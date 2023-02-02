ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Badger Herald

Thirteen years later, DuBois Formalwear returns to Madison

Jim DuBois’s father began DuBois Formalwear in Green Bay, Wisconsin, after noticing the lack of tuxedo clubs in his town. DuBois started working at the business when he was a freshman in high school. His father passed the business to DuBois, and he has been running it since 2013.
MADISON, WI
Badger Herald

Student vote to be influential in spring primary election

The spring primary election will take place Tuesday, Feb. 21 and will serve as an opportunity for voters to become familiar with the candidates on the ballot. The election consists of candidates running for mayor — including incumbent Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway — Common Council and Supreme Court. The...
MADISON, WI
Badger Herald

Women’s Hockey: Badgers losing streak slides into new year

The normally dominant University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team recently hit a rough patch. After starting the year with a dominant 16-2-1 record and being ranked No. 2 in the college hockey polls, the Badgers entered a new year’s funk, losing five straight games to start 2023. Looking closer at the games, some of the causes of the streak become clear.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy