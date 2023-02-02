Read full article on original website
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rulesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Cambridge reels after police killing of Sayed Arif FaisalThe Tufts DailyCambridge, MA
Somerville City Council passes measure to eliminate medical debtThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Wind and Distance Hampered Hitters at Old Braves FieldIBWAABoston, MA
MetroWest Police Chiefs Speak at Greater Framingham Community Church
FRAMINGHAM – The Greater Framingham Community Church held a discussion with MetroWest police chiefs today, February 5. SOURCE will have a full report and more photos later.
Framingham Police Lt. Keith Retires After 20+ Years
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police Lt. Martin Keith has retired, announced the department today. Lt. Keith worked with the Shrewsbury Police Department before joining the Framingham Police in 1998. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2008 and to Lieutenant in 2017, and served with the Framingham Police Department for more...
Former Wilson Elementary Student Sworn in As Framingham Police Officer
FRAMINGHAM – Victor Souza was born in Brazil, and at the age of 4 moved to Framingham with his mother. Today, he is one of five new police officers in the City of Framingham. Yesterday, he was administered the oath of office by City Clerk Lisa Ferguson in a...
Framingham Police: Retail Employee Stole $3,700
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have identified a female employee, who stole about $3,700 from a register, where she worked. Framingham Police were called to Target, at 400 Cochituate Road, on February 2 at 2:49 p.m. for a larceny. A female employee stole cash from the register, on several occasions,...
Wild 24 Hours For Framingham Fire: 3 Building Fires & 50-Plus Broken or Burst Pipes Calls
FRAMINGHAM – It has been a “wild 24 hours” for the Framingham Fire Department, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher this morning, February 5. The Framingham Fire Department responded to 110 calls in about 24 hours, said Chief Dutcher. The Framingham Fire Department had three building fire...
PHOTOS: School Resource Officer McGrath Awarded #1 Badge in Framingham Police Department
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police Officer Kathy McGrath was awarded badge #1 by the Framingham Police Department in a ceremony at Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building yesterday, February 2. McGrath has worked for the Framingham Police Department for 36 years, with 23 of those years as a School Resource...
Framingham Swears in New Female Police Officer
FRAMINGHAM – Five new police officers joined the Framingham Police department, including one new female police officer. Officer Morgan Whiton was administered the oath of office by City Clerk Lisa Ferguson in a ceremony yesterday, February 2, at the Memorial Building. Officer Whiton comes to the Framingham Police Department...
Framingham Gains Police Officer From Mass State Police
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham added five new police officers yesterday, including a transfer from the Massachusetts State Police. Officer Paul Curtin, who comes to Framingham Police from the Massachusetts State Police, was administered the oath of office from City Clerk Lisa Ferguson at Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building on February 2.
Massachusetts State Police search for missing Ware man continues
(WGGB/WSHM) -Massachusetts State Police and the Marlborough Police Department are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man. 57-year-old Jeffrey Allard, a Ware resident, has been missing since January 22 and went missing in Marlborough. On January 30, officials confirmed Allard was seen several days ago after leaving...
Porter Promoted to Framingham Police Sergeant
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police promoted Ryan Porter to sergeant in a ceremony at Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building this morning, February 2. His wife Sara pinned his badge, after he was administered the oath of office by City Clerk Lisa Ferguson. More than 100 individuals attended the ceremony,...
Framingham Police Promote Eliardi To Lieutenant
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Police Department promoted Christopher K. Eliadi to lieutenant this morning, February 2, in a ceremony at Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building. His wife Tina pinned his badge on him during the ceremony. In the audience were their three daughters – Lily, Brooke and Summer.
Framingham Police Summons Driver in Lawrence Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police has summonsed one driver for traffic violations, after a crash at Concord and Lawrence streets yesterday in Framingham, said the Police spokesperson. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 6:54 p.m. on February 1. No one was injured, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. The exact motor vehicle violation...
Jacqueline Anne Dubee, 78, Teacher & past President of Weston Education Association
NATICK – Jacqueline Anne “Jackie” Dubee, 78, passed away on February 1, 2023. Devoted partner of many years to Timothy J. “Tim” Burns. Loving daughter of the late Jack & Betty (Caples) Dubee. Dear sister of James A. “Jim” Dubee and his wife Carole Dubee both of Denver Colorado. Caring aunt of Erin Dubee & Megan Dubee both of Denver Colorado.
Funeral honors slain Duxbury children as mother Lindsay Clancy faces charges
The lives of the three Duxbury children who were allegedly slain by their mother last month were honored at a funeral service Friday, news outlets reported. The private funeral for 5-year-old Cora Clancy, 3-year-old Dawson Clancy and 7-month-old Callan Clancy was held at St. Mary of the Nativity in Scituate on Friday, WCVB reported. The service was co-led by Rev. Bob Deehan, who baptized the youngest boy, Callan Clancy, in October of last year, according to the Boston Herald.
Two Vehicles Windows Smashed at YMCA Parking Lot
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating two vehicle windows smashed at the MetroWest YMCA parking lot on February 2. “Nothing appeared to have been taken,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. “There is no suspect information at this time,” said the Police spokesperson on Friday.
86-year-old Seekonk man found after being reported missing
SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Seekonk Police have located 86-year-old Martin Bendiksen, who went missing from his home in Seekonk on Friday. Massachusetts State Police issued a silver alert for Bendiksen on Saturday afternoon. State police thanked all those who helped in the search.
Electric Car Discussion at Framingham Library Monday Night
FRAMINGHAM – Interested in electric vehicles? Are you a two car family looking to replace one soon?. The Framingham Public Library will host a discussion on electric cars on Monday, February 6 at the main Framingham Public Library at 49 Lexington Street at 7 p.m. Find out what type...
Four Massachusetts police officers added to suspension list by new POST Commission
BOSTON — Four police officers from three departments were added to a suspension list this week by the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission. The additional names expand the list to a total of 19 officers. The POST Commission is charged with creating a mandatory certification process for...
Framingham Extinguish 3:50 a.m. Chimney Fire
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Fire Department extinguished a fire on Millwood Circle early Sunday morning. Framingham received an alarm for 30 Millwood Circle for a possible chimney fire at 3:50 a.m. today, February 5. It was third fire for the department since 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Framingham Engine 5, Engine...
Police arrest four people after posing as escort services
SOUTHBOROUGH – Four people are facing charges after law enforcement posed on escort services online. Newash Ghishing, 23, of Worcester; Joshua Young, 47, of Hudson; Bryan Anderson, 35, of Marlborough; and Daniel Gebremichael, 48, of Worcester have all been charged with sexual conduct for a fee. According to the...
