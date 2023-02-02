Ne-Yo Will Pay Ex-Wife Crystal Renay Nearly $2 Million After Finalizing Divorce, Pair Agree To Joint Custody Of Kids

mega

Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay have settled up after they split , according to court documents.

Almost six months after the duo called it quits, the singer, 43, will now have to pay his ex-wife almost $2 million dollars to balance our their real estate holdings. Going forward, she will get one of their Georgia homes, in addition to $20,000 to cover the moving expenses.

The "So Sick" crooner agreed to give Renay, 36, $150,000 in order for her to buy a new car, as he will keep their 2022 Bentley Bentayga.

When it comes to their three kids , Shaffer Jr. , 6 , Roman , 4, and Isabella , 1, Ne-Yo will pay Renay $12,000 a month in child support, in addition to covering the kids' school expenses. He'll also have to pay $5,000 a month in alimony for the next three years .

The former flames will both have joint custody , and if they become romantic or serious with another partner, they can't have them around the minor children until they're married to engaged unless they come to a settlement otherwise.

As OK! previously reported, the musical artist, who is also the father of Madilyn , 12, and Mason , 11, from his previous relationship with Monyetta Shaw , was accused of cheating on Renay .

“8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected … every last one of them! To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist," she said at the time.

Ne-Yo snapped back, writing, "For the sake of our children , my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors. Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”

Renay then filed a petition for divorce on August 1. "The parties separated on or about July 22, 2022, and since that date have continuously lived in a bona fide state of separation," the documents read.

Renay said she “is entitled to a divorce from [Ne-Yo] upon the ground that the marriage is irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation. [Ne-Yo] has committed the act of adultery.”

TMZ obtained the court documents.