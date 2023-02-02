Meyers Mocks People Who Think Trump Will Change: ‘If Your Personality Changes at 76 … You Get Put in a Home’ (Video)

durning the first impeachment, senator Collins said, Donald trump has learned his lesson, since then, there has been another impeachment, an attack on the capitol, and the theft of 11,000 government documents! needless to say, Collins was wrong! a leopard can not change its spots! he is a threat to American democracy, a clear and present danger!
When someone shows you who they really are believe them! 45 if he changes at all means he will only get worse with more lies than he does now!
It can't keep up with changing its Depends where its brains have leaked out !...It needs to be in Potty training pads with "Leak Guard" so brain cells can be reinjected into its head....they could clone some cells from its toilet to help give it more memory back !
Related
Stormy Daniels mocks Trump’s grammar in Truth Social post and says he accidentally confirmed her story
Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Trump's Biggest Sore Spots With A Brutal Reality Check
Trump Will Run For Office In 2024 But May Not Stay In The Whole Time, Says Book Author: 'He's Backed Himself Into A Corner'
Famed Entertainer and Prominent Trump Supporter Dies Unexpectedly
Stephen Colbert Reveals What Republican Insiders Really Think Of Ron DeSantis
Franklin Graham Defies Trump Warning, Says He Won't Endorse Him For GOP Primary
Trump’s latest campaign blunder is being photographed posing with a notorious Philly mob boss
Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization
Trump's Rape Remarks During Carroll Deposition Say a lot About Him.
Meyers Thinks Obama Definitely Won’t Have Any Classified Docs: When He Left Office, He Said ‘F– It, You Can Keep It’ (Video)
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Planned a Scheme to Remove Mike Pence From Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign
Trump berates female Fox News host for ‘grating voice’ and ‘jittery’ presentation
Donald Trump's Las Vegas Strip Hotel Gets a Dubious Honor
Trump Loses Another Lawsuit as Legal Troubles Mount.
Why Trump Was Fearful Of Dying As President: 'Can You Believe This Happened To Me?'
Trump Spiritual Adviser, Paula White, Allegedly Broke into Bank Account of Rock Band Journey
Jimmy Kimmel Delivers A Dark Prediction About Trump’s Will
Whoops! Lindsey Graham Drops S-Bomb On Live TV, Doesn't Seem To Notice.
Ivanka Trump Calls Out Husband Jared Kushner For Not 'Complying With The 1920s Theme' For Pal's Party — Photos
TheWrap
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 129