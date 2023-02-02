Read full article on original website
Day 1 of Special Counsel Investigation and DOJ Appears to be Bungling the Investigation AlreadyThe Veracity ReportRehoboth Beach, DE
FBI Raids President Biden's Delaware Residence in Search of Classified DocumentsMsBirgithRehoboth Beach, DE
Fast-growing discount grocery store chain opening new location in DelawareKristen WaltersMilford, DE
The FBI is searching Biden's Delaware vacation homeAFmitrynewsRehoboth Beach, DE
New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in skyRoger MarshSea Isle City, NJ
Vineland, NJ, Police Seek Those Responsible For Damage at Historic Cemetery
Officials in Vineland are asking for your help as they investigate damage at a local historic cemetery. Police say several headstone markers and property at Siloam Cemetery on North Valley Avenue were toppled and/or displaced. Siloam Cemetery is the oldest cemetery in the city, dating back over 150 years. Officials...
Bagels in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ Go Green for the Philadelphia Eagles
If a green and black bagel will bring the Eagles good luck in the Super Bowl, then a green and black bagel I will eat. Eagles Fever is EVERYWHERE this week. The whole region is brimming with excitement ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl LVII match-up between Philly and the Kansas City Chiefs.
USA’s Top 3 Casual Steakhouses Are In Mays Landing and EHT, NJ
Ah, a big slab of meat, the follow-up to a breaded onion appetizer thingy!. That's a sampling of what you'll find in chain steakhouses located across the country. While some will argue against chain restaurants, the Greater Atlantic City area is home to three of the "Top 5 Best Casual Steakhouses." These are the "Top 5 Budget-Friendly Chains Most Recommended By Experts."
Vineland, NJ, Lottery Player at Wawa Buys $2 Ticket, Gets 1,180,550% Return
Wouldn't it be great if you could get a one million percent increase on an investment?. Think about that the next time you earn a few pennies on your savings account or look at your 401k statement (have you checked your 401k lately!?). However, for one lottery player in Cumberland...
Mullica Twp Police Are Looking for Armed Robber of WHP Deli
Mullica Township Police have put out a request for information about a man who robbed the Elwood Deli at gunpoint Sunday night and should be considered armed and dangerous. Police say that at 9:08 pm Sunday, Feb 5, a man entered Elwood Deli, on south White Horse Pike in Elwood, Atlantic County, pulled a black handgun and demanded money from the clerk.
Atlantic City NJ Police Searching for Missing 14-Year-Old Boy
The Atlantic City Police Department is trying to find a 14-year-old local boy, last seen on Sunday. Police say Edwardo Valentin is missing and may have run away from home. Valentin is described as 5' 4" tall, and weighing 115 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey Jordan hoodie, black pants, black jacket, with grey Nike Slides.
ESPN: Vineland, NJ’s Isiah Pacheco Most Important Player for Chiefs in Super Bowl
Many times in the Super Bowl there is an unlikely hero. The Philadelphia Eagles are a slight favorite in Super Bowl 57 over the Kansas City Chiefs, but if the Chiefs are to win the game, it could be an unlikely hero that leads them. 2017 Vineland high graduate, Isiah...
EHT Boys Basketball Coach Cameron Bell Earns 100th Win
The Egg Harbor Township boys basketball teams' 61-43 win over Gloucester Catholic was more than just another win for the Eagles. It was head coach Cameron Bell's 100th victory at the school. Bell, who took over the program seven years ago, has turned the Eagles into one of the best...
