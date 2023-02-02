ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Lt. Keith Retires After 20+ Years

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police Lt. Martin Keith has retired, announced the department today. Lt. Keith worked with the Shrewsbury Police Department before joining the Framingham Police in 1998. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2008 and to Lieutenant in 2017, and served with the Framingham Police Department for more...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Retail Employee Stole $3,700

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have identified a female employee, who stole about $3,700 from a register, where she worked. Framingham Police were called to Target, at 400 Cochituate Road, on February 2 at 2:49 p.m. for a larceny. A female employee stole cash from the register, on several occasions,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Swears in New Female Police Officer

FRAMINGHAM – Five new police officers joined the Framingham Police department, including one new female police officer. Officer Morgan Whiton was administered the oath of office by City Clerk Lisa Ferguson in a ceremony yesterday, February 2, at the Memorial Building. Officer Whiton comes to the Framingham Police Department...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Gains Police Officer From Mass State Police

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham added five new police officers yesterday, including a transfer from the Massachusetts State Police. Officer Paul Curtin, who comes to Framingham Police from the Massachusetts State Police, was administered the oath of office from City Clerk Lisa Ferguson at Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building on February 2.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Massachusetts State Police search for missing Ware man continues

(WGGB/WSHM) -Massachusetts State Police and the Marlborough Police Department are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man. 57-year-old Jeffrey Allard, a Ware resident, has been missing since January 22 and went missing in Marlborough. On January 30, officials confirmed Allard was seen several days ago after leaving...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Porter Promoted to Framingham Police Sergeant

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police promoted Ryan Porter to sergeant in a ceremony at Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building this morning, February 2. His wife Sara pinned his badge, after he was administered the oath of office by City Clerk Lisa Ferguson. More than 100 individuals attended the ceremony,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Promote Eliardi To Lieutenant

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Police Department promoted Christopher K. Eliadi to lieutenant this morning, February 2, in a ceremony at Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building. His wife Tina pinned his badge on him during the ceremony. In the audience were their three daughters – Lily, Brooke and Summer.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Summons Driver in Lawrence Street Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police has summonsed one driver for traffic violations, after a crash at Concord and Lawrence streets yesterday in Framingham, said the Police spokesperson. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 6:54 p.m. on February 1. No one was injured, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. The exact motor vehicle violation...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Funeral honors slain Duxbury children as mother Lindsay Clancy faces charges

The lives of the three Duxbury children who were allegedly slain by their mother last month were honored at a funeral service Friday, news outlets reported. The private funeral for 5-year-old Cora Clancy, 3-year-old Dawson Clancy and 7-month-old Callan Clancy was held at St. Mary of the Nativity in Scituate on Friday, WCVB reported. The service was co-led by Rev. Bob Deehan, who baptized the youngest boy, Callan Clancy, in October of last year, according to the Boston Herald.
DUXBURY, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Two Vehicles Windows Smashed at YMCA Parking Lot

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating two vehicle windows smashed at the MetroWest YMCA parking lot on February 2. “Nothing appeared to have been taken,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. “There is no suspect information at this time,” said the Police spokesperson on Friday.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Extinguish 3:50 a.m. Chimney Fire

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Fire Department extinguished a fire on Millwood Circle early Sunday morning. Framingham received an alarm for 30 Millwood Circle for a possible chimney fire at 3:50 a.m. today, February 5. It was third fire for the department since 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Framingham Engine 5, Engine...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
communityadvocate.com

Police arrest four people after posing as escort services

SOUTHBOROUGH – Four people are facing charges after law enforcement posed on escort services online. Newash Ghishing, 23, of Worcester; Joshua Young, 47, of Hudson; Bryan Anderson, 35, of Marlborough; and Daniel Gebremichael, 48, of Worcester have all been charged with sexual conduct for a fee. According to the...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
