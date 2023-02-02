Read full article on original website
Nikki Secondino: Arraignment for horrific, deadly attack on father and sister reveals new detailsLavinia ThompsonNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
NBA Superstar Refusing To PlayOnlyHomers
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Unvaccinated Migrant Kids Allowed Entry into NYC SchoolsAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
Suspect arrested in Queens assault and robbery
NEW YORK, NY – A man armed with a hammer is wanted in connection with two incidents that occurred on Wednesday in Queens. Update: Police have arrested 31-year-old Blake Sizer, of Clayton, New Jersey in connection with this robbery. Blake was arrested on Saturday. A 65-year-old man was attacked on the southbound platform of the Northern Boulevard subway station at approximately 3:30 am. After approaching the victim, an unknown male individual grabbed his glasses, causing scratches to his face. The individual then pulled out a hammer from his jacket pocket and swung it at the victim, hitting him in the The post Suspect arrested in Queens assault and robbery appeared first on Shore News Network.
Robbery crew threatens Brooklyn store workers, 1 punched in face: police
A group threatened workers in two separate Brooklyn convenience store robberies on the same night last week, police said Sunday.
NYC cop charged with assault, menacing
NEW YORK, NY – An off-duty New York City cop was arrested on Saturday shortly after midnight in Brooklyn. Detectives with the 79th Precinct reported Efrain Alejandro, 29, was charged with assault, menacing, and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol-content of .08. The details of Alejandro’s arrest were not immediately released. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. The post NYC cop charged with assault, menacing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shoplifters assault workers in two separate incidents in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – Police in Brooklyn are asking the public to assist in identifying two suspects wanted for two separate assaults. In both cases, the suspects, when confronted by employees over alleged shoplifting, they engaged in or threatened violence. As of approximately 9:30 PM on Sunday, an unknown male individual entered a commercial establishment located at 925 Livonia Avenue. As the individual attempted to leave the store with rolling papers, the victim, a 26-year-old male, attempted to stop him and asked him to pay for the item. The individual then punched the victim in the face. Several additional unknown The post Shoplifters assault workers in two separate incidents in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teen charged in deadly Bronx fire
NEW YORK, NY – Police have arrested a 15-year-old girl in connection with a deadly fire in the Bronx that killed 27-year-old Abdoukarim Sakolly. The teen was charged with murder, assault, arson, reckless endangerment, and criminal mischief. At this time, her motives for starting the fire that killed Sakolly are unknown. Police and FDNY units were dispatched to a structure fire at 1211 Evergreen Avenue in the Bronx at around 2 pm on January 29. After extinguishing the fire, first responders located Sakolly’s body in the debris. During an FDNY investigation, fire marshals declared the fire as suspicious and a The post Teen charged in deadly Bronx fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police seek suspects in Astoria armed carjacking
NEW YORK, NY – A 24-year-old male was carjacked at knifepoint last Friday, and police are now searching for two suspects involved in the incident. At around 8 pm, the victim thought he was meeting a person to conduct an in-person transaction of a sale made through the Facebook marketplace. When he arrived at the agreed-upon location near Newport Road and 41st Street in Astoria, a knife-wielding suspect met him. Instead of buying the man’s vehicle, the suspect displayed the knife and carjacked the unsuspecting victim. Later that evening, at approximately 8:30 pm., police attempted a car stop on the The post Police seek suspects in Astoria armed carjacking appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect linked to five robberies across New York City
NEW YORK, NY – In December and January, five robberies occurred throughout the city, and the New York City Police Department has identified a suspect in each of these crimes. Usually, the suspects approach unsuspecting victims and forcefully take their stuff. The police are asking the public for help identifying the male suspect in five robberies. In the early evening of Friday, December 9, at approximately 7:20 pm, an unknown male individual forcedfully removed the victim’s wallet, containing cash, from her hand and fled. At approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, the victim, a 76-year-old woman, was walking down The post Suspect linked to five robberies across New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
News 12
Police: Two suspects wanted for multiple violent Brooklyn robberies
Police are searching for two men wanted for multiple of violent robberies across Brooklyn. Police say the pair entered the Wiz Khalifa Smoke Shop on Livonia Avenue last Sunday and took rolling papers without paying. When an employee attempted to stop them, he was punched in the face and threatened with a knife.
NYPD: 15-year-old faces slew of charges, including murder, in Soundview house fire
The teenager is facing a slew of charges, including murder, arson, assault, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.
NYPD: Off-duty officer critically injured during armed robbery in Brooklyn; suspect at large
An off-duty police officer was shot Saturday night while attempting to buy a car from someone he met through social media.
Man seriously injured in stabbing in front of Manhattan McDonald’s
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was repeatedly stabbed in front of a McDonald’s in Midtown Manhattan, police said Friday. The 41-year-old victim was attacked on Dec. 31 on Seventh Avenue near 40th Street, officials said. The attacker fled into the subway system after stabbing the victim. A knife was recovered at the scene. Emergency […]
13-year-old victim of groping incident aboard NYC bus
NEW YORK, NY- Police are investigating a groping incident involving a middle-aged man and a 13-year-old girl on a New York City MTA bus Thursday morning. At around 7:45 am, on her way to school, the girl was approached by the man on the M101 bus traveling westbound toward 125th Street and Lennox. According to police, the unidentified male individual touched the victim’s buttocks. The individual then exited the bus at 125th Street and Lenox Avenue and entered the 125th Street subway station, where he boarded a southbound #2 train. The individual is described as a male, dark complexion, 5’7” The post 13-year-old victim of groping incident aboard NYC bus appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD seeks 3 in connection to Brooklyn nightclub robberies
One of the three is believed to have stolen cellphones, wallets and cash from people’s pockets inside the clubs – including Elsewhere and Avant Gardner in East Williamsburg.
Three children injured in Upper Manhattan fire
NEW YORK -- Three children and one adult were hospitalized after a fire overnight in Inwood. According to the FDNY, the fire started at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the 5th floor of a 6-story building. The children, ages 1, 8 and 15, and an adult were taken to Harlem Hospital. Three were in serious condition. The fire was accidental and caused by a lithium-ion battery, the FDNY revealed on Twitter.
Woman injured in Jersey City hit-and-run
JERSEY CITY, NJ – Police are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Jersey City that sent a 48-year-old woman to the hospital with a serious injury. According to police, on Friday, the woman was walking in the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Woodlawn Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers located the woman with an injury to a lower extremity, but the vehicle that struck her was nowhere to be found. Police said the vehicle fled the scene after the incident The victim was transported by Emergency Medical Services to Jersey City Medical Center for treatment. The post Woman injured in Jersey City hit-and-run appeared first on Shore News Network.
Car crashes into pole, catches fire on Manor Road: Driver fled scene before FDNY arrived
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A vehicle fire prompted a large FDNY presence Sunday morning in Castleton Corners. According to witnesses, a white four-door sedan caught fire after it struck a pole on Manor Road, by Utter Avenue.
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Efrain Alejandro, 29, Arrested
On Saturday, February 04, 2023, at 1214 hours, the following 29-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 79th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Efrain Alejandro. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. assault;. menacing;. operating motor vehicle BAC .08. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges...
fox5ny.com
Family of stabbed Bronx teen demand justice
NEW YORK - The family of a Bronx teen who was badly injured when he was stabbed earlier this week is demanding justice, as the 16-year-old clings to life. 16-year-old Jacob Fermin was stabbed near his school in the Bronx on Tuesday and is now in the intensive care unit, fighting for his life.
