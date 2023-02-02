ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starting with 2021, compare how the past three winter storms have looked in Austin

By Nate Chute, Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago

Despite having warmer than normal temperatures during La Niña winters for the third year in a row, Austin has once again been hit by freezing temperatures, resulting in ice-covered roads and widespread power outages.

This most recent freeze pales in comparison to the events of 2021 when over 4 million people lost power and almost 250 died in the multi-day storm across the state . But certain scenes look largely similar.

Whether slick roads resulting in collisions or frozen downed trees , these photos from each of those past weather events taken by our team of photojournalists show moments that have been familiar each year and others, that stand apart from others.

Damage tour: Take a helicopter tour of Austin ice storm damage with us and Travis County Judge Andy Brown

Ice-covered Austin landmarks

Above, Willie Nelson was covered in ice and snow in 2021 whereas Angelina Eberly's statue avoided snow during the 2023 storm. Both photos were taken amid freezing temperatures.

Icy road conditions in Austin

A 26-vehicle pileup on Texas 45 in Austin sent five people to the hospital in 2021. Two years later, a 10-car collision resulted in a single fatality on an entrance ramp to West Ben White Boulevard.

Cold Austin neighborhoods in the dark

These winter storms have led to power outages annually, with the 2021 event leading to power being out for several days, a 2022 storm resulting in a days-long boil water notice, and 2023's storm leaving resents without power for several hours.

Cleaning up damage from frozen trees and more

Ice makes for heavy tree branches and in the case of the 2023 storm, caused not just damage, but was a key reason for significant power outages in Austin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2444hJ_0ka8gnQB00

More photos and videos of Austin's winter storms

  • 2023
  • 2022
  • 2021

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Starting with 2021, compare how the past three winter storms have looked in Austin

