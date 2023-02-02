Read full article on original website
EPD: Drunk driver crashes into home on Elliot Street
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police department says a suspected drunk driver crashed their car into a building late Thursday night. According to a police report, officers were dispatched to an accident with injuries on the 1400 block of N. Elliot Street. Officers on scene say a car crashed into a light pole and […]
14news.com
Deputies: Drunk driver hits guardrail, spins into median on I-69
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One of few suspected DUI crashes early Sunday morning happened along I-69. [Related: EPD: Drunk driver crashes while trying to flee police]. [Related: ISP: Driver more than 2.5 legal alcohol limit crashes into another car]. Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputies say it was around 4 a.m....
14news.com
EPD: Failure to use turn signal leads to drug arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a woman was arrested Saturday morning after police found drugs during a vehicle search after being pulled over for not using a turn signal. Officials say they were patrolling the area of Culverson Avenue and South Roosevelt Drive when they saw a...
14news.com
EPD: Drunk driver crashes while trying to flee police
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were conducting a traffic stop around 3 a.m. Sunday at S. Green River Road and Tecumseh Lane, when a car pulled up next to the officer, then accelerated so quickly the car turned sideways. The officer says he gave the driver who...
14news.com
ISP: Driver more than 2.5 legal alcohol limit crashes into another car
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say a drunk driver was involved in a crash Saturday night. They say it happened around 7:40 p.m. on Lodge Avenue, just east of Covert. Troopers say 31-year-old Rosario Luis rear-ended another car, and when officers walked up to him, they could smell...
14news.com
EPD: Woman uses drugs while being transported to jail for misdemeanor arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a woman was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant Friday, but was also charged with drug possession after using drugs while being transported to jail. Evansville Police say they made a traffic stop for a speeding vehicle at North Spring Street and East Division...
vincennespbs.org
Local man facing several charges
A Vincennes man was arrested by Indiana State Police early today. 47-year-old Jimmy Eaton was booked into the Knox County Security Center at 4:23-am for Dealing Meth, Possession of Meth, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Syringe, and Resisting Law Enforcement. Eaton also had outstanding warrants for Theft...
wevv.com
Police: Evansville man charged with auto part theft sold 34 catalytic converters in Owensboro
An Evansville man is behind bars on multiple auto theft charges after police say he was caught on camera stealing multiple catalytic converters. Investigators with the Evansville Police Department began looking into the thefts in early January after first being contacted by Dream Center Evansville, which offers after school programs to kids.
ISP: Vincennes man ate bag of meth while fleeing arrest
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police say a Vincennes man ate a bag of methamphetamine while running away from a traffic stop. According to Indiana State Police, the traffic stop occurred at 1:50 a.m. Friday in an alley south of 14th Street. Police said as soon as the vehicle came to a stop the passenger door […]
city-countyobserver.com
Northside Man Arrested after Killing Sister with Vehicle
The Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on charges of Reckless Homicide after investigating a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. On Thursday, February 02, 2023 at 6:10 PM, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 11650 Sawmill Drive for a medical assist. Upon arrival, the Scott Township Fire Department located a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle.
wrul.com
Howard Arrested For Stealing From Hucks In Carmi
On Thursday afternoon, officers with the Carmi Police Department were dispatched to Hucks in Carmi in regards to a woman stealing multiple items from the store. The officers were given a description of the female suspect as well as the vehicle she was traveling in. An officer located the vehicle and performed a traffic stop. During the stop Officers arrested 30 year old Christie Howard of Gladewater Texas for Retail Theft. Several of the items that were reported stolen were located in the passenger seat of the vehicle where Howard was sitting. She was transported to the White County Jail where bond was set at $100.
Pounds of pot seized in Warrick County drug bust
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A Newburgh man and woman are accused of drug dealing after deputies say they found the pair with pounds of pot. Earlier Friday, a search warrant was carried out at a home along the 5500 block of Stacer Road, according to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office. During the search, deputies […]
Duo arrested after Evansville hotel shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A man and woman were arrested Monday after Evansville Police say they robbed a man at gunpoint inside his hotel room. Around 9:30 a.m. on November 20, 2022, Evansville Police officers responded to the Esquire Inn for reports of a man that had been shot. The victim, who was taken to […]
Henderson Police warn funny money isn’t a joke
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say they’ve seen a recent uptick in counterfeit $100 bills circulating around Henderson. The police department posted to social media Friday, warning businesses and the rest of the community to be on the lookout for the funny money. “We would like to remind businesses to have your employees double check […]
14news.com
VCSO: Man arrested for deadly hit-and-run involving his sister
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man after hitting his sister with a vehicle. According to the sheriff’s office, officials responded to a medical assist when a woman was discovered to be hit by a van Thursday night. The Vanderburgh...
YAHOO!
A Southern Indiana sheriff says he removed attorney's mugshot, arrest info from website
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Sheriff Dave Wedding says he removed the mugshot and charge information of the Vanderburgh County Council's attorney from his jail's website following the man's arrest on suspicion of drunken driving. Evansville police arrested Jeffrey W. Ahlers, 60, just after midnight Sunday. Ahlers has been attorney for...
Owensboro Fire Department briefs busy week of runs
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Although the Owensboro Fire Department kept busy this week, they say many of their runs could have been avoided. Fire officials urge the importance of proper upkeep of alarms and appropriate use of 911. Due to the lack of it, OFD says over a quarter of the 82 incidents they ran […]
YAHOO!
Police body cam footage: Officers thought County Council attorney was 'super intoxicated'
EVANSVILLE — Newly released video shows one Evansville police officer describing Vanderburgh County Council attorney Jeff Ahlers as “super intoxicated” during his late-night arrest on suspicion of drunken driving June 26, while another officer flatly stated, “he’s drunk.”. More than a month later, Vanderburgh County...
Evansville Police speak up on the ‘Chinese balloon’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A big topic of discussion Friday evening was the suspected Chinese spy balloon that had been drifting across the United States. Eyewitness News Meteorologist Wayne Hart said there was a chance it could cross over the Tri-State. In response to the situation, the Evansville Police Department released this statement on social […]
WLKY.com
Man fatally shot neighbor in Grayson County during feud over dog, police say
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. — A man in Grayson County was shot and killed Thursday night, and police say it happened because of a dispute over a dog. Around 10:40 p.m., Kentucky State Police were contacted by the Grayson County Sheriff's Office asking for assistance investigating a shooting in the 100 block of Keith's Crossing in the Short Creek community.
