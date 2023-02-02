ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

syracuse.com

St. Joe’s Amp adds 10th concert to 2023 lineup in Syracuse

The St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview has added a 10th concert to its 2023 lineup. Country star Chris Stapleton will perform at St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse on June 8. Special guests Charley Crockett and The War & Treaty will open the show at 7 p.m. Tickets...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

New York State's Shortest St. Patrick's parade returns to Auburn

Auburn, N.Y. — It's the equivalent of scoring a 97-yard touchdown on a football field and is the self-proclaimed shortest St. Patrick's parade in our state. The 3rd annual New York State's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade is scheduled to return on Sunday, March 12th in Auburn. The first...
AUBURN, NY
Daily Orange

Syracuse native captures 50-year-old love story in new documentary

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. On Friday, Bill Muench will be returning to his hometown of Syracuse, eager to reunite with his friends from Jamesville-Dewitt High School. This homecoming isn’t part of a high school reunion, but the premiere of Muench’s passion project.
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Syracuse, Cazenovia home to significant moments in Black history

Local historians are recognizing the role Central New York played in the abolitionist movement this Black history month. The region is home to key moments of resistance to slavery in the 19th century. Cazenovia, about 25 miles southeast of the city of Syracuse, was the site of a historic event...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse lacrosse box score vs. Vermont

Syracuse men’s lacrosse vs. Vermont in 2023 season opener — Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 7-5 win against Vermont on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. Syracuse...
SYRACUSE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York

As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball box score at Boston College

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 77-68 victory against Boston College on Saturday afternoon at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU Men's Basketball at Boston College by The Post-Standard on...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

City declares Skyline Apartments ‘unfit’; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 3)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. Despite “wingflation,” you can still find deals on chicken wings in CNY: We suffered through The Great Chicken Wing Drought of 2021, but we made it. Now that the drought is over, wingflation has set in. The wing supply throughout the country returned to normal last year, and the wholesale cost has dipped below pre-pandemic prices, but most kitchens have held their wing prices steady because the ancillary costs that go into each order have skyrocketed. Still, several Central New York bars have reintroduced weekly wing specials to lure customers inside. Here are some bars that have throttled back on their wing prices at least one night per week. (Charlie Miller photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Annual Winterfest returns to Downtown Syracuse, Inner Harbor

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — An annual Central New York tradition returns — Winterfest will run Thursday, Feb. 16, through Sunday, Feb. 26. The Inner Harbor activities will take place Sunday, Feb. 19. For the third year in the winter celebration's current iteration, it will be celebrated on the Onondaga Lake waterfront, inside the Iron Pier Building from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: New 4-star commit has ‘virtually textbook mechanics’

In the wake of 2024 four-star shooting guard Elijah Moore giving a verbal commitment to Syracuse basketball this past Saturday afternoon, a flood of observations has come in from national recruiting analysts and scouts about the stellar skill set of the 6-foot-4 Moore. First and foremost, many experts agree that...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Door smashed of Westcott Street diner in Syracuse during break-in

Syracuse, N.Y. — Mom's Diner on Westcott Street in Syracuse reported it was broken into early Monday morning. The popular diner posted on its Facebook page that it would be closed that day due to the break-in, along with a photo of a broken glass door. Tuesday, the diner...
SYRACUSE, NY

