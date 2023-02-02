Read full article on original website
Get organized: Professional Washington organizer says you need to know the '30-day rule'
SEATTLE — Washington professional home organizer and author Elisa Hawkinson wants homeowners to ask themselves one question: Is your home in a state that it could be put on the market in 30 days?. If the answer is, no, Hawkinson said there is some work you need to do,...
Shocking! Spokane, not Seattle, is the Best Place to Get Married in WA
Love is in the air. Maybe it's pesticides but either way you look at it with February comes that dreaded Valentine's Day where you may, just may have your significant other drop to their knee and pop the big question. No, the question isn't, "can you help me back up," but asking them to spend the rest of eternity with them.
The Greater Idaho Movement: A Controversial Effort to Expand State Boundaries
Idaho may soon begin a discussion about absorbing some of its neighboring counties. The Republican state representative from Midvale, Judy Boyle, introduced a joint memorial on Wednesday asking the Democratic-controlled Oregon Legislature to discuss the Greater Idaho movement with the Idaho Legislature. The Greater Idaho Movement has recently gained attention...
8 Washington Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Washington State consistently ranks among the best for life expectancy and low unemployment, and is known for being both politically and socially liberal. The Evergreen State saw an influx of...
10 of the Wackiest Washington State Laws You Won’t Believe
Here Are 10 Wacky Laws You Won't Believe In Washington State. We all know that laws are in place to keep us safe and ensure order in society. But sometimes, laws can be a little…weird. Every state has its own set of laws that you may not find anywhere...
Here Are 10 Crazy Street Names In Washington That Will Leave You Baffled
Have you ever wondered what it might be like to name a street or road? Every state seems to have its fair share of unique, unusual, and downright crazy street names and the Evergreen State is no exception. We’ve found some roads that will make you scratch your head and laugh out loud. See if you recognize any of these 10 crazy street names in Washington.
5 things to know this weekend
SEATTLE — Washington lawmakers will weigh a bill that could put $12.8 million toward preparing for wildfires and adjusting to their impacts on the western side of the state. Along with community resilience programs, "Cascading Impacts of Wildfire" legislation (HB 1578/SB 5611) would fund evacuation planning, smoke monitoring programs and response for post-fire risks such as landslides and debris flows.
Bill introduced in Washington state to ban 100LL
GA advocates have joined forces to oppose a bill introduced in the Washington state House of Representatives that would ban the sale of leaded aviation gas in that state. If it becomes law, the bill (WA HB1554) would begin a phased-in restriction on the “selling, distributing, or otherwise making available to consumers” leaded avgas in Washington state starting Jan. 1, 2024.
Explore 3 of Washington State’s Most Breathtaking Scenic Drives
Washington State is home to some of the most stunning landscapes in the US. From lush forests and majestic mountains to crystal-clear lakes and gorgeous ocean beaches, there are so many breathtaking scenes to explore. I know on one road trip near Mt. Rainier we'd come around a corner and...
Washington State is Not the Best for Singles, but Definitely Not the Worst
Well, it's about time for Valentine's Day... again. And here you are without a valentine... again. Well, it's not your fault and it never was. You're a perfect 10 and you know it. Maybe it's just where we live. As it turns out, Washington state isn't the best place to be single. It's not bad, but it's not great. It doesn't even rank in the Top 10 places for singles.
Flight data shows 3 military aircraft from Spokane went to Montana following discovery of possible Chinese spy balloon
MONTANA, USA — According to online flight trackers, three KC-135 Stratotankers took off from Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane County, circled Montana for a while, and, as of 4:30 p.m., were on their way back to Spokane. The U.S. is currently tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon seen...
With starkly different abortion laws in Idaho and Washington, and legislators in both states working to enshrine them, providers and patients face legal uncertainty
When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, nearly all abortion in Idaho was outlawed, due to a trigger ban recently passed by Republican legislators. Just across the border in Washington, where abortion was legalized before the landmark 1973 decision, access remains legal. The starkly different abortion...
Washington could be first state to pass approach to addressing domestic violent extremism
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Newly released body camera footage showed the moments Seattle Police arrested a man for allegedly harassing and threatening Rep. Pramila Jayapal outside of her West Seattle home. Brett Forsell is charged with felony stalking. Witnesses said he drove past Jayapal’s home three times and yelled obscenities...
How to Score Some Free Flights at Airports in Washington
I have never signed up for an airline mileage credit card before, but after figuring out that people have been earning free flights by getting airline mileage club credit cards AND getting checked luggage fees waived, I jumped into the fray and got a mileage club card for Delta Airlines. So far, I've earned over 40,000 miles so I'm saving them for a family trip to Disneyland. I want to share with you the basics of earning free flights, too. There is no reason why more of us in Washington can't be one of the lucky ones who score some free flights!
Blink & You’ll Miss It! Oregon’s Smallest City Has A Population In Single Digits
Have you ever watched one of those movies that take place after an apocalyptic event, and the protagonist is walking around a barren city? Overgrown by nature, animals running loose, and pretty much only one person in the whole city is probably Will Smith! Well, Greenhorn City in Oregon is kind of like that. Only nature hasn't taken over, animals aren't running wild, and there's no Will Smith. Fact, odds are pretty good that you'll never meet another person named Will in that town.
The Columbia Tragedy Has Ties to Washington State
Twenty years ago today the Space Shuttle Columbia broke up during reentry after a 16 day space mission. The lives of all seven crew members were lost. After an extensive investigation it was determined that damage to the left wing during launch on January 16th created the situation that caused the shuttle to break apart on reentry.
Fred Meyer: payroll problems are widespread
Kroger is facing at least four class action lawsuits for ongoing paycheck errors connected with the company’s new payroll software system, and details are beginning to emerge on the scope of the problems. In Washington state, the company said it’s possible every employee of Kroger subsidiary Fred Meyer who received a paycheck under the new system has been affected.
The history of Groundhog Day and what it means for Washington
February 2 is Groundhog Day, and with it, there is the history behind this folklore and the annual ceremony in Punxsutawney, PA. Groundhog Day was first documented by storekeeper James Morris of Morgantown, PA on Feb. 4, 1841. He states: ‘Last Tuesday the 2nd was Candlemas Day, the day of which, according to the Germans, the groundhog peeps out of his winter quarters, and if he sees his shadow, he pops back for another six weeks nap, but if the day is cloudy, he remains out as the weather is to be moderate.’
State Rep: ‘None of these locations are suitable’ for a future airport
Washington state elected officials have narrowed the location of a new two-runway airport to three rural areas in either Pierce or Thurston County, sparking intense opposition from locals, including a rally of approximately 100 residents at the Olympia Capitol Building last week pleading for new location proposals. According to Jason...
Good Morning, News: 600 Critical City Workers on STRIKE, Idaho Wants Our Oregon Crackpots, and Republicans are the Party of Gas Stoves & AR-15s
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Happy Groundhog Day!...
