On Thursday afternoon, officers with the Carmi Police Department were dispatched to Hucks in Carmi in regards to a woman stealing multiple items from the store. The officers were given a description of the female suspect as well as the vehicle she was traveling in. An officer located the vehicle and performed a traffic stop. During the stop Officers arrested 30 year old Christie Howard of Gladewater Texas for Retail Theft. Several of the items that were reported stolen were located in the passenger seat of the vehicle where Howard was sitting. She was transported to the White County Jail where bond was set at $100.

CARMI, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO