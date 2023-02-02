ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

995qyk.com

7 Things To Know Before The Carrie Underwood Concert In Tampa

Heading to Amalie Arena for the Carrie Underwood concert? Here’s 7 things to know before heading out to the show. We’re super excited, this is the first big country concert in Tampa of 2023! Make sure you stop by the 99.5 QYK set-up on the plaza before you head into the show. See you at Carrie Underwood’s Denim and Rhinestones Tour with special guest Jimmie Allen!
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival returns to Curtis Hixon Park in Tampa

Tampa’s Beer, Bourbon and BBQ Festival returns on February 18 at Curtis Hixon Park. This festival is back for its 9th year and will be a jubilant celebration of southern food and spirits including 60+ beers, 40+ bourbons and lots of BBQ. The Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival will feature a great day of “beer sippin’, bourbon tastin’, music listenin’, cigar smokin’, and barbeque eatin’”, according to the organizers. Your admission buys you a sampling glass so you can enjoy an ALL-YOU-CARE-TO-TASTE sampling of beer and bourbon.
TAMPA, FL
espnswfl.com

Food Network Stars Opening Restaurant In Sarasota This Weekend

If you’re a fan of the Food Network, grab your keys and head to Sarasota as two of the channel’s stars are opening a restaurant this weekend. I’m not much of a cook, but I do love the Food Network and watching cooking shows. I’m also all about checking out new restaurants. Especially in a town like Sarasota that’s one of my favorites on the Gulf Coast, to have a restaurant with Food Network chefs sounds nothing short of amazing.
SARASOTA, FL
813area.com

Spend No Bucks - Top 5 Free Things to Do in Tampa

Holidaymakers, you don't need to break the bank or splurge like crazy to have a great time in Tampa. With its year-round sunshine, casual vibe, and warm temperatures, this Gulf Coast city provides plenty of activities for a memorable vacation, and some of the best ones are completely free of cost.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Howard Frankland Bridge To Close Monday

The Howard Frankland bridge to close Monday. A portion of the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed to traffic next week for construction work. The Florida Department of Transportation is closing the southbound lanes of the bridge to traffic (into Pinellas County) between 11 p.m. Monday, February 6 and 5 a.m. Tuesday, February 7.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

Best Restaurants In Tampa For Special Occasions

Do you like to go out for special occasions? Whether it be birthdays, anniversaries, or just looking for a new dining experience, going out in Tampa leaves you with a lot of options. This list has all of the best restaurants in Tampa to visit for any special occasions. There’s...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Florida

A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Florida, but it wasn’t the jackpot. A ticket sold in Florida matched all five white numbers, but missed the Powerball. So, that person won $1 million in the drawing on Wednesday night. The winning numbers for February 1 were: 31–43–58–59–66 and Powerball...
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

Trophy Fish, a seafood hotspot, nears opening in Seminole Heights

Trophy Fish is one of the top seafood spots in St. Pete. The restaurant announced that it would take over the old Bodega space (5901 N Florida Ave) for its second location in Seminole Heights back in 2022. Trophy Fish is renowned for its oysters, grouper sandwich, and inventive tropical cocktails, in addition to a lively array of visiting musicians. This is unlike any seafood spot you’ve ever visited — seriously the shrimp burger is one of my favorite meals in the entire Tampa Bay region.
TAMPA, FL
SheKnows

This Serene Oceanside Oasis Kirstie Alley & Lisa Marie Presley Called Home Is On the Market For $6 Million — See Inside

Once home to both Lisa Marie Presley and Kirstie Alley, this Clearwater, Florida oceanside estate has hit the market for just under $6,000,000. On the heels of both Alley’s passing in December 2022 and Presley’s death in January 2023, the 1990s contemporary home is available for a new owner to enjoy. The three-floor oasis boasts 7,800 square feet with five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, plus a recently-remodeled two-bed, one-bath apartment atop the compound’s 6-car garage, and a duplex with two one-bed, one-bath units.
CLEARWATER, FL
995qyk.com

New Non Stop Routes You’ll Love From Tampa International Airport

New non stop routes you’ll love from Tampa International Airport. Tampa International Airport is expanding its offerings by adding two new nonstop routes, offering travelers the option of direct flights to San Diego, California, and Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. This is great news for travelers looking for a more convenient and hassle-free experience.
TAMPA, FL
abandonedspaces.com

Florida’s Sunshine Skyway Bridge Collapse Was One of the Worst Disasters in Tampa Bay History

An unpredictable storm on a spring morning in Tampa Bay, Florida caused one of the most disastrous events in Tampa Bay’s history. On May 9, 1980, a freight ship collided with the pillars of the Sunshine Skyway bridge, causing it to collapse and taking the lives of several people along with it. Several things had gone wrong for the ship’s pilot, causing a chain of preventable events that could have possibly stopped the disaster from happening.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Rays, Rowdies hiring workers

February 2, 2023 - The Tampa Bay Rays, in collaboration with hospitality partner Levy, the Tampa Bay Rowdies and others are hosting a job fair at Tropicana Field today, Feb. 2, from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. to fill job positions for the new season. The companies are hiring catering attendants, concession workers, cooks, security guards, retail sales associates, tech team members and additional positions. The companies are asking applicants to bring their resumes.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Community Policy