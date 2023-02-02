Read full article on original website
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Jennifer Grey Dishes on the ‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel and How It Will Honor Patrick Swayze
“Nobody puts Baby in a corner.” And nobody puts actress Jennifer Grey in a sequel unless it pays homage to her late co-star, Patrick Swayze. In Aug. 2020, it was reported that a Dirty Dancing sequel was in the works at Lionsgate, 36 years after the original instant classic film premiered.
Sylvester Stallone Wanted to Wait Until Robert Downey Jr. Was ‘Hot Again’ Before They Did This Film
Sylvester Stallone had a change of heart when considering Robert Downey Jr. for one of his films because of Downey’s lack of star-power at the time.
Adam Rich’s death, Fred Savage’s firing: Child sitcom stars from 70s, 80s then and now
In light of sitcom actor Adam Rich's death, Fox News Digital investigates what happened to some other child stars of the 70s and 80s including Fred Savage and Alfonso Ribeiro.
Keanu Reeves Begged For Nearly 2 Decades for a Sequel to This Movie, And It’s Finally Happening
It’s been nearly 20 years since Keanu Reeves brought us the now cult-classic film Constantine. When the 2005 film hit the silver screen, fans of the comic book Hellblazer for which Constantine was based flocked to the theaters. However, the Keanu Reeves-led action movie didn’t make huge waves throughout the entertainment industry during its initial release.
Charles Kimbrough, Anchorman Jim Dial on ‘Murphy Brown,’ Dies at 86
Charles Kimbrough, best known to TV fans as straitlaced anchorman Jim Dial on “Murphy Brown,” died on Jan. 11, his son, John Kimbrough, told The New York Times. He was 86. A cause of death was not given. The St. Paul, Minnesota, native actor began his career on...
Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake
Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
thedigitalfix.com
Michael B Jordan hit Jonathan Majors for real while making Creed 3
Jonathan Majors is on the cusp of having three movies be released, all of which required him to be…well….absolutely huge. There’s Ant-Man 3 coming out on February 17, 2023 in which Majors plays the big bad Kang the Conqueror, and that will be quickly followed by Creed III on March 3, 2023 – which also sees Majors in the antagonistic role.
Harrison Ford Gives Heartwarming Reaction to ‘Indiana Jones’ Costar’s First-Ever Oscar Nom
Harrison Ford is one of the most well-renowned and highly-respected Hollywood stars in North America, so when he offers praise, it certainly speaks to the talents of that lucky individual. Ahead of the 2023 Oscars, the 1923 star offered massive praise to his Indiana Jones costar, Ke Huy Quan, on his first-ever Academy Awards nomination.
Complex
Keanu Reeves Says ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Was the ‘Hardest Physical Role I’ve Ever Had’
Keanu Reeves confesses he has never been pushed harder physically than he was while filming the fourth installment in the John Wick franchise. “John Wick: Chapter 4 was the hardest physical role I’ve ever had in my career so far,” Reeves told Total Film. “They really trained me up to be able to have what we call the toolbox.”
ComicBook
Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series
The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
thedigitalfix.com
Denzel Washington and Quentin Tarantino feuded for years
Hollywood feuds can be the stuff of legend and it might surprise you to learn that Denzel Washington reportedly had a beef with Quentin Tarantino for several years, between 1995 and 2002. At the time, Tarantino wrote stories and scripts for movies that he didn’t direct, including Natural Born Killers and From Dusk Till Dawn. As well as this, he was also an uncredited “script doctor” who was brought in to jazz up the dialogue in action thrillers The Rock and Crimson Tide.
Fallon Isn’t Sweating the Chinese Spy Balloon: ‘The Spying Is Scary but the Balloon Part Makes It Kind of Cute’ (Video)
Some people might be concerned about the spy balloon detected over Montana this week, but not Jimmy Fallon. During his monologue on Friday’s episode of “The Tonight Show,” Fallon found the silver lining: “The balloon part makes it kind of cute.”. And then he did the...
Mary Stuart Masterson Joins Blumhouse Adaptation of ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’
Mary Stuart Masterson has been cast in Blumhouse’s feature film adaptation of “Five Nights at Freddy’s.” Production on the film adaptation of the popular video game series will begin in February in New Orleans. She joins an ensemble that also includes Josh Hutcherson and Matthew Lillard. Emma Tammi (“The Wind”) is directing the film. Jim Henson’s Creature Shop will be working alongside Blumhouse to bring the game’s animatronics to life. As fans of the survival game know, “Five Nights at Freddy’s” follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job,...
"Laverne & Shirley" actor Cindy Williams dies at 75
Cindy Williams, who played Shirley opposite Penny Marshall's Laverne on the popular sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," has died, her family said Monday.Williams died in Los Angeles at age 75 on Wednesday after a brief illness, her children, Zak and Emily Hudson, said in a statement released through family spokeswoman Liza Cranis."The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed," the statement said. "Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a...
‘Frasier’: Toks Olagundoye Joins Paramount+ Sequel Series
EXCLUSIVE: The Frasier sequel series for Paramount+ has rounded out its series regular cast by adding Toks Olagundoye (The Neighbors). From writers Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli, the multi-camera comedy is executive produced by Kelsey Grammer who is reprising his signature character, psychiatrist-turned-radio host Frasier Crane. The sequel sees Frasier (Grammer) off to a different city with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill. Olagundoye will play Olivia, head of the psych department at an Ivy League university. She projects confidence, warmth, and professionalism—in other words, the opposite of how completely unglued she...
Cindy Williams Dies: ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star Who Appeared In ’American Graffiti’ & ‘The Conversation’ Was 75
Cindy Williams, who starred in the smash Happy Days spinoff Laverne & Shirley after appearing in two Best Picture Oscar nominees — George Lucas’ American Graffiti and Francis Ford Coppola’s The Conversation — has died. She was 75. Her family told the Associated Press today that the actress died Wednesday after a brief illness. “The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed,” reads the statement from her children, Emily and Zak Hudson, relayed through a spokesperson. “Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one...
EW.com
The best Spike Lee movies, ranked
For nearly 40 years, Spike Lee has been an unflinching cinematic presence, consistently delivering his razor-sharp perspective to the big screen. Starting with his electric debut, She's Gotta Have It, Lee has forged an iconoclastic career that has seen him weather controversy, nimbly adjust to industry changes, and, eventually, become an Oscar winner.
‘Knock at the Cabin’ Scares Up $1.45 Million at Thursday Box Office
Thursday night moviegoers answered M. Night Shyamalan’s “Knock at the Cabin” with $1.45 million at the box office, while comedy “80 for Brady” kicked up $1.27 million in previews. The Universal horror film will play in 3,643 North American theaters starting Feb. 3. By the...
‘SNL': Pedro Pascal and Sarah Paulson Officially – and Humbly – Accept Their Roles as ‘Daddy’ and Mommy’ (Video)
Pedro Pascal and Sarah Paulson have officially accepted their roles as society’s “daddy” and “mommy” respectively. The latter showed up as a surprise guest on “Saturday Night Live” this week, in an effort to help Pascal understand the many fan edit videos made of him.
