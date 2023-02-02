State legislation making impact on City of Audubon budget

(Audubon) A property tax formula calculation error is impacting city budgets throughout the state.

Audubon City Clerk Joe Foran voices his frustration. “What happened is the state did a poor calculation of the valuation. Most cities like ourselves in Audubon start our budget process in October, so we had set our budget based on those numbers. We have set the public hearing for our tax levy and we are already in the process. With this initiative they are retroactively trying to come back and adjust those numbers it is going to be a complete mess to everything.”

Foran believes this illustrates the state legislators lack of understanding of the budgeting process at the local level. “I have written to our legislators, representatives from our area, and explained to them that it’s a timing issue. It’s not that we are going to argue the valuations. It’s too late. The ship has already sailed. If they want to turn around and next year lower those valuations to offset what happened this year I’m fine with that. But the timing issue of it is going to cause a complete and utter mess.”

He estimates the City of Audubon will have to shave over $100,000 from their budget. “What’s going to have to happen is we are going to have to cut back on some things. My initial figures was about just shy of $115,000 that it’s going to cost us. We have to come up with $115,000 to basically cut out of our budget.”