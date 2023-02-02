ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
thatoregonlife.com

The Greater Idaho Movement: A Controversial Effort to Expand State Boundaries

Idaho may soon begin a discussion about absorbing some of its neighboring counties. The Republican state representative from Midvale, Judy Boyle, introduced a joint memorial on Wednesday asking the Democratic-controlled Oregon Legislature to discuss the Greater Idaho movement with the Idaho Legislature. The Greater Idaho Movement has recently gained attention...
IDAHO STATE
OnlyInYourState

Here Are 10 Crazy Street Names In Washington That Will Leave You Baffled

Have you ever wondered what it might be like to name a street or road? Every state seems to have its fair share of unique, unusual, and downright crazy street names and the Evergreen State is no exception. We’ve found some roads that will make you scratch your head and laugh out loud. See if you recognize any of these 10 crazy street names in Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

5 things to know this weekend

SEATTLE — Washington lawmakers will weigh a bill that could put $12.8 million toward preparing for wildfires and adjusting to their impacts on the western side of the state. Along with community resilience programs, "Cascading Impacts of Wildfire" legislation (HB 1578/SB 5611) would fund evacuation planning, smoke monitoring programs and response for post-fire risks such as landslides and debris flows.
WASHINGTON STATE
generalaviationnews.com

Bill introduced in Washington state to ban 100LL

GA advocates have joined forces to oppose a bill introduced in the Washington state House of Representatives that would ban the sale of leaded aviation gas in that state. If it becomes law, the bill (WA HB1554) would begin a phased-in restriction on the “selling, distributing, or otherwise making available to consumers” leaded avgas in Washington state starting Jan. 1, 2024.
WASHINGTON STATE
inlander.com

With starkly different abortion laws in Idaho and Washington, and legislators in both states working to enshrine them, providers and patients face legal uncertainty

When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, nearly all abortion in Idaho was outlawed, due to a trigger ban recently passed by Republican legislators. Just across the border in Washington, where abortion was legalized before the landmark 1973 decision, access remains legal. The starkly different abortion...
IDAHO STATE
107.3 KFFM

How to Score Some Free Flights at Airports in Washington

I have never signed up for an airline mileage credit card before, but after figuring out that people have been earning free flights by getting airline mileage club credit cards AND getting checked luggage fees waived, I jumped into the fray and got a mileage club card for Delta Airlines. So far, I've earned over 40,000 miles so I'm saving them for a family trip to Disneyland. I want to share with you the basics of earning free flights, too. There is no reason why more of us in Washington can't be one of the lucky ones who score some free flights!
WASHINGTON STATE
107.3 KFFM

Blink & You’ll Miss It! Oregon’s Smallest City Has A Population In Single Digits

Have you ever watched one of those movies that take place after an apocalyptic event, and the protagonist is walking around a barren city? Overgrown by nature, animals running loose, and pretty much only one person in the whole city is probably Will Smith! Well, Greenhorn City in Oregon is kind of like that. Only nature hasn't taken over, animals aren't running wild, and there's no Will Smith. Fact, odds are pretty good that you'll never meet another person named Will in that town.
OREGON STATE
98.3 The KEY

The Columbia Tragedy Has Ties to Washington State

Twenty years ago today the Space Shuttle Columbia broke up during reentry after a 16 day space mission. The lives of all seven crew members were lost. After an extensive investigation it was determined that damage to the left wing during launch on January 16th created the situation that caused the shuttle to break apart on reentry.
WASHINGTON STATE
nwlaborpress.org

Fred Meyer: payroll problems are widespread

Kroger is facing at least four class action lawsuits for ongoing paycheck errors connected with the company’s new payroll software system, and details are beginning to emerge on the scope of the problems. In Washington state, the company said it’s possible every employee of Kroger subsidiary Fred Meyer who received a paycheck under the new system has been affected.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

The history of Groundhog Day and what it means for Washington

February 2 is Groundhog Day, and with it, there is the history behind this folklore and the annual ceremony in Punxsutawney, PA. Groundhog Day was first documented by storekeeper James Morris of Morgantown, PA on Feb. 4, 1841. He states: ‘Last Tuesday the 2nd was Candlemas Day, the day of which, according to the Germans, the groundhog peeps out of his winter quarters, and if he sees his shadow, he pops back for another six weeks nap, but if the day is cloudy, he remains out as the weather is to be moderate.’
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: 600 Critical City Workers on STRIKE, Idaho Wants Our Oregon Crackpots, and Republicans are the Party of Gas Stoves & AR-15s

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Happy Groundhog Day!...
PORTLAND, OR
107.3 KFFM

107.3 KFFM

Yakima, WA
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy