ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

CNY Inspirations: The need for continued awareness

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. The originator of Black History Month, Carter Woodson, intended to explore modern black history as a starting point to deeper exploration beyond the arrival of enslaved Africans in the Americas, stating, “We are going back to that beautiful history and it is going to inspire us to greater achievements.”
SYRACUSE, NY
visitsyracuse.com

Celebrate Green Beer Sunday in Syracuse, NY

Syracuse is known for some awesome things. Four seasons of fun, the Orange and the Dome, food, culture, and celebrating St. Patrick's Day a number of ways throughout February and March. That’s right, each year St. Patrick’s Day is kicked off in the legendary Irish Neighborhood, Tipperary Hill at Coleman’s Authentic Irish Pub at Green Beer Sunday. Green Beer Sunday started on the final Sunday or February in the 1960s, a tradition in the Syracuse community for more than 50 years.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

See the 78 CNY students who went - and 1 that’s going - to the national spelling bee since 1947 (list)

Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard -- and its predecessors - have hosted an annual spelling bee since 1947. The students who have won the annual regional spelling bee go on to compete in the national contest. This year, the syracuse.com | The Post-Standard bee was Saturday at the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Annual Winterfest returns to Downtown Syracuse, Inner Harbor

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — An annual Central New York tradition returns — Winterfest will run Thursday, Feb. 16, through Sunday, Feb. 26. The Inner Harbor activities will take place Sunday, Feb. 19. For the third year in the winter celebration's current iteration, it will be celebrated on the Onondaga Lake waterfront, inside the Iron Pier Building from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Energy healer in Syracuse aims to help anyone she can

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — We all have days that can be extremely exhausting and stressful due to work, running errands, taking care of the kids, and some people handle that stress by going to work out, out or even drinking a cup of tea but others resort to something else.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

City declares Skyline Apartments ‘unfit’; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 3)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. Despite “wingflation,” you can still find deals on chicken wings in CNY: We suffered through The Great Chicken Wing Drought of 2021, but we made it. Now that the drought is over, wingflation has set in. The wing supply throughout the country returned to normal last year, and the wholesale cost has dipped below pre-pandemic prices, but most kitchens have held their wing prices steady because the ancillary costs that go into each order have skyrocketed. Still, several Central New York bars have reintroduced weekly wing specials to lure customers inside. Here are some bars that have throttled back on their wing prices at least one night per week. (Charlie Miller photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
syracuse.com

St. Joe’s Amp adds 10th concert to 2023 lineup in Syracuse

The St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview has added a 10th concert to its 2023 lineup. Country star Chris Stapleton will perform at St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse on June 8. Special guests Charley Crockett and The War & Treaty will open the show at 7 p.m. Tickets...
SYRACUSE, NY
14850.com

More than Pizza opening Saturday on the Ithaca Commons

A new pizzeria opens this weekend in the same spot where Sammy’s Pizzeria closed in the fall on the Ithaca Commons. More than Pizza opens for business at 4pm Saturday. The new eatery will feature pizza, calzones, wings, burgers, subs, Italian-style dishes, and halal middle eastern food. They’re offering a free can of soda to the first 20 customers buying a slice of pizza.
syracuse.com

Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Stacie

This three-year-old bulldog mix came to the shelter when her owner was unable to care for her. She’s a grunting, wiggling, sixty-pound love bomb, and when you meet her, it’s guaranteed you’ll smile. Stacie’s very patient and takes treats very gently. Stacie would make a loving...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Boston College

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 79-72 win against Boston College on Sunday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL. Syracuse’s next WNBA player: Dyaisha Fair outgrew...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Crunch fall to Checkers, 5-3

Syracuse, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch were downed by the Charlotte Checkers, 5-3, Saturday night at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The loss snaps a four-game points streak for the Crunch and drops the team to 21-15-4-3 on the season. Charlotte won the four-game season series, 3-1-0-0. Crunch goaltender...
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Pay More, Or Say Goodbye To NYS Fair: OPINION

The rides, the games, the food, music, memories and fun. Some might say the only bad thing about The Great New York State Fair is that it's annual run during the last week of August and into the first week of September signals a return to school and an end to the vacation season.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
71K+
Followers
58K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy