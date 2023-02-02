ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Briefs: Crawford conservation district begins annual tree sale

By Staff report
Telegraph-Forum
 3 days ago
Crawford conservation district taking tree and plant orders through April 14

The Crawford Soil and Water Conservation District has evergreens, hardwoods, shrubs, raspberries and asparagus available through its annual tree and plant sale. The district is taking orders until April 14. Supply is limited.

Printable order forms and tree descriptions are available at crawfordswcd.org or at the office, 3111 Ohio 98, Bucyrus. Call the office at 419-562-8280 ext. 3 for more information. Make checks payable to Crawford SWCD. Please mail order form along with the check, or hand-deliver payment and form to the office.

Trees can be picked up from 3-6 p.m. on April 26 and 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 27.

Galion and Crestline youth baseball registration underway

Galion Youth Baseball and Crestline Youth Baseball are jointly announcing that 2023 Youth Baseball Registration starts today (Feb. 3).

Parents can register online at galionyouthbaseball.com until March 26 or in-person on select dates, times and locations. A parent can sign up a player for either a Galion or a Crestline team at either location.

In-person signups in Galion will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Feb. 19, March 5 and March 19 at American Legion Post 243, 118 S. Market St. In-person signups in Crestline will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. on Feb. 8 and from 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 18, March 4 and March 18 at VFW Post 2920, 100 S. Crestline St.

Player fees for 2023 are as follows: T-Ball $50, Coach Pitch $55, Minors and Majors $65. There is an Early Bird Special through Feb. 19.

Galion High School is holding a Youth Baseball Clinic on March 12 at Galion High School. This is open to players in Galion, Crestline or Northmor. The cost is $30 and includes a free T-shirt if registered by Feb. 16. Parents can register online at galionyouthbaseball.com. The clinic will be held for two grade groups: K-2 from 9-11 a.m., and grades 3-6 from noon to 2 p.m.

At 7 p.m. on April 28, the Galion Tigers will host the Crestline Bulldogs in a Youth Day baseball game at Heise Park under the lights. Kids who attended the baseball clinic and wear the T-shirt they received at the clinic to the game will receive a free hot dog and popcorn.

Vision Support Group to meet Wednesday

The Vision Problems Support Group will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the community room at the FC Bank on the square in Bucyrus.

The group will discuss different eye problems such as glaucoma, retinal conditions, diabetic vision loss and others. They will talk about how they deal with these different conditions that affect their eyesight.

Parking is available on the street or in the FC Bank parking lot. Call Joy at 419-563-8679 for any questions.

Telegraph-Forum

