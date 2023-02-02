ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

cnycentral.com

Syracuse women's basketball get home win before key matchups this week

The Syracuse Orange women's basketball team won 79-72 over Boston College Sunday afternoon at the JMA Wireless Dome. This improves the Orange to 15-9 overall on the season and 6-7 in ACC play. Syracuse is looking to creep into the NCAA tournament picture, after falling out during a tough middle...
SYRACUSE, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Boeheim backpedals on comments about ACC opponents buying teams

Jim Boeheim believes college basketball is in a terrible spot, but the longtime coach says he misspoke on Saturday when he accused some ACC opponents of buying their teams. Following his team’s 77-68 win over Boston College, Boeheim spoke about his future at Syracuse. He said he is excited about the young core the Orange... The post Jim Boeheim backpedals on comments about ACC opponents buying teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Quick Hits: Benny Williams has quiet return to Syracuse lineup

Syracuse snapped a three-game losing streak, downing Boston College, 77-68, on Saturday. Here are some quick hits from the game:. In his return, Benny Williams saw over six minutes of action, all in the first half. Jim Boeheim even gave him about three-and-a-half minutes on the floor at small forward, sharing the frontcourt with Maliq Brown and Jesse Edwards.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Jim Boeheim's Announcement

Syracuse Orange men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim hears the "you should retire" talk.  But he's not planning on doing it. Boeheim told ESPN on Saturday night that he will "probably" return for the 2023-24 men's college basketball season and beyond. He's 78 years old, but he's not planning on ...
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: New 4-star commit has ‘virtually textbook mechanics’

In the wake of 2024 four-star shooting guard Elijah Moore giving a verbal commitment to Syracuse basketball this past Saturday afternoon, a flood of observations has come in from national recruiting analysts and scouts about the stellar skill set of the 6-foot-4 Moore. First and foremost, many experts agree that...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse rebounds on the road against Boston College, 77-68

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse Orange stopped its three-game losing skid with a road victory against Boston College on Saturday. The Orange pulled away late to win 77-68, improving to 14-10 overall, 7-6 in ACC play. Jesse Edwards was the leading scorer for Syracuse with 27 points, shooting 12...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse lacrosse box score vs. Vermont

Syracuse men’s lacrosse vs. Vermont in 2023 season opener — Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 7-5 win against Vermont on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. Syracuse...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

TOYOTA HS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Auburn's Leah Middleton joins 1,000 point club

AUBURN — Congrats to Leah Middleton, our Toyota High School Athlete of the week. Last Friday in a game against Central Square, the Auburn senior joined an elite group of basketball players in the 1,000 point club. "I just got the ball on a fast break...I wasn't really thinking, "Oh I'm going to hit my 1000th." I was just thinking, what can I do to help us?" Instead of driving to the basket, Middleton opted for a step-back jumper. Nothing but net.
AUBURN, NY
cnycentral.com

Hoop Dreams: Basketball and Contemporary art comes to the Everson

Syracuse, N.Y. — A new exhibition has come to the Everson Museum of Art in Syracuse, called Hoop Dreams: Basketball and Contemporary Art. The exhibition debuted on Saturday, Feb. 4 and will run through May 21. The reason for combining the two mediums of sport and art is explained...
SYRACUSE, NY
visitsyracuse.com

Celebrate Green Beer Sunday in Syracuse, NY

Syracuse is known for some awesome things. Four seasons of fun, the Orange and the Dome, food, culture, and celebrating St. Patrick's Day a number of ways throughout February and March. That’s right, each year St. Patrick’s Day is kicked off in the legendary Irish Neighborhood, Tipperary Hill at Coleman’s Authentic Irish Pub at Green Beer Sunday. Green Beer Sunday started on the final Sunday or February in the 1960s, a tradition in the Syracuse community for more than 50 years.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

New York State's Shortest St. Patrick's parade returns to Auburn

Auburn, N.Y. — It's the equivalent of scoring a 97-yard touchdown on a football field and is the self-proclaimed shortest St. Patrick's parade in our state. The 3rd annual New York State's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade is scheduled to return on Sunday, March 12th in Auburn. The first...
AUBURN, NY

