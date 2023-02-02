Read full article on original website
Related
China says the balloon is theirs but not used for spying. Here's what we know
The prospect of a Chinese spy balloon flying over the continental U.S. was probably not on the radar of many Americans until Thursday, when the Pentagon said it was monitoring one such device. The Pentagon said Thursday that it has "very high confidence" that the high-altitude surveillance balloon came from...
Blinken postpones his China trip after a Chinese balloon is spotted over Montana
The U.S. State Department says Secretary Antony Blinken has postponed his trip to Beijing amid concerns about a Chinese surveillance balloon flying over U.S. airspace. The Pentagon said Thursday it had "very high confidence" that the high-altitude surveillance balloon came from China and is being used to collect information from sensitive sites.
China says it is looking into the report of a spy balloon over U.S. airspace
BEIJING — China said Friday it is looking into reports that a Chinese spy balloon has been flying in U.S. airspace and urged calm, adding that it has "no intention of violating the territory and airspace of any sovereign country." Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning also said she had...
Israel's far-right government wants the power to override its Supreme Court
TEL AVIV, Israel — Despite overwhelming domestic protest and concerns from the U.S., Israel's most far-right government in history is doubling down on its plan to fundamentally remake Israel's system of government by weakening the powers of the judiciary. The chief justice of Israel's Supreme Court has said the...
Chinese balloon punctures Blinken's plans, leaving U.S.-China ties adrift
Sometimes gifts just appear in the sky. An alleged Chinese spy balloon seen floating about 11 miles above Montana this week could just be one for the Biden administration. Or it could make fraught bilateral relations between Washington and Beijing even worse. The discovery of what the Pentagon labeled a...
The U.S. has downed a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina
The U.S. military shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday afternoon, the Pentagon said, while China called the downing an overreaction. "On Wednesday, President Biden gave his authorization to take down the surveillance balloon as soon as the mission could be accomplished...
Mexico's president says he won't seek an unconstitutional second term
MEXICO CITY — In Mexico, there has been a lot of handwringing over the undemocratic tendencies of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. He rammed through reforms to the electoral commission that Human Rights Watch said would "eliminate many of the safeguards intended to preserve the independence" of the body in charge of elections. López Obrador is still immensely popular in Mexico. Across the country you'll find graffiti and placards that say "Que siga el presidente" (Let the president continue.)
European leaders meet in Kyiv to discuss Ukraine's path toward joining the EU
KYIV, Ukraine — European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel traveled to Kyiv for an annual EU-Ukraine summit. Ukrainian and European Union leaders have been meeting regularly for these summits since the 1990s, but this is the first time a summit is taking place with Ukraine as an official candidate to join the EU.
Political Rewind: The Legislature picks up steam; Judge rules on mass voter challenges; Trump's base
Adrienne Jones, @adriennemjns, professor of political science and director of pre-law, Morehouse College. Jim Galloway, @JimJournalist, former political columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Meg Kinnard, @MegKinnardAP, national politics reporter, The Associated Press. The breakdown. 1. The state legislature is picking up steam with a flurry of new bills filed. Legislators hope...
Ex-Pakistan leader Pervez Musharraf, who aided U.S. war in Afghanistan, has died
ISLAMABAD, Pakistan – Pervez Musharraf, who was Pakistan's military ruler for nearly a decade, has died in Dubai after a long illness. The 79-year-old four-star general was a key ally in the U.S.-led war on terror, and a controversial figure at home. Pakistan's military immediately issued a statement of...
Polish ambassador warns of a prolonged war in Ukraine, calls for more support
Poland is preparing itself for a long war at its doorstep as the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine approaches. On Feb. 24, 2022, Russian forces launched air strikes and a ground invasion against Ukraine, escalating a conflict between the two nations that dates back to 2014. And since Russia is expected to launch a new offensive, there's no end in sight.
The Pope has called for peace in South Sudan in the final part of his Africa tour
JUBA, South Sudan — Pope Francis made a final appeal for peace in South Sudan on Sunday as he celebrated Mass before tens of thousands of people to close out an unusual mission by Christian religious leaders to nudge forward the country's recovery from civil war. On the last...
A jury clears Elon Musk of wrongdoing related to 2018 Tesla tweets
SAN FRANCISCO — A jury on Friday decided Elon Musk didn't deceive investors with his 2018 tweets about electric automaker Tesla. The verdict by the nine jurors was reached after less than two hours of deliberation following a three-week trial and represents a major vindication for Musk. The trial...
Dozens of soldiers are freed in a Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap
KYIV, Ukraine — Dozens of Russian and Ukrainian prisoners of war have returned home following a prisoner swap, officials on both sides said Saturday. Top Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak said in a Telegram post that 116 Ukrainians were freed. He said the released POWs include troops who held...
Hours after its demise, the Chinese spy balloon was the star of the SNL cold open
"Saturday Night Live" kicked off last night's show by spoofing the latest suspected threat to national security: a Chinese balloon. The balloon, which the Biden administration believes the Chinese government was using for surveillance, became an internet celebrity when people began tracking its travels across U.S. airspace. China's Foreign Affairs Ministry said the balloon was for meteorological research and accidentally went adrift. But its presence led Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a trip to Beijing amid rising tensions between the two nations.
20 years ago, the U.S. warned of Iraq's alleged 'weapons of mass destruction'
This is part of a special series where NPR looks back at our coverage of major news stories in the past. Listen to the full audio story to hear excerpts from Colin Powell's U.N. speech and more of NPR's archival audio. There wasn't just one moment that led to the...
Pope Francis arrives in South Sudan in hopes he can revive the peace process
LAGOS, Nigeria — Pope Francis has arrived in South Sudan, on the second leg of a trip to Africa he has called "a pilgrimage of peace." South Sudan is the world's youngest country with a large Catholic population, and has suffered violent conflict since the end of its civil war. The pope hopes his visit can revive its peace process.
Despite billions to get off coal, why is Indonesia still building new coal plants?
Not far from the white sand beaches on the island of Borneo, the Indonesian government is building what it calls a "green industrial park." In the ground-breaking ceremony, Indonesia's president said this area of more than 40,000 acres would become a hub for green manufacturing using the country's vast mineral reserves.
Amazon reports its first unprofitable year since 2014
After a long run of surging profits from pandemic-era shopping sprees, Amazon is feeling the hangover. The retail and tech giant is reporting its first unprofitable year since 2014. Amazon lost $2.7 billion last year, the company said on Thursday. This was despite holiday-season sales growing 9%. Amazon's shares fell...
Energy experts share how the U.S. can reach Biden's renewable energy goals
The Biden administration plans to eliminate fossil fuels as a form of energy generation in the U.S. by 2035. The White House set out a target of 80% renewable energy generation by 2030 and 100% carbon-free electricity five years later. With 79% of total U.S. energy production still coming from...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
8K+
Followers
34K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0