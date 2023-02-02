Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSLS
Amherst students, staff mourn the loss of three students
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County Public Schools’ superintendent is speaking out after the tragic loss of three students over winter break. Monday, a third student was identified as a victim: Amherst County High School senior, Myson Sylvestre. The 18-year-old’s body was found in the Rockfish River in...
timesvirginian.com
Ron Krauklis honored by Appomattox American Legion 104 Riders
Appomattox American Legion Post 104 Riders Director Jeffrey Lewis, along with current Post 104 Commander Pablo Moctezuma, presented a Certificate of Achievement to Past Post 104 Commander and Legion Riders Director Ron Krauklis. The certificate acknowledges the exemplary leadership that Krauklis has provided to both organizations over the years. There’s...
Virginia coach Tony Bennett details adjustments made by Virginia Tech following 74-68 defeat
No. 6 Virginia fell to Virginia Tech on Saturday, losing 74-68. The loss kept the Cavaliers from sweeping the Hokies after downing their in-state rival by 10 in late January. After the loss UVA coach Tony Bennett detailed the adjustments Virginia Tech made after losing the first meeting. "I’m sure...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg elementary school lockout over
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Friday afternoon lockout at Dearington Elementary School in Lynchburg has been lifted, according to Lynchburg City Schools. It was precautionary because of police activity in the neighborhood. ORIGINAL STORY: Dearington Elementary School in Lynchburg is under lockout Friday afternoon under the advisement of the...
cbs19news
City school board votes to become sole owner of CATEC
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There will soon be one owner of the Charlottesville-Albemarle Technical Education Center. The Charlottesville School Board has voted to buy out Albemarle County Public Schools and become the sole owner of the facility. According to a release, Charlottesville City Schools says this is being done...
WSLS
New, gently used blanket donations needed for blanket drive for foster kids in Virginia
A foster care agency in Virginia is looking to wrap foster kids in love with its winter blanket drive. From now until Feb. 17, Braley & Thompson of Virginia will be collecting new and gently used blanket donations at locations across the Commonwealth. “At Braley & Thompson, we’re committed to...
WDBJ7.com
Bedford community hosting “Welcome Home” parade for National Guard soldiers
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - More than a thousand Kentucky and Virginia National Guard Soldiers, 130 from Bedford, returned from a one-year deployment in November 2022. “On this upcoming Saturday, February 11, is their first drill weekend back at their home armory right here on East Main Street,” said Ken Parker, co-founder and co-curator of the Bedford Boys Tribute Center.
WDBJ7.com
Botetourt County increasing security at schools
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County Public Schools is planning to upgrade security at all schools. Thursday was the Botetourt State of the County Update. Officials shared updates on just how the county is doing. During the meeting, Superintendent Jonathan Russ said the number one priority is adding more...
cardinalnews.org
Blacksburg, Charlottesville and Lynchburg could be potential tech hubs, studies say
Three cities in Virginia – Blacksburg, Charlottesville and Lynchburg – would make good candidates for one of the 20 “regional technology hubs” that the federal government will designate for a share of $10 billion in research dollars. That’s the conclusion of two separate reports that attempt...
Tale of the Tape: No. 6 Virginia at Virginia Tech
The Virginia Cavaliers look to make it four straight road wins on Saturday as they travel to Blacksburg to take on their in-state rivals, Virginia Tech. The game is scheduled for a noon tipoff and will be televised on ESPN2. UVA made it four straight wins on the road on...
WSLS
Shamrock Shake to return to McDonald’s on Feb. 20
ROANOKE, Va. – The luck of the Irish is heading back to McDonald’s sooner than you might think. Officials said that the iconic Shamrock Shake will be making a return to McDonald’s on Feb. 20 along with another treat – the OREO Shamrock McFlurry. And the...
Five takeaways in No. 6 Virginia's loss to Virginia Tech
The Cavaliers lost a close one in Blacksburg on Saturday afternoon, falling 74-68 to Virginia Tech. UVA entered the day with the possibility of sliding up into the top spot in the ACC standings, but the loss to the Hokies will do no such thing. The Virginia offense never seemed to truly get going and the defense was inconsistent in guarding the Hokies’ seemingly non-stop ball screens. Here are five takeaways from the tough loss.
timesvirginian.com
Appomattox resident graduates from State Police Academy
On Friday, the Commonwealth of Virginia graduated its 137th generation of Virginia State Troopers. The 31 new troopers were presented with their diplomas during commencement exercises at the State Police Training Academy located at 7700 Midlothian Turnpike in North Chesterfield County. Gov. Glenn Youngkin spoke at the graduation ceremony. Appomattox...
WDBJ7.com
Construction continues at Tyson Foods facility in Danville, set to open in August
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Construction continues at the future Tyson Foods facility at the Cane Creek Centre industrial park in Danville. Tyson Foods began construction on its 325,000-square-foot facility in 2021. The $300 million investment will create around 400 jobs. “Anytime you bring a name, like Tyson Foods to the...
tourcounsel.com
Charlottesville Fashion Square | Shopping mall in Virginia
Charlottesville Fashion Square is the only indoor shopping mall in the Charlottesville, Virginia area. It is anchored by two Belk stores. It is a regional mall located about one mile (1.6 km) north of the Charlottesville city limits on U.S. Route 29 in unincorporated Albemarle County.
WHSV
Encampment residents evicted in Waynesboro speak out about where they will live come Tuesday
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A group of people in Waynesboro are trying to find another place to live after they were given a week to leave the property they had been staying on Tuesday. On Tuesday, Waynesboro’s Mayor, Lana Williams said the Waynesboro Police Department assisted a property owner with...
pagevalleynews.com
Appomattox courthouse burns
February 4, 1892 — The historic old Appomattox Courthouse building was destroyed by fire yesterday. All of the county records and court house furnishings were entirely consumed. Surrounding houses also caught, but were saved. The library of the clerk’s office is said to have been one of the best...
Augusta Free Press
Ride into spring: Tickets available for Virginia Scenic Railway from Staunton
Spring excursion tickets are available for Virginia Scenic Railway’s eastbound and westbound sightseeing trips. Through June 30, 2023, tickets are available for three-hour trips through the Shenandoah Valley and the Blue Ridge Mountains eastbound on the Blue Ridge Flyer or westbound on the Allegheny Special. Both are roundtrips which depart from the Amtrak Station in Staunton.
WSET
Owners of old Speedway on Lakeside Drive selling property
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Williams Development Group is the owner of what was previously a Speedway on Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg. The gas station has recently been under construction, with all gas tanks removed. ABC13 spoke with a representative with Williams Development Group who said that they intend to...
Hampton inmate dies at Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority in Lynchburg
According to the Hampton Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Kernet Holloway was found around 8:29 p.m. on Friday unresponsive in her cell.
Comments / 0