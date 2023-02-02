ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Shook: We're celebrating Black excellence in Fayetteville this month and all year long

By Taylor Shook, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14LtA4_0ka8j2p600

Did a friend forward this to you? Sign up here.

It’s Black History Month, and The Fayetteville Observer has lots of projects to spotlight Black excellence in Cumberland County this month and throughout the year.

Our Future Black History Makers series highlights Cumberland County Schools students chosen by school district staff and our History Maker committee as someone to keep an eye out for: 28 children in all. All the profiles can be found at fayobserver.com and daily in the print edition.

Each student profile includes a link to videos of the students talking about leaders they admire and what they want to be when they grow up. I was lucky enough to meet many of these talented children at our reception last week held at the Arts Council’s new exhibit that signifies Black joy. They are well worth reading about. Two of them want to be chefs!

Additionally, our Black Tastemakers series will highlight Black culinary professionals throughout the year. It debuts today with Stacie Huderson-Simfukwe, owner of the only brunch-focused food truck in Fayetteville. Please submit nominations that include the person’s name, contact information and a sentence or two about why they should be featured to me at tshook@gannett.com. I can’t wait to hear from you!

Oh, shucks

This weekend, I learned how to shuck oysters and I couldn’t have picked a better place to do it – the Massey Hill Lion’s Club Oyster Roast.

The 50-year-long tradition is still going strong. Organizers said the Saturday event sold more than 600 tickets, which were $50 each and included unlimited sweet tea, hushpuppies, cocktail sauce and steamed oysters.

Unless you bring a whole posse, you’re bound to join a table of strangers (who quickly become friends), under the big white tent. Every so often, volunteers carry huge buckets full of oysters around the room, depositing heaps of them at each table. Within a minute or two, all the oysters are shucked and devoured. Then, the process starts again. Meanwhile, iced tea flows freely and the hushpuppies are hot and crispy.

Spirits were high, and I doubt that anyone left hungry.

Dinner and a show

Friday night, I saw Sweet Tea Shakespeare’s 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea at Fayetteville Pie company. Tickets include dinner and dessert; I had the signature chicken pot pie and a dulce de leche pie.

Audience members are seated throughout the restaurant’s ground floor and balcony, and the actors perform all around them. Lighting, live music and creative decor bring to life the science fiction adventure novel by Jules Verne.

This Friday, Saturday and Sunday are the last days to see the show. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased online.

Happy eating,

Taylor Shook

Taylor Shook covers food, dining and business forThe Fayetteville Observer. Clickhere for her most recent articles or reach her attshook@gannett.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Up and Coming Weekly

Pechmann Center offers fishing classes

All fly tying starts at Pechmann Center with putting thread on the hook with a jam knot. This consists of making thread wraps over the main thread itself, where the tension holds it in place. “We suggest starting simple,” Matthew Rieger, education specialist at the John E. Pechmann Fishing Education...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
fayettevillenc.gov

News and Press Releases

(FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.) - The Fayetteville-Cumberland Human Relations Commission (FCHRC) will recognize recipients of its 2023 Community Awards for their excellent work and commitment to promoting positive human relations throughout the City and County. Community Award Winners are:. • Lifetime Achievement Award, Dr. Anthony Wade. • Educator Award, Dr. Kenjuana McCray.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
tourcounsel.com

Berkeley Mall | Shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina

Berkeley Mall is a shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina. It is owned by Faison Enterprises which is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Mall has over 40 stores including several outparcel buildings outside the mall complete with several dining options. The main anchors are Belk and JCPenney. The Mall is located at 625 N. Berkeley Blvd right off US 70.
GOLDSBORO, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland County Schools celebrates ‘Love the Bus’ week

LAURINBURG – There is something to be said about job dedication. And for Mr. James Bethea, who has been driving buses for Scotland County Schools for 50 years, dedication doesn’t seem to be a large enough word. To celebrate Mr. Bethea’s commitment to Scotland County students and to honor Love The Bus week, Superintendent Dr. Takeda LeGrand drove his bus route on Wednesday morning.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Clayton native breathes new life into former family farm

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A development three times the size of the Fenton shopping center in Cary will soon start to take shape in Clayton. It’s another sign of growth for Johnston County. “Growth brings about its challenges but it brings a lot of opportunities,” Dean Penny, projects...
CLAYTON, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken

Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
RALEIGH, NC
hokenews.com

Hoke County Commissioner Lonnie Baldwin dies

By Catharin Shepard • Editor • Hoke County Commissioner Lonnie Baldwin died Monday, January 30 at the age of 70. The county board announced his passing Tuesday morning, “with profound sadness and heavy heart.”. “We are all deeply saddened by the passing of Commissioner Baldwin. This is...
HOKE COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Assault Charges Dropped Against Pittsboro Elementary Teacher

A Chatham County District Court judge dropped all five charges of assault with a deadly weapon against a Pittsboro Elementary School teacher last Wednesday after reviewing the case and hearing character references from his neighbors. On July 30, Eric Hudson was arrested and charged after an incident that had occurred...
PITTSBORO, NC
The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fayetteville, NC from The Fayetteville Observer.

 http://fayobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy