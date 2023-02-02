Read full article on original website
Watch: Amon-Ra St. Brown wins best catch at Pro Bowl, flaunts Pete Davidson tattoo
Amon-Ra St. Brown has won the NFL’s inaugural “best catch” competition. Billed as the league’s answer to the dunk contest, the competition pitted St. Brown, Justin Jefferson, Stefon Diggs and Pat Surtain against each other in a two-day event. St. Brown advanced to the finals after flipping into a Las Vegas pool for a catch on Thursday night, then had a few more tricks up his sleeve in his showdown against Diggs for the title.
Super Bowl 57 first team/coach to throw a challenge flag odds & predictions
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With Super Bowl 57 set to kick off in less than two weeks, it is now time to scour the prop market to...
Watch: Jared Goff sharp at Pro Bowl, Amon-Ra St. Brown flips into pool for catch
The Pro Bowl is out, the Pro Bowl Games are in, and it was interesting if nothing else. Which as anyone watching the traditional Pro Bowl can attest, is at least an improvement. All four Detroit Lions Pro Bowlers participated in the first day of festivities on Thursday night, with...
Michigan State linebacker Ben VanSumeren is top tackler in Shrine Bowl
In a game filled with NFL hopefuls, Ben VanSumeren looked right at home. The Michigan State University linebacker emerged as the leading tackler Thursday in a defensive-dominated East-West Shrine Bowl, the nation’s longest-running college football all-star game. VanSumeren led an East squad that didn’t allow a touchdown yet came...
Senior Bowl 2023: 10 players who made big impressions this week
The first stage of the 2023 NFL draft process is complete, with another Reese’s Senior Bowl in the books. More than 100 of the top senior-eligible college football players in the country have spent the last week in Mobile, showing their stuff for NFL scouts and talent evaluators through three days of practice. Players have also had opportunities for one-on-one meetings with representatives of professional clubs, another part of the “getting-to-know-you” process of what amounts to a week-long job interview.
Jack Morris speaks out on TV split with Detroit Tigers
FLINT – Jack Morris won’t be part of the Detroit Tigers television broadcast team this season but that’s OK with the Hall of Fame pitcher. Morris said Saturday that there are no hard feelings over the split with the Tigers, for whom he spent 14 seasons pitching before joining the TV crew for the first time in 2015.
Super Bowl 57 Gatorade color prop bets
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Super Bowl is almost here, meaning it is time for whacky prop bets galore. One of the top prop bets is guessing...
Super Bowl 57 opening coin toss: Heads or tails prop bets
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Super Bowl is the biggest spectacle in American sports. 284 NFL games over 22 weeks culminate in one game to decide who...
Super Bowl Halftime Show: Odds, stats, betting and history
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Super Bowl 57 is fast approaching, as the big game will be played on February 12, 2023. The Super Bowl is the one...
Super Bowl 57 prop betting: Will there be a score on the 1st drive?
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Super Bowl 57 is now set as the AFC-winning team, the Kansas City Chiefs face the winners from the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles....
Super Bowl 57 Game Props; How Many Combined Penalties Will be Called?
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Super Bowl is just a week away, and there are tons of options you can choose to wager on when you sign...
DraftKings sign-up bonus: Bet $5, win $200 instantly for Super Bowl 57
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. It’s already Pro Bowl weekend, which means Super Bowl 57 is on the horizon. That makes it a perfect time to sign up...
BetMGM Super Bowl odds: Get your $1,000 first bet offer and bet today
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Super Bowl is one of the most anticipated games of the year for sports fans and BetMGM is offering a great welcome...
FanDuel promo code for Ohio: Unlock a $3,000 No Sweat First Bet bonus
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Ohio is now in its second month with legal online sports betting, and FanDuel Sportsbook is here to keep up excitement. New members...
Red Wings return from break healthy, refreshed and aiming for a run
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings returned to practice Sunday refreshed from an eight-day break, as healthy as they’ve been all season, and confident they can go on a run. They haven’t won more than two games in a row since late November, so what gives them that confidence?
With four Detroit Lions in the NFL Pro Bowl, fans can get special gear for the game
The Detroit Lions have four players in this year’s NFL Pro Bowl and fans can find new gear to mark the occasion. Lions quarterback Jared Goff was named to the game this week, joining center Frank Ragnow, right tackle Penei Sewell and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown for Sunday’s game in Las Vegas. This season marks the first time the Lions have had four offensive players in the Pro Bowl since 1971.
BetMGM promo code for Ohio: Unlock $1,000 bonus on NBA, NHL + more
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There truly couldn’t be a better time to be a sports bettor in Ohio. It just recently launched legal online sports betting and...
Late miscues doom Michigan State in loss to Rutgers at MSG
NEW YORK – On basketball’s biggest stage, Michigan State wilted down the stretch and saw its late-January slide continue into February. Michigan State lost an eight-point second-half lead as it fell to Rutgers, 61-55, on Saturday afternoon at Madison Square Garden. The loss knocked Michigan State (14-9), 6-6)...
Caesars deposit bonus code MLIVEFULL: Score your $1,250 bonus for NBA
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Caesars deposit bonus code MLIVEFULL unlocks a $1,250 bonus for you to enjoy on the NBA action when you sign up for a...
Super Bowl spread 2023: Chiefs vs. Eagles pick against the spread and odds
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. You’re likely already aware of the Super Bowl 57 matchup, as we’re now just a week away. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia...
