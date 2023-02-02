‘The Daily Show’ Correspondent Roy Wood Jr. to Emcee 2023 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner

Read full article on original website
Monica Lewinsky marks 25 years since Clinton scandal with Vanity Fair essay, recounts lessons she's learned
In Vanity Fair, Monica Lewinsky claimed that society has embraced bullying and become closer to a dystopia since her sex scandal with former President Bill Clinton.
'Daily Show' Host D.L. Hughley Marks Kamala Harris’ Historic Funeral Speech With A Dig
"Wow," one audience member responded to the comedian's commentary on the vice president attending the funeral of Tyre Nichols.
CNN's Don Lemon 'Lost His Mind' & 'Went Ballistic' On Staffers After Company Newsletter Highlighted His Blowup With Kaitlan Collins
Don Lemon isn't having a good week. The 56-year-old news anchor had a second blowup at work, hours after his behavior toward his CNN This Morning co-star Kaitlan Collins was exposed.RadarOnline.com is told Lemon blew up on CNN staffers after the company newsletter featured a story about his altercation with Collins."Don lost his mind internally and went ballistic at staffers after the CNN newsletter highlighted a story about him screaming," a well-placed insider spilled on Friday.The newsletter obtained by RadarOnline.com linked to a New York Post article reading, "Tensions on the set of 'CNN This Morning' have recently boiled over."The...
Joy Reid claims killing of Tyre Nichols ‘as American as apple pie’
MSNBC host Joy Reid claimed that the brutal killing of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Black Memphis police officers is as "American as apple pie."
Tucker Carlson – who admitted to lying to Fox News viewers – defends George Santos in sarcastic attack on the press
Fox News personality Tucker Carlson spent four minutes on his prime-time programme assailing news outlets in a sarcastic commentary aimed at what he believes are overblown concerns about prolific fabulist George Santos.In a Thursday night rant, one of the most-watched cable hosts in the US suggested that journalists have elevated the congressman – who was elected to represent a district of nearly 800,000 people – from relative obscurity to become “the single most dangerous and historically significant figure on the global stage”.Ignoring some of the most egregious allegations and fabrications involving Mr Santos, who is under federal scrutiny and...
'Incapable Of Feeling Shame': Anderson Cooper Drops Fiery George Santos Takedown
The CNN anchor tore apart the congressman's interview on OAN.
Michelle Obama Launches Limited-Series Podcast, Featuring Inspiring Conversations with Famous Friends
The podcast will feature conversations between the former first lady and some of her A-list friends, including Oprah, Ellen DeGeneres, Conan O'Brien and Tyler Perry Michelle Obama is releasing a new podcast that highlights the conversations she had with famous friends during her recent, multi-city book tour for The Light We Carry. Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast premieres March 7 on Audible and features recordings of the former first lady's chats with Ellen DeGeneres, Tyler Perry, Conan O'Brien, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Hoda Kotb, David Letterman, and others. According to a release...
Gayle King Courted by CNN With Major Offer
Gayle King may be appearing in a new primetime role. As CNN suffers its worst ratings in a decade, with profits down more than 25 percent from the Zucker-Trump heyday, the company's chairman and C.E.O., Chris Licht, is planning to beef up the network's vacant primetime schedule. Puck News reports that Licht recently approached King, a CBS Mornings star, about hosting or co-hosting a weekly CNN show. Licht brought King to CBS' morning show a decade ago, when he was executive producer, and the two remain close, sources familiar with the discussions told the outlet. Under the current proposal, King would anchor CBS Mornings while hosting CNN's new weekly program.
Tucker Carlson makes racist “joke” about George Floyd while covering Tyre Nichols killing
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Fox News' Tucker Carlson managed to incorporate a racist "joke" into a recent segment of his show covering the murder of Tyre Nichols, Huffpost reports. The host began his rant by targeting President Joe Biden's recent decision to end the COVID-19 emergency, and claimed...
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson & Homeschools About Hitler
D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson, Tech CEO Jennifer Tejada who quoted Martin Luther King, Jr in a layoff letter & Homeschools About Hitler
‘Jeopardy!’ champ trashes ‘glorified reality show’ in unhinged rant, calls out racism
Three-time “Jeopardy!” winner Yogesh Raut took to social media to criticize the game show, likening it to a “glorified reality show” and insinuating its viewers are racist. Raut, a 38-year-old from Vancouver, Washington, first appeared on the game show on Jan. 11, going on to win three games before contestant Katie Palumbo broke his streak. He left the show with a check for $94,403, but posted multiple, lengthy rants to Facebook knocking America’s love for “Jeopardy!” The Post has reached out to “Jeopardy!” reps for comment. Raut began his string of rants with a Jan. 12 post that started by listing his quiz-related accomplishments,...
Bill Maher Spars With Brian Cranston About Critical Race Theory On ‘Club Random’
Comedian and late night TV host Bill Maher has been known to have hot political takes that often instigate his guests. Actor Bryan Cranston, who stopped by Maher’s Club Random Podcast, was the latest victim to butt heads with Maher. The Breaking Bad star shared his opinion that critical race theory should be taught in schools.
CNN Boss Weighs in on Don Lemon-Hosted Morning Show After Rocky Start
CNN CEO Chris Licht is speaking out on CNN This Morning's rocky start. Debuting in November as a replacement to New Day and featuring Lemon, Poppy Harlow, and Kaitlan Collins, the new ensemble morning program has failed to bring in high viewership numbers, something that apparently doesn't concern Licht, who says the program is in its infancy and still getting on its feet.
‘Mayans MC’ Actor Momo Rodriguez Joins NBC’s ‘Lopez vs. Lopez’ in Recurring Role (Exclusive)
Actor/comedian Momo Rodriguez is joining the cast of George Lopez’s NBC comedy “Lopez vs Lopez” in a recurring role, TheWrap can exclusively reveal. He’ll play Momo, George’s new friend and employee who will do anything to be on his good side. Rodriguez is best known...
‘SNL': Woody Harrelson Set to Join 5 Timers Club With February Return as Host
Woody Harrelson is returning to “Saturday Night Live,” and he’s joining an exclusive club in doing so. The actor will host the show’s February 25 episode. The show will mark the actor’s fifth time hosting, officially giving him entry into the comedy show’s prestigious 5-Timers Club, after he first nabbed the gig in 1989. He returned as host in 1992, and then again in 2014, and most recently hosted the show in September of 2019.
Colbert Fakes Out Audience by Teasing Beyoncé ‘Renaissance’ Tour Stop: ‘The Whole World – That Includes This Theater’ (Video)
”It is in the world,“ Colbert jokes, ”so it’s gotta be part of the tour“. Stephen Colbert was as delighted on Thursday as you probably are by the news that Beyoncé is embarking a new world tour in support of her hit album “Renaissance.” And he was delighted to announce that Beyoncé will be making an appearance on “The Late Show” as a result.
