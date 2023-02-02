Journey was coming off their biggest year ever when they started recording their eighth album, Frontiers. Their previous LP, 1981’s Escape, contained their best set of songs, a consistent mix of radio-friendly pop and fist-raising rock that they had been striving for since 1975. The band was rewarded with its first (and only) No. 1 album and its all-time best seller – not counting 1988’s Greatest Hits collection – with more than nine million copies sold. So expectations were high when they stepped into a California studio to record the follow up.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO