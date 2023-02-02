ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols missed out on an incredible feat

The Tennessee Vols just narrowly missed out on an incredible feat this week. Tennessee basketball’s 46-43 win over Auburn on Saturday combined with Purdue’s loss to Indiana could’ve lifted the Vols to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 this week. UT’s surprising loss to the Florida...
NASHVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Bruce Pearl Upset With Officiating After Loss to Tennessee

Auburn basketball head coach Bruce Pearl seemed fairly upset with the officiating in the Tigers’ 46-43 loss to Tennessee on Saturday in Knoxville. When meeting with Auburn media following the loss, Pearl applauded his team for being un-affected by the Thompson-Boling Arena environment. However, he made sure to note that although they weren’t affected, not all were.
AUBURN, GA
wkdzradio.com

Crosby Named Trust Administrator For Hopkinsville’s First Financial

Officials with First Financial Bank in Hopkinsville Friday announced that Lindsey Crosby has been slated to be Trust Administrator for the institution. In this role, Crosby will manage investment agency accounts, personal trusts and estate settlements for customers in both Kentucky and Tennessee. She brings close to 15 years of...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Fort Campbell soldiers rappel game ball into APSU Dunn Center for Military Appreciation Night | VIDEO

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Austin Peay State University basketball hosted Military Appreciation Night on Thursday, with soldiers rappelling from the rafters of the Dunn Center and shooting hoops with the team. Thursday’s game against Liberty University was sponsored by Altra Federal Credit Union, who gave away military-themed Austin...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Tennessee man pleads guilty to murders in west Kentucky, Middle Tennessee

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Tennessee man pleaded guilty to two murders this week: One in west Kentucky and the other in Middle Tennessee. Enrique Dane Decourcey was arrested in September 2021 and charged with the murder of 28-year-old Darian Williams of Graves County, Kentucky. Williams died on Aug. 24, 2021, after he was shot multiple times as he was walking to his home in Hickory. Decourcey pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday in Graves County Circuit Court.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
tourcounsel.com

CoolSprings Galleria | Shopping mall in Franklin, Tennessee

CoolSprings Galleria is an enclosed super-regional shopping mall in the Cool Springs commercial and residential corridor between Franklin and Brentwood, Tennessee, 15 miles (24 km) south of Nashville. Opened in 1991, it features 150 stores. The anchor stores are JCPenney, 2 Belk stores, H&M, American Girl, Ulta Beauty, Dillard's, Forever 21, and Macy's.
FRANKLIN, TN
clarksvillenow.com

News in Clarksville: Winter storm, Roxy funding, Fort Campbell trial and other top stories this week

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Roxy theater funding safe, council postpones vote on parking passes: After weeks of discussion, the City Council voted to continue funding the Roxy Regional Theatre. Also, they postponed a vote requesting free downtown parking for themselves. READ MORE.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

1 killed, 2 injured in crash on Dickerson Pike

Metro police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and two people injured early Saturday morning. Metro police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and two people injured early Saturday morning. Metro Police investigating shooting on Lafayette …. Metro police are...
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

HHS Black Student Union to host Local Legends program

Hopkinsville High School’s Black Student Union is inviting the public to a program celebrating African American history at the Pennyroyal Area Museum on Tuesday, February 21. It will take place from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., according to a news release, and students will share stories of great accomplishments and contributions from local legends from the local African American community.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Man flown to Skyline hospital after Boulevard accident

A man was flown to a Nashville hospital following a single-vehicle accident Saturday night on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville. It happened about 11:20 p.m. near the Masonville Overpass and the report from Hopkinsville police says 44-year old Kyle Clark of Hopkinsville had been headed north when he went off the roadway and struck a guard rail, causing his car to overturn.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Teen shot in foot Saturday night in Hopkinsville

Hopkinsville police are investigating after a juvenile was shot Saturday night at a home on Summit Street. The 14-year old male sustained a gunshot wound to the foot from a handgun, according to the incident report, which says it happened about 7:40 p.m. at a residence in the 1300 block of Summit.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
KFVS12

Kentucky man wanted for a bank robbery arrested

LYON, Ky. (KFVS) - A bank robbery suspect was found and arrested following an investigation at two businesses involving suspicious persons complaints. On February 1, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Western Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force located and arrested Christopher Trice, 45, from Fulton. Trice...
KUTTAWA, KY
whopam.com

Clarksville man charged with strangulation, assault after incident at Hopkinsville hotel

A Clarksville man was arrested for strangulation and assault following an incident Saturday night at the Hopkinsville Best Western hotel. A 72-year old Paducah woman told Hopkinsville police she and her boyfriend—58-year old William Gary of Clarksville—had returned to their room after leaving to get food when Gary allegedly threw a TV remote and struck her in the face.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Some state roads reopen, others close amid icy conditions in west Kentucky

WEST KENTUCKY — Icy weather has made for slick road conditions in west Kentucky over the past few days, leading to road closures and crashes. Some secondary highways in rural areas were closed Wednesday due to dangerous conditions, but Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says crews have made progress reopening some of those roads as of Thursday afternoon. However, the district says some other roadways that were previously open had to be closed Thursday morning.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Missing Christian County Man Found Deceased

A Greenville Road man that was reported missing was found deceased Thursday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say 64-year-old Wallace ” Wally” Hall was last seen at his home at the 10,000 block of Greenville Road around 11 pm Wednesday. He was found just before 10 am Thursday.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

