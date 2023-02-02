Read full article on original website
Related
Why Valve Never Released Left 4 Dead 3
Valve, a longstanding icon in PC gaming, was once better known for its generation-defining games in the "Half Life," "Team Fortress," and the "Left 4 Dead" series. More recently — well, more like the last decade or so — Valve shifted its focus from game development to other pursuits. Since 2013, the "Half Life: Alyx" VR game and the DOTA 2 card game "Artifact" are really the only big titles the company has shipped, and in 2023 Valve is much better known for running Steam and for the handheld Steam Deck than its games.
The Problem With Dead Space, As Told By PC Gamers
The science fiction horror genre has exploded in the last few years, especially in 2022 when the Summer Games Fest revealed a surprising number of upcoming horror games set in space or the near future. "The Callisto Protocol," "Fort Solis," "Atomic Heart," "Aliens: The Dark Descent" — all games that were revealed practically at the same time. But "Dead Space," the iconic game that helped to spur the genre's popularity a decade ago, loomed over the rest as a new remake was also announced. Fans were excited about returning to the original game, brought back to life with modern capabilities, but not everyone is pleased with the final result.
The 12 best video games releasing in February 2023
The shortest month brings a long list of exciting new games
There Are Only Two Near-Perfect Xbox One Games, According To Metacritic
It feels like forever since the Xbox One was released almost a decade ago. But now, over two years after the Xbox Series X and S released, it hasn't stopped being supported yet. Though the Xbox One will no longer be produced, for a long time games were (and some still are) planned for release on both generations of consoles.
Why Cloud Imperium Won't Release A 1.0 Version Of Star Citizen
Created by former "Wing Commander" director Chris Roberts and his studio Cloud Imperium Games, "Star Citizen," an ambitious open-world space exploration game, has remained in crowdfunded development since the early 2010s. Instead of a full-fledged launch, several small "modules" have rolled out — essentially alpha versions of many of the title's modes. To this day, a 1.0 version of "Star Citizen" has yet release, an occasion that may never come to pass.
ComicBook
The Elder Scrolls Fans Surprised With Free Game
The Elder Scrolls fans have been surprised with a free game, courtesy of Amazon Prime. The Elder Scrolls is one of the most popular series in gaming, and it's because it's also one of the highest-quality series in gaming. Several installments since its inception not only rank among the best RPGs ever made, but the best games ever made across any genre. While many didn't hop aboard the series until Skyrim, and some Oblivion before that, Morrowind is a favorite of many hardcore fans of the series. And while it's not as critically acclaimed as its two successors, it transitioned the series to what it is today. It's a landmark RPG, and it's now available to play for free courtesy of Amazon Prime.
GoldenEye 007 Almost Used This N64 Peripheral To Reload
Now that the classic "GoldenEye 007" has arrived on both Xbox platforms and the Nintendo Switch, players seeking to relive some good, old-fashioned, James Bond-fueled FPS action will be able to do so without digging out their Nintendo 64. Additionally, with its newfound time in the limelight, plenty of interesting tidbits about "GoldenEye 007" have come forth. Not the least of which is the fact that the game was, at one point, supposed to use an N64 peripheral in order for players to reload their in-game weapons.
Is Dead Space Remake Playable On Steam Deck?
While still far from muscling the Nintendo Switch out of the handheld console market, the Steam Deck has been building a solid library of games that make it an excellent addition or alternative for the more handheld-minded gamer. With titles like "Warzone," "Fortnite," and even "Overwatch 2" making their way over to the platform, it seems almost inevitable that excited fans of the new "Dead Space" remake might ask if they'd be able to experience the newly voiced Isaac and the horrors he faces on the compact but surprisingly powerful device. After all, what true horror fan wouldn't want to experience grisly alien gore on the go, at work, or even in the comfort of their own bed into the wee hours of the night?
Why Pokemon Go Lost 80% Of Its Playerbase Within A Few Months
To say that "Pokémon GO" was very popular when it was released in 2016 would be a massive understatement — the game was a bona fide cultural phenomenon (via Statista). During that summer, it seemed that almost everyone had gotten in on the fun that "Pokémon GO" provided, with large crowds of people gathering at popular landmarks around the world not to take in the sights but to set up Lure Modules and capture their favorite Pokémon in augmented reality. But, unfortunately, the hype would eventually fade. And by the spring of 2017, it was reported that about 80% of the game's original players had left the title and moved on (per Recode via VGC).
The GTA Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
Without question, the "Grand Theft Auto" series' main selling point is each game's single-player story. Conceived by brothers Sam and Dan Houser, as well as Leslie Benzies, Rockstar Games' seminal open-world action-adventure series has constantly pushed the envelope when it comes to narrative-focused experiences with its trademark humor, action, and scathing social/political satire that ranges from bold to the flat-out offensive. But which of these lauded, all-encompassing games will provide players with the most bang for their buck when it comes to duration?
The Scene That Went Too Far In The Dead Space Remake
The original space horror phenomenon, "Dead Space," terrorized gamers upon release in 2008. And thankfully, the recent Motive Studio remake captures the same heart-pounding horror experience the first game offered up. Critics even argue that the remake is better than the original, improving the title in almost every way. That being said, Dead Space remains a game that players may want to avoid playing at night.
Hi-Fi Rush: Why You Might Want To Avoid The Cloud Gaming Version
"Hi-Fi Rush" is 2023's unexpected hit. On January 25, Tango Gameworks announced and released the title on the same day for PC and Xbox. And the gameplay is just as surprising as the release. This rhythm-based fighter combines the combat and style system of "Devil May Cry" with the rhythm timing of "Guitar Hero." The result is a truly unique game that has won critics and gamers over (per Metacritic) — partly because the game allows players to pet the cat. And with a price tag of $30, it has proven to be enticing for gamers when $70 titles are becoming the norm.
Is Remnant: From The Ashes Coming To Nintendo Switch?
There's no shortage of Nintendo Switch ports that fans want to see happen, but one that likely wasn't predicted by many is 2019's "Remnant: From the Ashes." Created by the studio Gunfire Games, "Remnant: From the Ashes" is a third-person shooting, cooperative Soulslike that features swarms of enemies, enormous bosses, and plenty of unique weapons and abilities. The game has garnered a bit of a cult following over the last few years, and it saw enough success across PC, Xbox and PlayStation consoles to warrant a sequel, which was announced during the 2022 Game Awards via a flashy announcement trailer.
ComicBook
Werewolf: The Apocalypse Release Date Revealed
The new edition of Werewolf: The Apocalypse finally has a release date. Renegade Game Studio announced that Werewolf: The Apocalypse will be released at Gen Con in August this year. Billed as a reimagining of the popular World of Darkness title, players will be werewolves trying to stave off ecological devastation by targeting humans or creatures who are actively trying to bring about the end of the world through pollution or supernatural means. Each player will belong to a tribe, which has different convictions and abilities. Some of the lore around Werewolf: The Apocalypse has been changed, as players can no longer play as members of one tribe long associated with fascism and several other tribes have had their names changed to better respect Indigenous cultures.
Minecraft Legends Features A PvP Mode That Offers Some Exciting 4v4 Competition
Xbox and Bethesda had plenty to reveal during the January Developer Direct showcase. "Hi-Fi Rush," 2023's first surprise hit may have stolen the show, but the presentation opened with an extended look at the exciting PvP mode within the upcoming spinoff title "Minecraft Legends." The show didn't touch as much...
Is Dead Island 2 Coming To Nintendo Switch?
In just a matter of months, "Dead Island 2" — the long-awaited sequel to 2011's "Dead Island" — will be released to the world. After a series of delays, many players are anxious to get their hands on the new title from Dambuster Studios when it finally releases in April. But will Nintendo Switch users have the same opportunity to play the zombie-killing game upon release?
Say Goodbye To The PlayStation Plus Collection
Sony has announced that the PlayStation Plus Collection will be shuttered very soon, much to the surprise of PS5 players. The collection of hit PlayStation games has been available as an incentive for PS5 players ever since the console launched in 2020, allowing PS Plus members a chance to download and play AAA titles such as "The Last of Us Remastered" and "Fallout 4" as part of their subscription. Now, according to a new blog post from the gaming giant, players only have a few short months to download these games.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Season: A Letter To The Future?
One of the most anticipated open-world games of this year, "Season: A Letter to the Future" seems to have delivered on the hype that was behind it. As stated in SVG's own Sam Watanuki's review of the game, Scavengers Studio's indie adventure title is a masterclass in video game storytelling that places players in the shoes of a small-town girl named Estelle who documents the inevitably ending world around her as she travels around on her bicycle. It's a poignant, thoughtful, and beautiful journey into themes such as purpose and existentialism. But how long can players expect to spend with it before this digital world is washed away?
Why Forspoken Isn't A Total Bomb
From the beginning, players were cautious of "Forspoken." The demo left gamers divided, and early critical reviews looked the same with Metacritic scores of 67 (PC) and 65 (PS5). On release, a vast majority of players were incredibly loud with the hate they gave the game, and player reviews of it plummeted as "Forspoken" just didn't get the reaction Square Enix hoped for.
SVG
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
577K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0