Appomattox, VA

WSLS

Amherst students, staff mourn the loss of three students

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County Public Schools’ superintendent is speaking out after the tragic loss of three students over winter break. Monday, a third student was identified as a victim: Amherst County High School senior, Myson Sylvestre. The 18-year-old’s body was found in the Rockfish River in...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
timesvirginian.com

Ron Krauklis honored by Appomattox American Legion 104 Riders

Appomattox American Legion Post 104 Riders Director Jeffrey Lewis, along with current Post 104 Commander Pablo Moctezuma, presented a Certificate of Achievement to Past Post 104 Commander and Legion Riders Director Ron Krauklis. The certificate acknowledges the exemplary leadership that Krauklis has provided to both organizations over the years. There’s...
APPOMATTOX, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg elementary school lockout over

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Friday afternoon lockout at Dearington Elementary School in Lynchburg has been lifted, according to Lynchburg City Schools. It was precautionary because of police activity in the neighborhood. ORIGINAL STORY: Dearington Elementary School in Lynchburg is under lockout Friday afternoon under the advisement of the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

City school board votes to become sole owner of CATEC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There will soon be one owner of the Charlottesville-Albemarle Technical Education Center. The Charlottesville School Board has voted to buy out Albemarle County Public Schools and become the sole owner of the facility. According to a release, Charlottesville City Schools says this is being done...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bedford community hosting “Welcome Home” parade for National Guard soldiers

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - More than a thousand Kentucky and Virginia National Guard Soldiers, 130 from Bedford, returned from a one-year deployment in November 2022. “On this upcoming Saturday, February 11, is their first drill weekend back at their home armory right here on East Main Street,” said Ken Parker, co-founder and co-curator of the Bedford Boys Tribute Center.
BEDFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Botetourt County increasing security at schools

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County Public Schools is planning to upgrade security at all schools. Thursday was the Botetourt State of the County Update. Officials shared updates on just how the county is doing. During the meeting, Superintendent Jonathan Russ said the number one priority is adding more...
247Sports

Tale of the Tape: No. 6 Virginia at Virginia Tech

The Virginia Cavaliers look to make it four straight road wins on Saturday as they travel to Blacksburg to take on their in-state rivals, Virginia Tech. The game is scheduled for a noon tipoff and will be televised on ESPN2. UVA made it four straight wins on the road on...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Shamrock Shake to return to McDonald’s on Feb. 20

ROANOKE, Va. – The luck of the Irish is heading back to McDonald’s sooner than you might think. Officials said that the iconic Shamrock Shake will be making a return to McDonald’s on Feb. 20 along with another treat – the OREO Shamrock McFlurry. And the...
ROANOKE, VA
247Sports

Five takeaways in No. 6 Virginia's loss to Virginia Tech

The Cavaliers lost a close one in Blacksburg on Saturday afternoon, falling 74-68 to Virginia Tech. UVA entered the day with the possibility of sliding up into the top spot in the ACC standings, but the loss to the Hokies will do no such thing. The Virginia offense never seemed to truly get going and the defense was inconsistent in guarding the Hokies’ seemingly non-stop ball screens. Here are five takeaways from the tough loss.
BLACKSBURG, VA
timesvirginian.com

Appomattox resident graduates from State Police Academy

On Friday, the Commonwealth of Virginia graduated its 137th generation of Virginia State Troopers. The 31 new troopers were presented with their diplomas during commencement exercises at the State Police Training Academy located at 7700 Midlothian Turnpike in North Chesterfield County. Gov. Glenn Youngkin spoke at the graduation ceremony. Appomattox...
APPOMATTOX, VA
tourcounsel.com

Charlottesville Fashion Square | Shopping mall in Virginia

Charlottesville Fashion Square is the only indoor shopping mall in the Charlottesville, Virginia area. It is anchored by two Belk stores. It is a regional mall located about one mile (1.6 km) north of the Charlottesville city limits on U.S. Route 29 in unincorporated Albemarle County.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Appomattox courthouse burns

February 4, 1892 — The historic old Appomattox Courthouse building was destroyed by fire yesterday. All of the county records and court house furnishings were entirely consumed. Surrounding houses also caught, but were saved. The library of the clerk’s office is said to have been one of the best...
APPOMATTOX, VA
Augusta Free Press

Ride into spring: Tickets available for Virginia Scenic Railway from Staunton

Spring excursion tickets are available for Virginia Scenic Railway’s eastbound and westbound sightseeing trips. Through June 30, 2023, tickets are available for three-hour trips through the Shenandoah Valley and the Blue Ridge Mountains eastbound on the Blue Ridge Flyer or westbound on the Allegheny Special. Both are roundtrips which depart from the Amtrak Station in Staunton.
STAUNTON, VA
WSET

Owners of old Speedway on Lakeside Drive selling property

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Williams Development Group is the owner of what was previously a Speedway on Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg. The gas station has recently been under construction, with all gas tanks removed. ABC13 spoke with a representative with Williams Development Group who said that they intend to...
LYNCHBURG, VA

