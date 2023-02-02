AUBURN — Congrats to Leah Middleton, our Toyota High School Athlete of the week. Last Friday in a game against Central Square, the Auburn senior joined an elite group of basketball players in the 1,000 point club. "I just got the ball on a fast break...I wasn't really thinking, "Oh I'm going to hit my 1000th." I was just thinking, what can I do to help us?" Instead of driving to the basket, Middleton opted for a step-back jumper. Nothing but net.

