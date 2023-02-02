Read full article on original website
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
Add Another Country Concert to Growing List at Lakeview in Syracuse
Add another country concert to the ever-growing list coming to Lakeview in Syracuse this summer. Chris Stapleton will be bringing his 'All American Roadshow' to St Joseph's Health Amphitheater and he's bringing Charley Crocket and War & Treaty along for the ride. Where: St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater - Syracuse, NY.
syracuse.com
St. Joe’s Amp adds 10th concert to 2023 lineup in Syracuse
The St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview has added a 10th concert to its 2023 lineup. Country star Chris Stapleton will perform at St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse on June 8. Special guests Charley Crockett and The War & Treaty will open the show at 7 p.m. Tickets...
cnycentral.com
New York State's Shortest St. Patrick's parade returns to Auburn
Auburn, N.Y. — It's the equivalent of scoring a 97-yard touchdown on a football field and is the self-proclaimed shortest St. Patrick's parade in our state. The 3rd annual New York State's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade is scheduled to return on Sunday, March 12th in Auburn. The first...
Daily Orange
Syracuse native captures 50-year-old love story in new documentary
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. On Friday, Bill Muench will be returning to his hometown of Syracuse, eager to reunite with his friends from Jamesville-Dewitt High School. This homecoming isn’t part of a high school reunion, but the premiere of Muench’s passion project.
Check Out Broadcasting Legend Dick Clark’s Childhood Home in New Hartford
It's no secret amongst Central New Yorkers that Dick Clark began his legendary broadcasting career right here in Utica. Clark was born in Mount Vernon in 1929 and his family moved to 8 Benton Circle in New Hartford in 1947:. Clark made some of his very first radio appearances in...
waer.org
Syracuse, Cazenovia home to significant moments in Black history
Local historians are recognizing the role Central New York played in the abolitionist movement this Black history month. The region is home to key moments of resistance to slavery in the 19th century. Cazenovia, about 25 miles southeast of the city of Syracuse, was the site of a historic event...
Syracuse lacrosse box score vs. Vermont
Syracuse men’s lacrosse vs. Vermont in 2023 season opener — Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 7-5 win against Vermont on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. Syracuse...
Wing Kings! Who Took Home the Honors at This Year’s CNY Wing Wars?
On Saturday, February 4th, a dozen of some of the best restaurants in Central New York waged saucy wing warfare at the Hart's Hill Inn in Whitesboro. So who came away victorious?!. The event was sponsored by the Joseph Michael Chubbuck Foundation and was an enormous success, having sold all...
Matthew Bergeron is turning heads at the Senior Bowl: ‘One of the smoothest OL here’ (what they’re saying)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron’s name has been a popular one on Twitter this week from those on the ground at the 2023 Senior Bowl. Practices started Tuesday for the American and National teams — Bergeron on the former — and concluded Thursday.
This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York
As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
Syracuse basketball box score at Boston College
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 77-68 victory against Boston College on Saturday afternoon at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU Men's Basketball at Boston College by The Post-Standard on...
New Mexican Restaurant Eager To Welcome The Upstate New York Community
Get ready for a new local Mexican option right here in Central New York. Introducing Deli Tacos of Clark Mills. Deli Tacos was born with the idea of being "a small Mexico" in our Mohawk Valley region. Deli Tacos is located at 4882 Clinton Street in Clark Mills.
City declares Skyline Apartments ‘unfit’; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 3)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. Despite “wingflation,” you can still find deals on chicken wings in CNY: We suffered through The Great Chicken Wing Drought of 2021, but we made it. Now that the drought is over, wingflation has set in. The wing supply throughout the country returned to normal last year, and the wholesale cost has dipped below pre-pandemic prices, but most kitchens have held their wing prices steady because the ancillary costs that go into each order have skyrocketed. Still, several Central New York bars have reintroduced weekly wing specials to lure customers inside. Here are some bars that have throttled back on their wing prices at least one night per week. (Charlie Miller photo)
Benny Williams returns to his Syracuse team after taking personal time off: ‘Back to normal’
Chestnut Hill, Mass. — Sophomore forward Benny Williams returned to his Syracuse team on Wednesday after taking time earlier in the week for “personal reasons.”. Williams missed Monday’s game against Virginia in the JMA Wireless Dome. He practiced on Wednesday, the first day the Orange returned to workouts after the loss to Virginia.
cnycentral.com
Annual Winterfest returns to Downtown Syracuse, Inner Harbor
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — An annual Central New York tradition returns — Winterfest will run Thursday, Feb. 16, through Sunday, Feb. 26. The Inner Harbor activities will take place Sunday, Feb. 19. For the third year in the winter celebration's current iteration, it will be celebrated on the Onondaga Lake waterfront, inside the Iron Pier Building from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: New 4-star commit has ‘virtually textbook mechanics’
In the wake of 2024 four-star shooting guard Elijah Moore giving a verbal commitment to Syracuse basketball this past Saturday afternoon, a flood of observations has come in from national recruiting analysts and scouts about the stellar skill set of the 6-foot-4 Moore. First and foremost, many experts agree that...
newyorkupstate.com
Think it’s cold? Think again. Let’s revisit 5 of the coldest days in Central New York history
EDITOR’S NOTE: The original version of this story ran on Jan. 14, 2022. With temperatures dipping below zero this weekend, we thought it was worth looking back again at Central New York’s most frigid days as a reminder: It can always be worse. Think warm thoughts, CNY. It’ll be spring before you know it.
cnycentral.com
More than Just Books: Raging Romantics Podcast deep dives into the romance genre
Cicero, NY — At the Northern Onondaga Public Library each librarian prefers to read something different. Two of the librarians who work there and share a love for the romance genre, Jen Tolley and Jackie Hoyt, started the Raging Romantics podcast. Jen Tolley said the podcast is, “a celebration...
cnycentral.com
Door smashed of Westcott Street diner in Syracuse during break-in
Syracuse, N.Y. — Mom's Diner on Westcott Street in Syracuse reported it was broken into early Monday morning. The popular diner posted on its Facebook page that it would be closed that day due to the break-in, along with a photo of a broken glass door. Tuesday, the diner...
