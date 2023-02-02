ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

Update: All suspects in custody in Council Bluffs shooting death

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
 6 days ago
(Council Bluffs) The Council Bluffs Police Department says at 10:00 a.m. today, the Department received information from the Shreveport, Louisiana Police Department that they have Devin Adkins in custody. At this time all suspects involved in the case have been arrested.

The arrest is in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Tucker Dobberstine of Fremont, Nebraska.

Angeline Michaelson turned herself in to authorities Wednesday. At 6:30 this morning, both Trebor Carman and Dontre Hudson were taken into custody by the Southwest Iowa Fugitive Task Force at a location in Omaha, Nebraska.

20-year-old Keshawn Houtz-Mayfield, 20-year-old Traavon Thomas, and 20-year-old Treianna Hudson, were also previously arrested.

Background:

The Council Bluffs Police Department says on January 8th at 5:15 p.m., officers were called to 209 South 4th Street in Council Bluffs to investigate a call of shots fired. Officers arrived and after a short time they found the victim, Tucker Dobberstine of Fremont, Nebraska, who had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest laying on the floor of Apartment #6. Initial witness information said that after the shots, several people ran from the building wearing rubber gloves and masks. At this time the Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Team were called to the scene.

After an exhaustive investigation, detectives found that all of the suspects worked together to plan and commit a robbery of the victim as he was delivering drugs to them. Four of the suspects met the victim in the apartment and during the armed robbery shots were fired causing the death of the victim. These suspects then left the apartment and jumped into an awaiting vehicle that was occupied by two other suspects. The apartment tenant was not present during the incident, but it is alleged that she had prior knowledge of the planned robbery. Detectives applied for and conducted several search warrants of the apartment, phones, social media and other electronic devices to gather information on this incident. With the information gathered it was determined that all seven suspects would be charged with Murder in the 1st Degree and Robbery in the 1st Degree for their involvement in this incident.

