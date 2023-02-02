Read full article on original website
Les Claypool's reunited Fearless Flying Frog Brigade will perform Pink Floyd's Animals album in full on a huge North American tour
The Primus frontman teams up with Sean Lennon after a two-decade hiatus
The Smile Announces New Live EP and More Tour Dates
The Smile has announced a new live EP along with some 2023 North American tour dates. The band - which consists of Radiohead's Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, plus drummer Tom Skinner - will release the live EP, titled Europe: Live Recordings 2022, on March 10. It was recorded in various European cities during the Smile's first tour last summer and includes songs from their debut album, A Light for Attracting Attention, as well as a version of Yorke's 2009 solo track "FeelingPulledApartByHorses." The EP will be available only on vinyl.
Bruce Springsteen Kicks Off 2023 Tour: Video, Pictures, Set List
Bruce Springsteen launched his 2023 tour tonight in Tampa, Fla., marking his first live performance with the E Street Band in close to six years. “Good evening, Tampa!” he declared as he stepped on stage, greeted by thunderous applause from the fans in attendance. From there, Springsteen jumped straight into opening song “No Surrender,” the side two opener from 1984's Born in the U.S.A.
Watch Ozzy Osbourne startle co-workers in new office job
Prince of Darkness Ozzy Osbourne was never meant to be stuck behind a desk — but that's where he finds himself in this Super Bowl advert
Kiss’ 50 Most Important Concerts
Kiss performed their first show for a crowd of less than 10 people on Jan. 30, 1973, at a small club in New York City. In the five decades that have since passed, they've built one of the wildest concert highlight reels in rock history. On multiple tours across the world, they've encountered countless highs and lows, lineup changes, near-death incidents, comedic mishaps, fashion faux pas and gone through an unknown quantity of greasepaint. Here's a chronological guide to 50 of the most important shows in Kiss' history.
iheart.com
Music: The 2023 Rock Hall Nominees Are Out, Slipknot, Pantera, Limp Bizkit
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced their nominees yesterday for the 2023 Class. There are 14. Eight of them are FIRST-TIME nominees. They are: Sheryl Crow . . . Missy Elliott . . . Joy Division/New Order . . . Cyndi Lauper . . . George Michael . . . Willie Nelson . . . The White Stripes . . . and Warren Zevon.
L.A. Guns Share Zeppelin-esque New Single ‘You Betray’
L.A. Guns have released a swaggering new song titled "You Betray," the first single off their upcoming album Black Diamonds. You can listen to it below. With its throttling, mid-tempo groove and singer Phil Lewis' high-pitched wails, "You Betray" evokes Led Zeppelin's "Immigrant Song," which, according to guitarist Tracii Guns, is not a coincidence.
Top 5 Wildest Ozzy Osbourne Touring Moments
While in his pomp, few could match the volatile nature of Ozzy Osbourne. He was the embodiment of rock ‘n’ roll, consuming illicit substances at a rate that left the medical community marveling, biting the heads of bats, and becoming an all-around metal maelstrom. Osbourne announced on Wednesday...
40 Years Ago: A Shelved Song Finally Breaks Bryan Adams In America
Bryan Adams did not hit the big time in the U.S. overnight. He earned his stripes in his native Canada with a 1980 self-titled debut, along with the 1981 follow-up You Want It You Got It. The latter LP managed to crack the Billboard Top 200 at No. 118 and included a moderately popular single, "Lonely Nights," which reached No. 3 on the Mainstream Rock Tracks chart. Obviously, however, that was still small potatoes.
webisjericho.com
Smashing Pumpkins Share Details For Rock & Wrestling Tour
Legendary alternative rockers The Smashing Pumpkins are gearing up for a tour of Australia with a huge cast of guests that includes Jane’s Addiction, Amyl & the Sniffers, Redhook and Rattlesnake. Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan has also been the owner and president of the National Wrestling Alliance since...
