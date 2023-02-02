ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Celebrate Your Philadelphia Eagles With Fudge From Laura’s In Wildwood, NJ

First, Birds-themed bagels. Now, say "hello" to Eagles-shaped chocolate! Can't say no to this kind of candy yumminess, especially from the Jersey Shore!. It seems like everywhere you turn, brands are pumping out items meant to put out some good juju for the Philadelphia Eagles. They're ready and set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII and the South Jersey and Philadelphia region can't be any more excited. It's electric around here lately!
WILDWOOD, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

USA’s Top 3 Casual Steakhouses Are In Mays Landing and EHT, NJ

Ah, a big slab of meat, the follow-up to a breaded onion appetizer thingy!. That's a sampling of what you'll find in chain steakhouses located across the country. While some will argue against chain restaurants, the Greater Atlantic City area is home to three of the "Top 5 Best Casual Steakhouses." These are the "Top 5 Budget-Friendly Chains Most Recommended By Experts."
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Mullica Twp Police Are Looking for Armed Robber of WHP Deli

Mullica Township Police have put out a request for information about a man who robbed the Elwood Deli at gunpoint Sunday night and should be considered armed and dangerous. Police say that at 9:08 pm Sunday, Feb 5, a man entered Elwood Deli, on south White Horse Pike in Elwood, Atlantic County, pulled a black handgun and demanded money from the clerk.
ELWOOD, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

