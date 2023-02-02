Read full article on original website
Houston coach Sampson praises Wichita State basketball fans, Shockers’ ‘legendary venue’
In his final trip to the Roundhouse, Kelvin Sampson had nothing but praise for WSU’s program and fans after Thursday’s game.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Kansas
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there is a pizzeria on every corner in Kansas. Picking just one pizza restaurant and deeming it the best is no easy feat, but that is precisely what the editors over at Reader's Digest have done.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Abigail Scott located safe
------- There’s concern for the safety of a girl reported missing Friday in central Kansas. Abigail Scott, 12, was last seen in Hutchinson. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved share she did leave a note and does not have a cell phone with her. It’s believed she is with a male and may be in Wichita.
Wheat Scoop: KAWG takes to the Hill to convey Farm Bill needs
Now is the time for wheat farmers to make their priorities known as negotiations for the next Farm Bill kick into high gear. That was a clear message from lawmakers and association staff alike during the 2023 Kansas Commodity Classic. As the calendar turns to a new month, Kansas Wheat is carrying forward that call to action as staff and board members join counterparts from across the country for the joint meetings of U.S. Wheat Associates and the National Association of Wheat Growers.
Cowley College president fired, interim named
Cowley College president Dr. Randy Smith was terminated in a special meeting Thursday night.
Chris Stapleton stopping at Wichita’s INTRUST Bank Arena
Chris Stapleton will be bringing his newly confirmed “All-American Road Show” 2023 tour, produced by Live Nation, to Wichita this summer.
Wichita project could bring 2,000 jobs and $1.8B investment, but CHIPS Act funding is key
A $304 million state incentive program requires the project to get federal funding. The federal program requires state and local incentives.
KAKE TV
Snow glow returns to Wichita tonight
Wichita is getting a "snow day", but it's not what you think. School is in session. The Wichita Parks and Recreation department is hosting its annual Snow Glow event at the Mid-American All Indian Museum tonight from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. Then night sledding event will feature live music, an LED light show, food trucks, and artificial snow provided by Snow Bros Snowmakers.
Educators say attacking Kansas teachers is GOP strategy to push private schools
TOPEKA — Buhler teacher Sam Neill worked late into the night Sunday, Jan. 29, networking with fellow teachers to sculpt a testimony that would adequately describe the issues educators are facing statewide. After making the two and half hour drive into Topeka to give lawmakers her opinion on educational issues in the state on Monday, […] The post Educators say attacking Kansas teachers is GOP strategy to push private schools appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Former Wichita car dealership owner banned in Kansas, must pay $45k
The owner of a used car dealership in south Wichita was banned from selling vehicles in Kansas on Friday after a judgment was entered in a Sedgwick County District Court.
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Filemons Mexican Food
A new restaurant has opened in the former Sorrel’s Jamaican Food and Next Level Cafe space at 3802 E. Harry. It’s Filemon’s Mexican Food and according to their Facebook profile, it’s where you can find the most authentic Mexican food in Kansas. =================. 3802 E Harry...
adastraradio.com
Cherry Road Media Acquires McPherson News Ledger, Combining with Sentinel
MCPHERSON, Kan. – Starting next week, McPherson’s two newspapers will become one. Cherry Road Media, the owner of the McPherson Sentinel, is acquiring the McPherson News Ledger from Kansas Publishing Ventures and will combine the two publications under its Sentinel banner. The reporting staff of both papers will...
kcur.org
A $1.8 billion semiconductor plant is planned for Wichita through another Kansas megaproject deal
TOPEKA, Kansas — Kansas has struck a deal with a Wichita company to build a $1.8 billion semiconductor manufacturing plant, but it hinges on the company securing federal money by later this year. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly announced on Thursday a deal with Integra Technologies to build the plant...
Integra chip plant coming to Wichita will create 2,000 jobs
Governor Kelly has announced Integra Technologies is bringing a semiconductor manufacturing plant to Wichita that will create at least 2,000 jobs.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
This tiny castle is free for anyone who can move it
This itty-bitty kingdom is looking for a new lord to take it to fresh pastures. After deciding a renovation would be too much work, a Wichita, Kansas, couple is giving away a fortress-shaped prefab diner in their backyard. The bargain price? No cost at all — but the new owner has to come and move it, meaning the true cost is one of labor.
These are the best and worst nursing homes near Wichita, according to federal ratings
Here’s how to research facilities and what to know about the federal government’s rating system.
kmuw.org
30 years ago, these Kansas farmers were told to use less water. Here's how they did it
HAYS, Kansas — Trying to cut back on irrigation in western Kansas isn’t a new idea. More than three decades ago, the state came to farmers in the Walnut Creek basin south of Hays with a mandate. Farmers had to drastically change how much water they used on their crops. Some had to cut irrigation by nearly half.
Several injured in a crash on U.S. 54 west of Wichita
Several people were injured in a crash between a Chevy pickup and a semi west of Wichita on Thursday.
Dispute leads to shooting in southeast Wichita
A verbal dispute has led to a shooting in southeast Wichita Tuesday night.
wichitabyeb.com
The bin store craze continues with Bin Shop’n opening this weekend
If you’ve been following the bin store craze, it’s time to add another to the list with the arrival of Bin Shop’n coming to Towne West Square. Bin stores have been on the rise nationally and locally, receiving overstock or returned items from places like Amazon, Target and other big box stores. According to the press release, Bin Shop’n takes pride in the way they receive, sort, and process items, ensuring a quality customer experience. Items are pre-sorted at their Hutchinson, Kansas warehouse and then distributed to their store locations. This process ensures that each store location is getting a balanced variety of the items they sell. Bin Shop’n also assembles furniture items to ensure there are no broken, damaged, or missing pieces.
