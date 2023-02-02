ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick McDermott bringing 'Coffee with the Sheriff' tour to Quincy next week

QUINCY – Norfolk County Sheriff Patrick McDermott will sit down with Quincy residents to chat over breakfast as part of his series of “Coffee with the Sheriff” diner tours.

McDermott will visit The Early American at 1054 Hancock St. from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. Quincy residents are invited to meet with McDermott one on one.

'She was just a kid': Family remembers victim after death of Cohasset 'Red Rose' murderer

“One of the best ways for me to understand the public safety needs of Norfolk County is to be able to sit down with residents in their home communities,” McDermott said in a statement. “These diner tours are an opportunity to talk with people about their ideas and answer their questions, while also highlighting some of the great local businesses in our county.”

For a full schedule of locations, dates and times, visit NorfolkSheriff.com/coffee.

