a-z-animals.com

This 33 Foot Anaconda Is So Big You Need a Crane To Lift It

With great likelihood, no one has ever accurately measured the size of the largest anaconda to ever live. It is difficult to estimate what lies beneath the waters or hides in burrows across the Amazon River basin due to its sheer magnitude. The 33-foot anaconda in this video was only discovered by chance when some construction workers were clearing forest debris in Brazil.
CNET

Set Your Thermostat to This Exact Temperature to Save Money on Heating Now

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. We're getting into the dark depths of winter now in much of the US, with snow and cooler temperatures sweeping much of the nation. The cold air may be a welcome departure from summer's highs, but it also comes with heating bills that could cost 17% more than last year.
Pete Lakeman

Scientists report that food grown using fertilizer made from human waste is safe to eat

As much as I want to rationalize, there's still some grossness about this piece of news. Scientists in Europe have determined that fertilizer made from human waste is safe for growing food for human consumption. As a reassurance to what might otherwise be unpalatable news, the scientists reported that only an extremely small amount of medicines and drugs would find their way into the crops. As an example, you would have to consume half a million cabbage heads “to accumulate a dose equivalent to one carbamazepine pill.” Carbamazepine is an anticonvulsant drug.
studyfinds.org

Your bird feeder could actually be sending our feathered friends to the grave

LONDON, Ontario — Bird-watching becomes convenient when bird feeders lure them right up to our windows. Unfortunately for our feathered friends, birds often cannot detect a window in their path, causing them to fly straight into one — potentially killing them. You can still enjoy being up close and personal with your backyard birdies, but there are ways to help save them from possible injury. A new study reports that bird feeders should be placed within 18 inches of windows to prevent potentially fatal collisions.
Dicle Belul

Coffee Grounds - Areas of Use

Do not throw away the coffee grounds. Coffee grounds also work after you've had the pleasure of coffee. Cleaning is the best. Want to make coffee grounds useful for your business? If your answer is yes, you can try these quick and practical suggestions.
a-z-animals.com

7 Flowers to Plant in February

While you may not think of late winter as a time for planting things in your garden, there are a number of flowers to plant in February. Depending on your Hardiness Zone, some flowers can be started either indoors or out. While it is likely too late to plant your springtime bulb flowers, there are still a variety of other non-bulb blooms to consider!
12tomatoes.com

A Look Inside an Amish Home for Sale

If you grew up near any Amish communities then you may already know a bit more about this closed group than the general public does. But, unless you have a business relationship or a friendship with an Amish person it’s unlikely you’d see into their homes for any reason.
BHG

Why Is My House So Dusty? 4 Common Causes of Dust

Dust is a common household problem that we deal with daily, despite regular cleaning. Excessive dust is unsightly and can cause allergies, asthmatic attacks, and other health issues. Plus, dust is made of pretty yucky stuff: dead skin cells, pet dander, dirt, and clothing fiber, among other things. However, the amount of dust accumulating in your home depends on various factors, including the season, how many people live in your home, the types of pets you have, and how often you clean or vacuum.
CBS Pittsburgh

Backyard chickens solve the egg shortage, but is it worth it?

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With the price of eggs more than double over the last year and some reported shortages, some consumers are looking at raising chickens in their backyards.As KDKA money editor Jon Delano reports, that may be fun for some, but not always the best economic decision.Jody Choder never has an egg shortage at her home in Highland Park.She has 15 chickens in her backyard."They're a lot of fun to have. You've got eggs every day," says Choder. "But I don't think they're really cost benefited if you think you're going to save money by having chickens and not...

