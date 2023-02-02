ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

hottytoddy.com

University Supports Community Partnership Projects

The University of Mississippi has awarded funding to six projects aimed at increasing collaboration between the institution and the Lafayette County and Oxford communities. The Community Engaged Partnership Development Fund grants are awarded by the Division of Diversity and Community Engagement and support the UM Empower Now strategic plan. “Providing...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

UM Black History Month Events to Honor, Empower Changemakers

The University of Mississippi’s Black History Month celebrations this year coincide with the commemoration of 60 years of integration at the state’s flagship, giving attendees an opportunity to honor both today’s changemakers and the people who paved their way. Judy Alsobrooks Meredith, documentarian, retired professor of mass...
tourcounsel.com

Mall at Barnes Crossing | Shopping mall in Tupelo, Mississippi

Mall at Barnes Crossing is a super regional shopping mall located northeast of downtown Tupelo, Mississippi. It is managed and partially owned by David Hocker & Associates and is home to over 90 specialty shops, 5 anchor store tenants, an 8-screen Cinemark movie theater, and a 600-seat food court. The anchor stores are Barnes & Noble, Jos. A. Bank, JCPenney, Ulta Beauty, 2 Belk stores, Cinemark, and Dick's Sporting Goods.
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

MS governor sending crews to Holly Springs to restore power

UPDATE: Governor Tate Reeves is sending the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency to Holly Springs and surrounding areas in order to restore power. They released the following statement on Twitter:“At the direction of Governor Reeves, MEMA’s State Coordinating Officers is en route to Marshall County to assess the ongoing power outages. MEMA ha activated out State […]
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
AL.com

School weather delays in Alabama for Friday, Feb. 3

Several area schools are delaying starting times for Friday, Feb. 3 due to the potential for winter weather. Here are the latest school delays. This list will be updated if more schools make schedule changes. Colbert County Schools– Delayed until 10:30 a.m. Friday. All bus routes will start at 9...
ALABAMA STATE
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Students, Staff React to TikTok Restrictions

Now that the University of Mississippi says no one can use campus Wi-Fi for TikTok, students seem to be, well, entirely unaffected. Biology and chemistry major, Michael Davis, says that there are other ways to access TikTok. “You’ll just have to use your data or strictly use it off campus,...
OXFORD, MS
Magnolia State Live

Country music’s Ashley McBryde, Chapel Hart lead music lineup for one of Mississippi’s most anticipated spring festivals

One of Mississippi’s most anticipated arts spring festivals announced the music lineup for the weekend of art demonstrations and entertainment venues. The Double Decker Arts Festival in Oxford released its 2023 music lineup on Thursday. The weekend’s music lineup features county singer Ashley McBryde, southern rock artist Marcus King...
OXFORD, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis-Shelby County Schools breaks down severe weather planning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools announced school closures for Thursday, February 2nd. The decision was made in response to the current ice storm and hazardous road conditions. The district also announced that all of its before and after-school activities would be postponed, that school staff were urged not to report to work, and central office employees would work remotely.
MEMPHIS, TN
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Unable to Fight Past Lady Vols, Falling 65-51

Trailing at the half, Ole Miss was unable to piece together its second straight comeback, ultimately falling 65-51 at Tennessee from Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday night. Despite Ole Miss (18-5, 7-3 SEC) staying within two possessions of Tennessee (17-8, 9-1 SEC) for most of the game, the Lady Vols pulled away with a 22-point fourth quarter to walk away with the win.
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo police ask for help finding person wanted for forgery

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department is asking for help in solving a case, and Crime Stoppers could make it worth your time. The person seen in this security video is wanted in connection with a case of Uttering Forgery in Tupelo. If you know who this...
TUPELO, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Takes on Vanderbilt in Music City

The Ole Miss men’s basketball team travels to Music City to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday. Tipoff is set for noon CT and may seen on the SEC Network. Ole Miss (9-13, 1-8 SEC) is coming off a 75-66 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday night. The Rebels were led on the court by freshman Amaree Abram with 17 points.
OXFORD, MS

