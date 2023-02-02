ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Blinken postpones his China trip after a Chinese balloon is spotted over Montana

The U.S. State Department says Secretary Antony Blinken has postponed his trip to Beijing amid concerns about a Chinese surveillance balloon flying over U.S. airspace. The Pentagon said Thursday it had "very high confidence" that the high-altitude surveillance balloon came from China and is being used to collect information from sensitive sites.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Mexico's president says he won't seek an unconstitutional second term

MEXICO CITY — In Mexico, there has been a lot of handwringing over the undemocratic tendencies of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. He rammed through reforms to the electoral commission that Human Rights Watch said would "eliminate many of the safeguards intended to preserve the independence" of the body in charge of elections. López Obrador is still immensely popular in Mexico. Across the country you'll find graffiti and placards that say "Que siga el presidente" (Let the president continue.)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

European leaders meet in Kyiv to discuss Ukraine's path toward joining the EU

KYIV, Ukraine — European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel traveled to Kyiv for an annual EU-Ukraine summit. Ukrainian and European Union leaders have been meeting regularly for these summits since the 1990s, but this is the first time a summit is taking place with Ukraine as an official candidate to join the EU.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: The Legislature picks up steam; Judge rules on mass voter challenges; Trump's base

Adrienne Jones, @adriennemjns, professor of political science and director of pre-law, Morehouse College. Jim Galloway, @JimJournalist, former political columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Meg Kinnard, @MegKinnardAP, national politics reporter, The Associated Press. The breakdown. 1. The state legislature is picking up steam with a flurry of new bills filed. Legislators hope...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Polish ambassador warns of a prolonged war in Ukraine, calls for more support

Poland is preparing itself for a long war at its doorstep as the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine approaches. On Feb. 24, 2022, Russian forces launched air strikes and a ground invasion against Ukraine, escalating a conflict between the two nations that dates back to 2014. And since Russia is expected to launch a new offensive, there's no end in sight.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Hours after its demise, the Chinese spy balloon was the star of the SNL cold open

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off last night's show by spoofing the latest suspected threat to national security: a Chinese balloon. The balloon, which the Biden administration believes the Chinese government was using for surveillance, became an internet celebrity when people began tracking its travels across U.S. airspace. China's Foreign Affairs Ministry said the balloon was for meteorological research and accidentally went adrift. But its presence led Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a trip to Beijing amid rising tensions between the two nations.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

