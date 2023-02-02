First, Birds-themed bagels. Now, say "hello" to Eagles-shaped chocolate! Can't say no to this kind of candy yumminess, especially from the Jersey Shore!. It seems like everywhere you turn, brands are pumping out items meant to put out some good juju for the Philadelphia Eagles. They're ready and set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII and the South Jersey and Philadelphia region can't be any more excited. It's electric around here lately!

WILDWOOD, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO