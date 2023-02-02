ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, WI


WSAW

First Alert Weather: Some risks of snow in the days ahead

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A stretch of milder-than-average temperatures is on tap for much of the week. There are opportunities for rain/snow showers Monday night, while a winter storm could bring some impacts to Central Wisconsin mid to late week. In between, a mini-thaw is anticipated Tuesday and Wednesday. A...
WISCONSIN STATE
NEWStalk 870

Wicked Wind Advisories in Effect Thru Monday For PNW

Wind Advisories have been issued for the local areas Through Monday morning. As if we haven't had enough of Mother Nature, our own weather guy Mike McCabe from KEPR Action News lets us in on another event. I'm thankful that it doesn't involve a Chinese spying balloon. High Winds and...
OREGON STATE
illinoisnewsroom.org

Wind Chill Advisory prompts remote learning on February 3

Illinois Public Media is tracking closings, delays, and school remote days due to bitterly cold weather on February 3. The National Weather Service in Lincoln has placed Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Piatt, Vermilion counties under a Wind Chill Advisory from Thursday 11:00 p.m.-Friday 10:00 a.m. This story will be updated.
PIATT COUNTY, IL
mprnews.org

How warm could February get?

A hopeful reader wrote to MPR News, asking how often the Twin Cities sees temperatures of 50 degrees in February. Retired University of Minnesota climatologist and meteorologist Mark Seeley checked the state’s 150-year climate record and found 40 years in which February delivered at least one day of temps 50 degrees or above. (In all of those cases, there was no snow on the ground.) Seeley talked with MPR News host Cathy Wurzer about that, and this week’s chilly weather.
MINNESOTA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Extreme Cold, Wind Chills at 101 Degrees Below Zero in New England Linked to Climate Change, Researchers Say

According to researchers, climate change may be to blame for the extreme cold that is predicted for New England, with wind chills as low as 101 below zero. Even though January was unusually warm, this coming weekend could bring record-breaking cold to New England, with Mount Washington in New Hampshire experiencing a low of 101 below zero.
CONCORD, NH
KING 5

Winds begin to ease after strong gusts in western Washington

SEATTLE — The first couple days of February have been unusually quiet with mild temperatures, dry weather, sunshine, and light winds. That quickly changed Friday as a frontal system brought widespread lowland rain, mountain snow, and strong gusty winds. The high winds and strong gusts caused scattered power outages...
WASHINGTON STATE
superhits106.com

Brutally Cold Temperatures Tonight and Tomorrow

Forecasters have issued a wind-chill advisory for the entire area, wind chill readings as low as 28 below zero. According to the National Weather Service, the advisory is effective from 6 p.m. tonight until 10 a.m. tomorrow. The advisory area includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County in Illinois. The weather service says that these conditions could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
KSNT News

NE Kansas woman spots rare weather phenomenon

OVERLAND PARK (KSNT) – A woman in Northeast Kansas spotted an unusual sight in the sky. What looked a like a large aircraft hovering above Kansas may actually have been created by one. Overland Park resident Karen Langtry noticed some odd-looking clouds on Jan. 26 and posted photos online. Our 27 News Storm Track Chief […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
OnlyInYourState

The One Staggering Snowman In Wisconsin You Need To See To Believe

Winter is a little bigger in Northern Wisconsin. The Northwoods gets more snow, more frosty weather, and there are more opportunities for outdoor fun. So when it comes to building a snowman, an ordinary backyard creation simply won’t do. The biggest Wisconsin snowman that you’ve ever seen greets seasonal visitors to Minocqua. Here’s where to find it.
MINOCQUA, WI
nomadlawyer.org

The 10 Best Places to live in Wisconsin for Young Adults

Wisconsin is a nature-lovers paradise with rolling hills, dense forests, and 15,000 sparkling lakes. Best Places to live in Wisconsin: It is considered “America’s Dairyland” and is the nation’s largest cheese producer. This Midwest state is also home to some of the most successful football teams in the country.
WISCONSIN STATE
KUOW

Winter isn't done with the Pacific Northwest

January might have been a "dud" in terms of typical La Niña winter weather patterns, but Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond says there's plenty more winter ahead. "Looking ahead to February into March, we should have a return of more normal weather and growth in the snowpack," Bond says. "And here's hoping that snowpack comes around, because there's some places that we could use a little bit more."
WASHINGTON STATE
nbc15.com

Dog left tied to Wisconsin shelter door in the freezing cold

As we get older our stuff tends to grow as well and it’s hard to declutter, especially if it has been handed down to us from loved ones. River Food Pantry assisting Meals on Wheels program after Little John’s temporary closure. Updated: 40 minutes ago. |. A Dane...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Local 6 tracks sleet, drizzle, and freezing rain Monday evening

Local 6 is continuing to track a tricky forecast on Monday evening. Multiple precipitation types are expected across the area, and one or two degrees in ground temps & temps aloft could make a big difference in what you see in your town. Travel may become very difficult later tonight...
KENTUCKY STATE

