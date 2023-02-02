Read full article on original website
Syracuse women's basketball get home win before key matchups this week
The Syracuse Orange women's basketball team won 79-72 over Boston College Sunday afternoon at the JMA Wireless Dome. This improves the Orange to 15-9 overall on the season and 6-7 in ACC play. Syracuse is looking to creep into the NCAA tournament picture, after falling out during a tough middle...
Jim Boeheim backpedals on comments about ACC opponents buying teams
Jim Boeheim believes college basketball is in a terrible spot, but the longtime coach says he misspoke on Saturday when he accused some ACC opponents of buying their teams. Following his team’s 77-68 win over Boston College, Boeheim spoke about his future at Syracuse. He said he is excited about the young core the Orange... The post Jim Boeheim backpedals on comments about ACC opponents buying teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Quick Hits: Benny Williams has quiet return to Syracuse lineup
Syracuse snapped a three-game losing streak, downing Boston College, 77-68, on Saturday. Here are some quick hits from the game:. In his return, Benny Williams saw over six minutes of action, all in the first half. Jim Boeheim even gave him about three-and-a-half minutes on the floor at small forward, sharing the frontcourt with Maliq Brown and Jesse Edwards.
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim tells ESPN that he’s “probably’' returning for 2023-24 season
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Jim Boeheim addressed speculation over his coaching future in the aftermath of Syracuse’s 77-68 win at Boston College on Saturday. In a one-on-one post-game interview with ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Boeheim, who is 78 years old, said he’s leaning toward returning for a 48th season as the head coach at his alma mater.
Should Jim Boeheim Coach the 2023-2024 Season at Syracuse University? Vote!
Syracuse Men's Basketball head coach Jim Boeheim hints at coaching the 2023-2024 season. Should he stay or go? CLICK HERE to vote in our Morning News Poll.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Jim Boeheim's Announcement
Syracuse Orange men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim hears the "you should retire" talk. But he's not planning on doing it. Boeheim told ESPN on Saturday night that he will "probably" return for the 2023-24 men's college basketball season and beyond. He's 78 years old, but he's not planning on ...
Syracuse Basketball: New 4-star commit has ‘virtually textbook mechanics’
In the wake of 2024 four-star shooting guard Elijah Moore giving a verbal commitment to Syracuse basketball this past Saturday afternoon, a flood of observations has come in from national recruiting analysts and scouts about the stellar skill set of the 6-foot-4 Moore. First and foremost, many experts agree that...
Syracuse rebounds on the road against Boston College, 77-68
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse Orange stopped its three-game losing skid with a road victory against Boston College on Saturday. The Orange pulled away late to win 77-68, improving to 14-10 overall, 7-6 in ACC play. Jesse Edwards was the leading scorer for Syracuse with 27 points, shooting 12...
Jesse Edwards leads Syracuse over Boston College with career-high effort (final score, recap)
Chestnut Hill, Mass. — The Syracuse basketball team will visit Boston College at 5 p.m. Saturday in Conte Forum. The game will air on ACC Network. See in-game team and individual stats. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game at Boston College to see the latest updates. Final.
Is it time for Syracuse and Jim Boeheim to part ways? | Locked on College Basketball
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — For 47 seasons, the Syracuse Orange basketball program has been led by coach Jim Boeheim, a legend in college basketball's history dating back to the early days of the Big East Conference. But at age 78, with a pedestrian team heading toward an NIT appearance, and...
Syracuse Football: Next coach up at Cuse as coaching carousel continues
Sports are a crazy business, and my subject today is Syracuse football. For most sports teams, the offseason brings change. College sports especially since barring a medical exception, college players only play 4-5 years maximum. But coaching can also be just as tumultuous. Being a coach comes with the knowledge...
Syracuse lacrosse box score vs. Vermont
Syracuse men’s lacrosse vs. Vermont in 2023 season opener — Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 7-5 win against Vermont on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. Syracuse...
Matthew Bergeron is turning heads at the Senior Bowl: ‘One of the smoothest OL here’ (what they’re saying)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron’s name has been a popular one on Twitter this week from those on the ground at the 2023 Senior Bowl. Practices started Tuesday for the American and National teams — Bergeron on the former — and concluded Thursday.
TOYOTA HS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Auburn's Leah Middleton joins 1,000 point club
AUBURN — Congrats to Leah Middleton, our Toyota High School Athlete of the week. Last Friday in a game against Central Square, the Auburn senior joined an elite group of basketball players in the 1,000 point club. "I just got the ball on a fast break...I wasn't really thinking, "Oh I'm going to hit my 1000th." I was just thinking, what can I do to help us?" Instead of driving to the basket, Middleton opted for a step-back jumper. Nothing but net.
New boys hockey state poll: Two Section III teams rise in latest rankings
Two Section III teams moved up in this week’s New York State Sportswriters Association boys hockey poll. Baldwinsville rose one slot to No. 9 in Division I. The Bees, who are currently on 14-game win streak, knocked off rival West Genesee earlier this week for control of the Division I standings.
Hoop Dreams: Basketball and Contemporary art comes to the Everson
Syracuse, N.Y. — A new exhibition has come to the Everson Museum of Art in Syracuse, called Hoop Dreams: Basketball and Contemporary Art. The exhibition debuted on Saturday, Feb. 4 and will run through May 21. The reason for combining the two mediums of sport and art is explained...
CNY girls basketball team ranked No. 1 in state taken down by ‘hometown rival’ for first loss of season
West Canada Valley girls basketball has spent nearly every week of the 2022-23 season at the top of the Class D state rankings.
Celebrate Green Beer Sunday in Syracuse, NY
Syracuse is known for some awesome things. Four seasons of fun, the Orange and the Dome, food, culture, and celebrating St. Patrick's Day a number of ways throughout February and March. That’s right, each year St. Patrick’s Day is kicked off in the legendary Irish Neighborhood, Tipperary Hill at Coleman’s Authentic Irish Pub at Green Beer Sunday. Green Beer Sunday started on the final Sunday or February in the 1960s, a tradition in the Syracuse community for more than 50 years.
Newsmakers: Syracuse Schools Superintendent
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan sat down with the new Superintendent of Schools for the Syracuse City School District, Anthony Davis. If you would like to watch the interview in this edition of Newsmakers, click on the player above.
New York State's Shortest St. Patrick's parade returns to Auburn
Auburn, N.Y. — It's the equivalent of scoring a 97-yard touchdown on a football field and is the self-proclaimed shortest St. Patrick's parade in our state. The 3rd annual New York State's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade is scheduled to return on Sunday, March 12th in Auburn. The first...
