Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
CNY Inspirations: The need for continued awareness
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. The originator of Black History Month, Carter Woodson, intended to explore modern black history as a starting point to deeper exploration beyond the arrival of enslaved Africans in the Americas, stating, “We are going back to that beautiful history and it is going to inspire us to greater achievements.”
Want to shoot hoops at a museum? Basketball meets art at interactive Everson exhibit in Syracuse
Basketball, the 13-rule game invented in 1891, has grown far beyond the court since its creation. It’s evolved into an expansive cultural phenomenon, inspiring music, fashion, film, and art. The Everson’s latest exhibition features artists approaching the sport through new perspectives, and even lets you play a little ball at the museum.
Getting ready for ‘The Prom’: Jamesville-DeWitt students rehearse for spring musical (157 photos)
Students of Jamesville-DeWitt High School have been preparing for their spring musical for weeks. We sent photographer Rhonda Hawes to one of their rehearsals on Saturday, Feb. 4, to capture images of the preparations going on on the stage and behind the scenes. >> High school musical season in CNY...
visitsyracuse.com
Celebrate Green Beer Sunday in Syracuse, NY
Syracuse is known for some awesome things. Four seasons of fun, the Orange and the Dome, food, culture, and celebrating St. Patrick's Day a number of ways throughout February and March. That’s right, each year St. Patrick’s Day is kicked off in the legendary Irish Neighborhood, Tipperary Hill at Coleman’s Authentic Irish Pub at Green Beer Sunday. Green Beer Sunday started on the final Sunday or February in the 1960s, a tradition in the Syracuse community for more than 50 years.
Best photos of the week in CNY high school winter sports (Week 10)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9.
See the 78 CNY students who went - and 1 that’s going - to the national spelling bee since 1947 (list)
Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard -- and its predecessors - have hosted an annual spelling bee since 1947. The students who have won the annual regional spelling bee go on to compete in the national contest. This year, the syracuse.com | The Post-Standard bee was Saturday at the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.
Wing Kings! Who Took Home the Honors at This Year’s CNY Wing Wars?
On Saturday, February 4th, a dozen of some of the best restaurants in Central New York waged saucy wing warfare at the Hart's Hill Inn in Whitesboro. So who came away victorious?!. The event was sponsored by the Joseph Michael Chubbuck Foundation and was an enormous success, having sold all...
cnycentral.com
Annual Winterfest returns to Downtown Syracuse, Inner Harbor
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — An annual Central New York tradition returns — Winterfest will run Thursday, Feb. 16, through Sunday, Feb. 26. The Inner Harbor activities will take place Sunday, Feb. 19. For the third year in the winter celebration's current iteration, it will be celebrated on the Onondaga Lake waterfront, inside the Iron Pier Building from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Eleven rounds, 24 spellers, 111 words: See who won the 2023 Post-Standard | Syracuse.com Spelling Bee
It took 11 rounds and 111 words to find one champion. Simran Sanders, a sixth grader from Jamesville-DeWitt Middle School, smiled from ear to ear as she correctly spelled her final word: “plutonomy,” a noun defined as “political economy, economics.”. Second place went to Caydence Snakard, a...
cnycentral.com
Energy healer in Syracuse aims to help anyone she can
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — We all have days that can be extremely exhausting and stressful due to work, running errands, taking care of the kids, and some people handle that stress by going to work out, out or even drinking a cup of tea but others resort to something else.
City declares Skyline Apartments ‘unfit’; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 3)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. Despite “wingflation,” you can still find deals on chicken wings in CNY: We suffered through The Great Chicken Wing Drought of 2021, but we made it. Now that the drought is over, wingflation has set in. The wing supply throughout the country returned to normal last year, and the wholesale cost has dipped below pre-pandemic prices, but most kitchens have held their wing prices steady because the ancillary costs that go into each order have skyrocketed. Still, several Central New York bars have reintroduced weekly wing specials to lure customers inside. Here are some bars that have throttled back on their wing prices at least one night per week. (Charlie Miller photo)
syracuse.com
St. Joe’s Amp adds 10th concert to 2023 lineup in Syracuse
The St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview has added a 10th concert to its 2023 lineup. Country star Chris Stapleton will perform at St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse on June 8. Special guests Charley Crockett and The War & Treaty will open the show at 7 p.m. Tickets...
14850.com
More than Pizza opening Saturday on the Ithaca Commons
A new pizzeria opens this weekend in the same spot where Sammy’s Pizzeria closed in the fall on the Ithaca Commons. More than Pizza opens for business at 4pm Saturday. The new eatery will feature pizza, calzones, wings, burgers, subs, Italian-style dishes, and halal middle eastern food. They’re offering a free can of soda to the first 20 customers buying a slice of pizza.
syracuse.com
Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Stacie
This three-year-old bulldog mix came to the shelter when her owner was unable to care for her. She’s a grunting, wiggling, sixty-pound love bomb, and when you meet her, it’s guaranteed you’ll smile. Stacie’s very patient and takes treats very gently. Stacie would make a loving...
Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Boston College
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 79-72 win against Boston College on Sunday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL. Syracuse’s next WNBA player: Dyaisha Fair outgrew...
Did SU’s beloved pair of red-tailed hawks die of avian flu?
A pair of red-tailed hawks that died within days of each other recently tested positive for H5N1, a strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus, or avian flu as it’s commonly known. The hawks, nicknamed SU-Sue and Otto, were mates that nested on Syracuse University’s campus for 11...
Syracuse Crunch fall to Checkers, 5-3
Syracuse, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch were downed by the Charlotte Checkers, 5-3, Saturday night at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The loss snaps a four-game points streak for the Crunch and drops the team to 21-15-4-3 on the season. Charlotte won the four-game season series, 3-1-0-0. Crunch goaltender...
Newsmakers: Syracuse Schools Superintendent
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan sat down with the new Superintendent of Schools for the Syracuse City School District, Anthony Davis. If you would like to watch the interview in this edition of Newsmakers, click on the player above.
iheart.com
Did You Hear Syracuse's AM News with Dave Allen? Miss a Little, Miss a Lot!
A spy balloon flying over the northwestern part of the United States is dominating the news on a bitterly cold National Wear Red Day! Listen to the Dave Allen Podcast now!
Pay More, Or Say Goodbye To NYS Fair: OPINION
The rides, the games, the food, music, memories and fun. Some might say the only bad thing about The Great New York State Fair is that it's annual run during the last week of August and into the first week of September signals a return to school and an end to the vacation season.
