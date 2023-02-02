ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meyers Mocks People Who Think Trump Will Change: ‘If Your Personality Changes at 76 … You Get Put in a Home’ (Video)

By Andi Ortiz
TheWrap
TheWrap
 3 days ago
Stanley Paige
3d ago

durning the first impeachment, senator Collins said, Donald trump has learned his lesson, since then, there has been another impeachment, an attack on the capitol, and the theft of 11,000 government documents! needless to say, Collins was wrong! a leopard can not change its spots! he is a threat to American democracy, a clear and present danger!

Keith Mims
3d ago

When someone shows you who they really are believe them! 45 if he changes at all means he will only get worse with more lies than he does now!

George Rose
3d ago

It can't keep up with changing its Depends where its brains have leaked out !...It needs to be in Potty training pads with "Leak Guard" so brain cells can be reinjected into its head....they could clone some cells from its toilet to help give it more memory back !

