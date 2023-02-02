Read full article on original website
hottytoddy.com
University Supports Community Partnership Projects
The University of Mississippi has awarded funding to six projects aimed at increasing collaboration between the institution and the Lafayette County and Oxford communities. The Community Engaged Partnership Development Fund grants are awarded by the Division of Diversity and Community Engagement and support the UM Empower Now strategic plan. “Providing...
hottytoddy.com
UM Black History Month Events to Honor, Empower Changemakers
The University of Mississippi’s Black History Month celebrations this year coincide with the commemoration of 60 years of integration at the state’s flagship, giving attendees an opportunity to honor both today’s changemakers and the people who paved their way. Judy Alsobrooks Meredith, documentarian, retired professor of mass...
tourcounsel.com
Mall at Barnes Crossing | Shopping mall in Tupelo, Mississippi
Mall at Barnes Crossing is a super regional shopping mall located northeast of downtown Tupelo, Mississippi. It is managed and partially owned by David Hocker & Associates and is home to over 90 specialty shops, 5 anchor store tenants, an 8-screen Cinemark movie theater, and a 600-seat food court. The anchor stores are Barnes & Noble, Jos. A. Bank, JCPenney, Ulta Beauty, 2 Belk stores, Cinemark, and Dick's Sporting Goods.
MS governor sending crews to Holly Springs to restore power
UPDATE: Governor Tate Reeves is sending the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency to Holly Springs and surrounding areas in order to restore power. They released the following statement on Twitter:“At the direction of Governor Reeves, MEMA’s State Coordinating Officers is en route to Marshall County to assess the ongoing power outages. MEMA ha activated out State […]
School weather delays in Alabama for Friday, Feb. 3
Several area schools are delaying starting times for Friday, Feb. 3 due to the potential for winter weather. Here are the latest school delays. This list will be updated if more schools make schedule changes. Colbert County Schools– Delayed until 10:30 a.m. Friday. All bus routes will start at 9...
hottytoddy.com
Theatre Oxford’s Annual 10-Minute Play Festival Features Talent from Near and Far
Theatre Oxford’s 2023 10-Minute Play Festival features new works by local, national, and international playwrights, including the winner of Theatre Oxford’s 2022 10-Minute Play Competition. Shows will be held at 7 p.m. on Feb. 10 and on 2 and 7 p.m. on Feb. 11 at the Powerhouse in...
Former Ole Miss chancellor, Mississippi gov. clash over private Medicaid talks
Mississippi’s Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said in a private conversation that expanding Medicaid to people working low-wage jobs would be in the best interest of the state, but that he refuses to support the policy for political reasons, a former chancellor of the University of Mississippi said Thursday. Dr....
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Students, Staff React to TikTok Restrictions
Now that the University of Mississippi says no one can use campus Wi-Fi for TikTok, students seem to be, well, entirely unaffected. Biology and chemistry major, Michael Davis, says that there are other ways to access TikTok. “You’ll just have to use your data or strictly use it off campus,...
Country music’s Ashley McBryde, Chapel Hart lead music lineup for one of Mississippi’s most anticipated spring festivals
One of Mississippi’s most anticipated arts spring festivals announced the music lineup for the weekend of art demonstrations and entertainment venues. The Double Decker Arts Festival in Oxford released its 2023 music lineup on Thursday. The weekend’s music lineup features county singer Ashley McBryde, southern rock artist Marcus King...
actionnews5.com
Holly Springs Utility Company leaves customers figuratively and literally in the dark
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Since the start of the ice storm that swept through the Mid-South this week, customers of Holly Springs Utility Department (HSUD) have been calling, emailing, and messaging our newsroom, frustrated with the lack of communication coming from the utility company on when their power will be restored.
Memphis-Shelby County Schools breaks down severe weather planning
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools announced school closures for Thursday, February 2nd. The decision was made in response to the current ice storm and hazardous road conditions. The district also announced that all of its before and after-school activities would be postponed, that school staff were urged not to report to work, and central office employees would work remotely.
Mississippi police seek help identifying masked suspects in multiple commercial burgalries
Crime Stoppers and Mississippi police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved in multiple commercial burglaries. The Tupelo Police Department recently posted photos of the suspects, including one of the suspects that appears to be wearing a Halloween mask. Investigators are working to solve several cases...
Call center opens for MS residents dealing with power outages
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — A call center has opened to assist Holly Springs residents, dealing with the ongoing power outages. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) announced on Sunday that the center is now open to assist residents impacted by the recent winter weather. The center will be open...
Olive Branch, MS church burns to the ground during ice storm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While many across the Mid-South are bouncing back from days of ice, one Olive Branch church saw the worst of it all from ice to a fire. Our Brittani Moncrease spoke with church members at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church. From more than 100 years, New...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Unable to Fight Past Lady Vols, Falling 65-51
Trailing at the half, Ole Miss was unable to piece together its second straight comeback, ultimately falling 65-51 at Tennessee from Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday night. Despite Ole Miss (18-5, 7-3 SEC) staying within two possessions of Tennessee (17-8, 9-1 SEC) for most of the game, the Lady Vols pulled away with a 22-point fourth quarter to walk away with the win.
wcbi.com
Tupelo police ask for help finding person wanted for forgery
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department is asking for help in solving a case, and Crime Stoppers could make it worth your time. The person seen in this security video is wanted in connection with a case of Uttering Forgery in Tupelo. If you know who this...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Takes on Vanderbilt in Music City
The Ole Miss men’s basketball team travels to Music City to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday. Tipoff is set for noon CT and may seen on the SEC Network. Ole Miss (9-13, 1-8 SEC) is coming off a 75-66 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday night. The Rebels were led on the court by freshman Amaree Abram with 17 points.
wtva.com
Corinth man sentenced to 14 years for stealing guns in Booneville and selling them in Chicago
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Galvin Davis was sentenced to 14 years in prison for burglarizing a gun store and for possessing and transporting stolen firearms. 39-year-old Galvin Dwayne Davis of Corinth was sentenced for his crimes on Thursday, February 2. According to court documents, Davis was involved in the August...
Here's a list of school and public facility closures in the Mid-South ahead of this week's anticipated icy weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two rounds of icy weather are on its way to the Mid-South Tuesday and Wednesday, with possible ice accumulation nearing a quarter of an inch in the Memphis metro area alone. The National Weather Service issued an Ice Storm Warning for much of the Mid-South for...
