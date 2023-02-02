Read full article on original website
Henderson Police warn funny money isn’t a joke
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say they’ve seen a recent uptick in counterfeit $100 bills circulating around Henderson. The police department posted to social media Friday, warning businesses and the rest of the community to be on the lookout for the funny money. “We would like to remind businesses to have your employees double check […]
Enfield Monster: Illinois creature or mob mentality?
On April 26, 1973, the Carmi Times ran a scary story about a monster attack that was based on a report from a witness in the nearby town of Enfield, Illinois.
Deputies: Drunk driver hits guardrail, spins into median on I-69
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One of few suspected DUI crashes early Sunday morning happened along I-69. [Related: EPD: Drunk driver crashes while trying to flee police]. [Related: ISP: Driver more than 2.5 legal alcohol limit crashes into another car]. Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputies say it was around 4 a.m....
EPD: Failure to use turn signal leads to drug arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a woman was arrested Saturday morning after police found drugs during a vehicle search after being pulled over for not using a turn signal. Officials say they were patrolling the area of Culverson Avenue and South Roosevelt Drive when they saw a...
EPD: Trio linked to fraud scheme arrested in Evansville
3 suspects a part of a fraud scheme were arrested and found with $17,000 worth of gift cards, cash and other stolen items. Trio with possible crime group ties arrested in Evansville with $17K in gift cards, police say. A trio with possible ties to a transnational crime group known...
ISP: Driver more than 2.5 legal alcohol limit crashes into another car
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say a drunk driver was involved in a crash Saturday night. They say it happened around 7:40 p.m. on Lodge Avenue, just east of Covert. Troopers say 31-year-old Rosario Luis rear-ended another car, and when officers walked up to him, they could smell...
Pounds of pot seized in Warrick County drug bust
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A Newburgh man and woman are accused of drug dealing after deputies say they found the pair with pounds of pot. Earlier Friday, a search warrant was carried out at a home along the 5500 block of Stacer Road, according to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office. During the search, deputies […]
Police body cam footage: Officers thought County Council attorney was 'super intoxicated'
EVANSVILLE — Newly released video shows one Evansville police officer describing Vanderburgh County Council attorney Jeff Ahlers as “super intoxicated” during his late-night arrest on suspicion of drunken driving June 26, while another officer flatly stated, “he’s drunk.”. More than a month later, Vanderburgh County...
Evansville Police arrest alleged members of South American Theft Group
(WEHT) - Evansville Police say they arrested three suspected members of a criminal group known to the FBI as the South American Theft Group on Thursday.
Bratcher Arrested For Stealing Catalytic Converter
A Carmi man appeared in White County Court Thursday via zoom from the White County Jail in regards to a theft report filed by Martin & Bayley. On January 30th, an officer with the Carmi Police Department arrested 35 year old Adam Bratcher for stealing a catalytic converter off of a Ford F250 that was parked on the Martin & Bayley headquarters lot on Main Street. Bratcher is being charged with Theft of over $500 and Criminal Damage to Property. A bond hearing has been set for February 6th at 9:30 a.m. A preliminary hearing has been set for February 27th at 10 a.m. Bratcher is being held on $4,000 cash bail in the White County Jail.
Local man facing several charges
A Vincennes man was arrested by Indiana State Police early today. 47-year-old Jimmy Eaton was booked into the Knox County Security Center at 4:23-am for Dealing Meth, Possession of Meth, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Syringe, and Resisting Law Enforcement. Eaton also had outstanding warrants for Theft...
This Abandoned Train Makes for an Eerie Sight on the Side of an Indiana Highway
Have you ever spotted this train when driving down the highway?. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Abandoned Places. I don't know what it is, but there is just something so incredibly fascinating...
ISP: Vincennes man ate bag of meth while fleeing arrest
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police say a Vincennes man ate a bag of methamphetamine while running away from a traffic stop. According to Indiana State Police, the traffic stop occurred at 1:50 a.m. Friday in an alley south of 14th Street. Police said as soon as the vehicle came to a stop the passenger door […]
EPD: Drunk driver crashes while trying to flee police
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were conducting a traffic stop around 3 a.m. Sunday at S. Green River Road and Tecumseh Lane, when a car pulled up next to the officer, then accelerated so quickly the car turned sideways. The officer says he gave the driver who...
Howard Arrested For Stealing From Hucks In Carmi
On Thursday afternoon, officers with the Carmi Police Department were dispatched to Hucks in Carmi in regards to a woman stealing multiple items from the store. The officers were given a description of the female suspect as well as the vehicle she was traveling in. An officer located the vehicle and performed a traffic stop. During the stop Officers arrested 30 year old Christie Howard of Gladewater Texas for Retail Theft. Several of the items that were reported stolen were located in the passenger seat of the vehicle where Howard was sitting. She was transported to the White County Jail where bond was set at $100.
Evansville Police speak up on the ‘Chinese balloon’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A big topic of discussion Friday evening was the suspected Chinese spy balloon that had been drifting across the United States. Eyewitness News Meteorologist Wayne Hart said there was a chance it could cross over the Tri-State. In response to the situation, the Evansville Police Department released this statement on social […]
A Southern Indiana sheriff says he removed attorney's mugshot, arrest info from website
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Sheriff Dave Wedding says he removed the mugshot and charge information of the Vanderburgh County Council's attorney from his jail's website following the man's arrest on suspicion of drunken driving. Evansville police arrested Jeffrey W. Ahlers, 60, just after midnight Sunday. Ahlers has been attorney for...
EPD: Drunk driver crashes into home on Elliot Street
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police department says a suspected drunk driver crashed their car into a building late Thursday night. According to a police report, officers were dispatched to an accident with injuries on the 1400 block of N. Elliot Street. Officers on scene say a car crashed into a light pole and […]
Three White County Residents Sentenced To The Illinois Department Of Corrections
On January 23rd, 26 year old Dylan Rees of Carmi was sentenced to four years in the IDOC for Aggravated Battery, a class 3 felony. Rees had previously been placed on probation in 2020 following an investigation by the Carmi Police Department. Following his probation being revoked, Reese was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections at the conclusion of a contested sentencing hearing. Reese was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle, Judge T. Scott Webb was the presiding judge, and Assistant State’s Attorney Chris Neal represented the State of Illinois during the sentencing hearing.
Salem man arrested in Zeigler bank robbery case
FRANKLIN COUNTY — Franklin County authorities have identified a 60-year-old Salem man as the person arrested yesterday in connection with the Tuesday morning armed robbery of the Southern Illinois Bank in Zeigler. Earl Michael Morlan was reportedly arrested during a traffic stop in Du Quoin Wednesday morning. Zeigler Police...
