Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake

Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
Michael B Jordan hit Jonathan Majors for real while making Creed 3

Jonathan Majors is on the cusp of having three movies be released, all of which required him to be…well….absolutely huge. There’s Ant-Man 3 coming out on February 17, 2023 in which Majors plays the big bad Kang the Conqueror, and that will be quickly followed by Creed III on March 3, 2023 – which also sees Majors in the antagonistic role.
Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series

The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
Denzel Washington and Quentin Tarantino feuded for years

Hollywood feuds can be the stuff of legend and it might surprise you to learn that Denzel Washington reportedly had a beef with Quentin Tarantino for several years, between 1995 and 2002. At the time, Tarantino wrote stories and scripts for movies that he didn’t direct, including Natural Born Killers and From Dusk Till Dawn. As well as this, he was also an uncredited “script doctor” who was brought in to jazz up the dialogue in action thrillers The Rock and Crimson Tide.
Mary Stuart Masterson Joins Blumhouse Adaptation of ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’

Mary Stuart Masterson has been cast in Blumhouse’s feature film adaptation of “Five Nights at Freddy’s.” Production on the film adaptation of the popular video game series will begin in February in New Orleans. She joins an ensemble that also includes Josh Hutcherson and Matthew Lillard. Emma Tammi (“The Wind”) is directing the film. Jim Henson’s Creature Shop will be working alongside Blumhouse to bring the game’s animatronics to life.  As fans of the survival game know, “Five Nights at Freddy’s” follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job,...
"Laverne & Shirley" actor Cindy Williams dies at 75

Cindy Williams, who played Shirley opposite Penny Marshall's Laverne on the popular sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," has died, her family said Monday.Williams died in Los Angeles at age 75 on Wednesday after a brief illness, her children, Zak and Emily Hudson, said in a statement released through family spokeswoman Liza Cranis."The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed," the statement said. "Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a...
‘Frasier’: Toks Olagundoye Joins Paramount+ Sequel Series

EXCLUSIVE: The Frasier sequel series for Paramount+ has rounded out its series regular cast by adding Toks Olagundoye (The Neighbors). From writers Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli, the multi-camera comedy is executive produced by Kelsey Grammer who is reprising his signature character, psychiatrist-turned-radio host Frasier Crane. The sequel sees Frasier (Grammer) off to a different city with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill. Olagundoye will play Olivia, head of the psych department at an Ivy League university. She projects confidence, warmth, and professionalism—in other words, the opposite of how completely unglued she...
Cindy Williams Dies: ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star Who Appeared In ’American Graffiti’ & ‘The Conversation’ Was 75

Cindy Williams, who starred in the smash Happy Days spinoff Laverne & Shirley after appearing in two Best Picture Oscar nominees — George Lucas’ American Graffiti and Francis Ford Coppola’s The Conversation — has died. She was 75. Her family told the Associated Press today that the actress died Wednesday after a brief illness. “The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed,” reads the statement from her children, Emily and Zak Hudson, relayed through a spokesperson. “Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one...
The best Spike Lee movies, ranked

For nearly 40 years, Spike Lee has been an unflinching cinematic presence, consistently delivering his razor-sharp perspective to the big screen. Starting with his electric debut, She's Gotta Have It, Lee has forged an iconoclastic career that has seen him weather controversy, nimbly adjust to industry changes, and, eventually, become an Oscar winner.
