Sterling Journal-Advocate
State lawmakers representing Weld voters discuss agendas for 2023 session
As Colorado lawmakers introduce, debate and decide the fate of bills this year, a few common themes are likely to emerge. Both Democrats, who hold majorities in the House and Senate, and Republicans say they hope to improve affordability, education and community safety, as well as other steps to make life better for different people across the state. How they hope to achieve those goals, of course, often varies widely.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Sterling Police make arrests for driving without a license, driving under the influence
The following are reports from local law enforcement agencies. All defendants are presumed innocent until found guilty. At 2:38 a.m. Melissa Sanchez-Garza, 43, was arrested in the 100 block of Charmony Frontage Rd. on a warrant for flight to avoid. At 4:53 a.m. police were dispatched to the 500 block...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Recorder’s Notes: Facts about the Voter Registration Database
Voter Registration Database (SCORE): All election staff enter new voter registrations and updates on a daily basis. The voter registration database is continually monitored and inspected for accuracy to ensure that it only consists of legally qualified voters. Checks of the system include:. • NVRA Cancellations — After General Elections,...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Colorado lawmakers fast-track “extraordinary” $5 million payment to shore up Denver Health
Citing rising costs and the enduring impacts of the pandemic, a bipartisan group of Colorado legislators is fast-tracking a $5 million payment to Denver Health to help financially stabilize the city’s safety net hospital. Legislative leaders have had conversations with Denver Health about its financial situation in recent months,...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Logan County Sheriff’s Deputies make arrests for flight to avoid, drug possession
The following are reports from local law enforcement agencies. All defendants are presumed innocent until found guilty. At 3:35 p.m. Adam Pacheco, 39, was arrested in the 100 block of N. Riverview Rd., in Sterling, on a warrant for flight to avoid. At 8:17 p.m. Brian Hastings, 55, was arrested...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Polis: Utilities must protect consumers from natural gas prices
International conflict, extreme weather, and other external factors are driving higher home heating costs for Coloradans during our coldest winter months. Through no fault of our own, we Coloradans are seeing our monthly bills increase, meaning hundreds of dollars more each month to keep our houses warm. This is on top of the other inflation-related costs Coloradans are struggling with.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Colorado public health goes hyperlocal, using microgrants to tackle vaccine hesitancy and stigma of mental illness
When COVID-19 vaccines became available, Colorado public health officials initially relied on mass vaccination events publicized through Facebook, email and texts, and required Coloradans to book appointments online. But when that go-big strategy drove large disparities in who was getting vaccinated, public health departments in the Denver area decided to...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
RE-1 Valley revises calendar to make up for snow days
RE-1 Valley students will have three more school days this year and some school start and end times are being adjusted in order to make up for lost instructional time caused by the six snow days the district has had so far this year. At a meeting Monday, the school board approved a revised 2022-23 school calendar to address the issue.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
CPW wants public input on possible northeast duck hunting season changes
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking for public input on proposed changes to the Northeast Duck Zone season dates. These changes would be for the 2023-24 hunting season and allow for better late-season hunting opportunities. The northeast duck season is historically split into segments, with the first segment starting in...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Logan commissioners considering new district boundaries
A handful of voters in Sterling will find themselves in different county commissioner districts this spring. The Logan County Board of Commissioners decided Tuesday to proceed with a re-districting plan offered by Logan County Clerk and Recorder Pam Bacon. She told the commissioners counties are required to review their district boundaries after every decennial census, and Colorado law requires county commissioner districts to have no more than 5 percent differences in population. Bacon said re-districting wouldn’t technically be required, since the districts all are within that range, but in some cases the population difference is more than 3 percent.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
NJC Alumni honor Roger and Cherie Brungardt, Bob Plank with President’s Award
Three individuals who have given decades of support to Northeastern Junior College were honored Saturday at the Alumni Association’s Hoops Homecoming Awards Luncheon. Roger and Cherie Brungardt and Bob Plank were presented with the President’s Award. The President’s Award is given to the person or persons having contributed...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Sterling Lions Club welcomes five new members
The Sterling Lions Club welcomed five new members Tuesday, Jan. 31, when the formal orientation and induction was held.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Eugene and Marjorie Brown celebrating 77th wedding anniversary
Eugene and Marjorie Brown of Fleming are celebrating their 77th wedding anniversary on Feb. 14, 2023. They were married in St. Francis, Kansas in 1946, shortly after Gene’s return from WW II. They reside in Fleming and are enjoying their home, each other and family. Each year, they are more and more grateful for their community that is so caring, their friends and neighbors. They have two children, Peggy Brown-Baxter from California and Randy Brown from Nebraska. They have eight grandchildren (2 deceased) and ten great-grandchildren.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Josh Turner’s ‘Long Black Train’ to stop for Logan County Fair
Country music superstar Josh Turner will be taking center stage at the 2023 Logan County Fair Night Show on Aug. 5. Turner’s appearance in Sterling will be part of his Long Black Train 20th Anniversary Tour, which kicks off on March 4 in Dothan, Ala. The 2023 Logan County...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Sterling resident achieves top honors at national competition
Adams State University, in Alamosa, Colo., Alumnus Kreg Vollmer, Class of 2018 and Sterling resident, placed third in the National Competition of the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) Young Farmers & Ranchers (YF&R) discussion meet held in Puerto Rico in early January 2023. Starting as a student, Vollmer continued his...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Merino boys basketball gets back on the winning track
Merino boys basketball has seen its fair share of adversity throughout the 2022-23 season, but the Rams have been able to rise above the challenges they’ve seen, for the most part. Last week, they displayed that kind of grit when, after falling in a 44-32 decision to a strong...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Things to do in Sterling & Logan County – Feb. 6 – Feb. 12
Little Readers: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Sterling Public Library. For ages 2 to 5. SilverSneakers Yoga: 10 a.m., Heritage Center. Chapter Chat: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., Sterling Public Library. For ages 6-9. Pinochle: 1 p.m., Heritage Center. CSU Extension Coffee, Tea and We: 1 p.m., in person at 302 Main...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
‘Country Music Revue’ Feb. 13 at Sterling Middle School
If you like old-fashioned country music, you don’t want to miss the Sterling Concert Series presentation of “Dan Miller’s Cowboy Music Revue” on Monday, Feb. 13 at 7:00 p.m. The event will take place at Sterling Middle School. “The Revue” is the fourth concert in this...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Business of the Week: Dale’s Jewelry
Dale’s Jewelry began business in May of 1983 and is celebrating its 40th year in business. Dale and JeanneBedsaul purchased Scheberle Jewelry from Art Scheberle which operated for 28 years. The original locationbegan at 103 South Second Street and Dale’s was there for 21 years. In October of 2004, Dale’s Jewelry moved across the street to 201 Main Street into part of a new building that replaced the former Foote Buildingwhich was destroyed by fire.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Crowd enjoys 20th annual Hospice Hog Roast
The Sterling Elks Club hosted its 20th annual Hospice Hog Roast benefit Saturday evening. Along with dinner, the event featured a live auction with 208 items up for bid.
