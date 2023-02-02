Read full article on original website
Commissioner warns rape victims 'forced to choose between healthcare and justice'
Rape victims are being forced to choose between healthcare and justice, Northern Ireland's victims of crime commissioner has said. Geraldine Hanna said victims were asked to consent to "excessive" personal data being handed over during trials, including counselling notes. The victims of crime commissioner focusses on victims' needs. Ms Hanna,...
Jared O'Mara: Former MP found guilty of fraudulent expenses claims
A former MP who submitted fake expense claims for £24,000 to fund his cocaine habit has been convicted of fraud. Jared O'Mara, who represented Sheffield Hallam from 2017 to 2019, was thousands of pounds in debt to a drug dealer, the trial at Leeds Crown Court was told. He...
Council's gender neutral toilets discriminated against female clerk
A town council discriminated against a female clerk because a makeshift gender neutral toilet was "favourable" to men, a tribunal has found. Karen Miller claimed she was asked to use a temporary gender neutral sign when using the men's toilets at Earl Shilton Town Council in Leicestershire. She had to...
