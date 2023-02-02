Colton Herta paced a tight bunch of drivers at the top of the time sheets after the first day of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES open test Feb. 2 at The Thermal Club. Herta was the quickest overall among 27 drivers running for 5.5 hours, split into morning and afternoon sessions on the 17-turn, 3.067-mile layout being used for this test. His top time of 1 minute, 39.3721 seconds was set during the afternoon session in the No. 26 Honda fielded by Andretti Autosport with Curb-Agajanian. Herta also led the morning session at 1:39.9303, the only driver under 1:40 in that session.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO