsports team officially announced today its plans to compete in several grassroots racing series in 2023 beginning with the ARCA Menards Series East season-opener at Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway next month. The Mooresville, N.C.-based team’s purpose is to provide productive and fulfilling careers...
Speedway Digest

Weekend Notebook: L.A. Memorial Coliseum

LOS ANGELES – As expected there was a lot of optimism exuded as the NASCAR Cup Series drivers arrived at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Saturday for opening practice and then qualifying for Sunday’s Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum (8 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the annual exhibition opener to the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
