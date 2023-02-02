ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Morgan, CO

State lawmakers representing Weld voters discuss agendas for 2023 session

As Colorado lawmakers introduce, debate and decide the fate of bills this year, a few common themes are likely to emerge. Both Democrats, who hold majorities in the House and Senate, and Republicans say they hope to improve affordability, education and community safety, as well as other steps to make life better for different people across the state. How they hope to achieve those goals, of course, often varies widely.
Recorder’s Notes: Facts about the Voter Registration Database

Voter Registration Database (SCORE): All election staff enter new voter registrations and updates on a daily basis. The voter registration database is continually monitored and inspected for accuracy to ensure that it only consists of legally qualified voters. Checks of the system include:. • NVRA Cancellations — After General Elections,...
Polis: Utilities must protect consumers from natural gas prices

International conflict, extreme weather, and other external factors are driving higher home heating costs for Coloradans during our coldest winter months. Through no fault of our own, we Coloradans are seeing our monthly bills increase, meaning hundreds of dollars more each month to keep our houses warm. This is on top of the other inflation-related costs Coloradans are struggling with.
Colorado public health goes hyperlocal, using microgrants to tackle vaccine hesitancy and stigma of mental illness

When COVID-19 vaccines became available, Colorado public health officials initially relied on mass vaccination events publicized through Facebook, email and texts, and required Coloradans to book appointments online. But when that go-big strategy drove large disparities in who was getting vaccinated, public health departments in the Denver area decided to...
RE-1 Valley revises calendar to make up for snow days

RE-1 Valley students will have three more school days this year and some school start and end times are being adjusted in order to make up for lost instructional time caused by the six snow days the district has had so far this year. At a meeting Monday, the school board approved a revised 2022-23 school calendar to address the issue.
CPW wants public input on possible northeast duck hunting season changes

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking for public input on proposed changes to the Northeast Duck Zone season dates. These changes would be for the 2023-24 hunting season and allow for better late-season hunting opportunities. The northeast duck season is historically split into segments, with the first segment starting in...
Logan commissioners considering new district boundaries

A handful of voters in Sterling will find themselves in different county commissioner districts this spring. The Logan County Board of Commissioners decided Tuesday to proceed with a re-districting plan offered by Logan County Clerk and Recorder Pam Bacon. She told the commissioners counties are required to review their district boundaries after every decennial census, and Colorado law requires county commissioner districts to have no more than 5 percent differences in population. Bacon said re-districting wouldn’t technically be required, since the districts all are within that range, but in some cases the population difference is more than 3 percent.
NJC Alumni honor Roger and Cherie Brungardt, Bob Plank with President’s Award

Three individuals who have given decades of support to Northeastern Junior College were honored Saturday at the Alumni Association’s Hoops Homecoming Awards Luncheon. Roger and Cherie Brungardt and Bob Plank were presented with the President’s Award. The President’s Award is given to the person or persons having contributed...
Eugene and Marjorie Brown celebrating 77th wedding anniversary

Eugene and Marjorie Brown of Fleming are celebrating their 77th wedding anniversary on Feb. 14, 2023. They were married in St. Francis, Kansas in 1946, shortly after Gene’s return from WW II. They reside in Fleming and are enjoying their home, each other and family. Each year, they are more and more grateful for their community that is so caring, their friends and neighbors. They have two children, Peggy Brown-Baxter from California and Randy Brown from Nebraska. They have eight grandchildren (2 deceased) and ten great-grandchildren.
Sterling resident achieves top honors at national competition

Adams State University, in Alamosa, Colo., Alumnus Kreg Vollmer, Class of 2018 and Sterling resident, placed third in the National Competition of the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) Young Farmers & Ranchers (YF&R) discussion meet held in Puerto Rico in early January 2023. Starting as a student, Vollmer continued his...
Merino boys basketball gets back on the winning track

Merino boys basketball has seen its fair share of adversity throughout the 2022-23 season, but the Rams have been able to rise above the challenges they’ve seen, for the most part. Last week, they displayed that kind of grit when, after falling in a 44-32 decision to a strong...
Things to do in Sterling & Logan County – Feb. 6 – Feb. 12

Little Readers: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Sterling Public Library. For ages 2 to 5. SilverSneakers Yoga: 10 a.m., Heritage Center. Chapter Chat: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., Sterling Public Library. For ages 6-9. Pinochle: 1 p.m., Heritage Center. CSU Extension Coffee, Tea and We: 1 p.m., in person at 302 Main...
‘Country Music Revue’ Feb. 13 at Sterling Middle School

If you like old-fashioned country music, you don’t want to miss the Sterling Concert Series presentation of “Dan Miller’s Cowboy Music Revue” on Monday, Feb. 13 at 7:00 p.m. The event will take place at Sterling Middle School. “The Revue” is the fourth concert in this...
Business of the Week: Dale’s Jewelry

Dale’s Jewelry began business in May of 1983 and is celebrating its 40th year in business. Dale and JeanneBedsaul purchased Scheberle Jewelry from Art Scheberle which operated for 28 years. The original locationbegan at 103 South Second Street and Dale’s was there for 21 years. In October of 2004, Dale’s Jewelry moved across the street to 201 Main Street into part of a new building that replaced the former Foote Buildingwhich was destroyed by fire.
Crowd enjoys 20th annual Hospice Hog Roast

The Sterling Elks Club hosted its 20th annual Hospice Hog Roast benefit Saturday evening. Along with dinner, the event featured a live auction with 208 items up for bid.
