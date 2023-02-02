ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcpherson, KS

Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Kansas

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there is a pizzeria on every corner in Kansas. Picking just one pizza restaurant and deeming it the best is no easy feat, but that is precisely what the editors over at Reader's Digest have done.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Abigail Scott located safe

------- There’s concern for the safety of a girl reported missing Friday in central Kansas. Abigail Scott, 12, was last seen in Hutchinson. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved share she did leave a note and does not have a cell phone with her. It’s believed she is with a male and may be in Wichita.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Wheat Scoop: KAWG takes to the Hill to convey Farm Bill needs

Now is the time for wheat farmers to make their priorities known as negotiations for the next Farm Bill kick into high gear. That was a clear message from lawmakers and association staff alike during the 2023 Kansas Commodity Classic. As the calendar turns to a new month, Kansas Wheat is carrying forward that call to action as staff and board members join counterparts from across the country for the joint meetings of U.S. Wheat Associates and the National Association of Wheat Growers.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Snow glow returns to Wichita tonight

Wichita is getting a "snow day", but it's not what you think. School is in session. The Wichita Parks and Recreation department is hosting its annual Snow Glow event at the Mid-American All Indian Museum tonight from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. Then night sledding event will feature live music, an LED light show, food trucks, and artificial snow provided by Snow Bros Snowmakers.
WICHITA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Educators say attacking Kansas teachers is GOP strategy to push private schools

TOPEKA — Buhler teacher Sam Neill worked late into the night Sunday, Jan. 29, networking with fellow teachers to sculpt a testimony that would adequately describe the issues educators are facing statewide. After making the two and half hour drive into Topeka to give lawmakers her opinion on educational issues in the state on Monday, […] The post Educators say attacking Kansas teachers is GOP strategy to push private schools appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Filemons Mexican Food

A new restaurant has opened in the former Sorrel’s Jamaican Food and Next Level Cafe space at 3802 E. Harry. It’s Filemon’s Mexican Food and according to their Facebook profile, it’s where you can find the most authentic Mexican food in Kansas. =================. 3802 E Harry...
WICHITA, KS
adastraradio.com

Cherry Road Media Acquires McPherson News Ledger, Combining with Sentinel

MCPHERSON, Kan. – Starting next week, McPherson’s two newspapers will become one. Cherry Road Media, the owner of the McPherson Sentinel, is acquiring the McPherson News Ledger from Kansas Publishing Ventures and will combine the two publications under its Sentinel banner. The reporting staff of both papers will...
MCPHERSON, KS
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

This tiny castle is free for anyone who can move it

This itty-bitty kingdom is looking for a new lord to take it to fresh pastures. After deciding a renovation would be too much work, a Wichita, Kansas, couple is giving away a fortress-shaped prefab diner in their backyard. The bargain price? No cost at all — but the new owner has to come and move it, meaning the true cost is one of labor.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

The bin store craze continues with Bin Shop’n opening this weekend

If you’ve been following the bin store craze, it’s time to add another to the list with the arrival of Bin Shop’n coming to Towne West Square. Bin stores have been on the rise nationally and locally, receiving overstock or returned items from places like Amazon, Target and other big box stores. According to the press release, Bin Shop’n takes pride in the way they receive, sort, and process items, ensuring a quality customer experience. Items are pre-sorted at their Hutchinson, Kansas warehouse and then distributed to their store locations. This process ensures that each store location is getting a balanced variety of the items they sell. Bin Shop’n also assembles furniture items to ensure there are no broken, damaged, or missing pieces.
HUTCHINSON, KS

