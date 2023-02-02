ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Hanford Sentinel

Double-barreled ‘tort wars’ conflict heats up | Dan Walters

Nothing is more pervasive in California’s Capitol than what have been dubbed “tort wars” – skirmishes over rules governing personal injury lawsuits. No session of the Legislature is complete without at least one clash over who can sue whom for what act and collect damages that can potentially reach hundreds of millions of dollars.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hanford Sentinel

Affirmative action ban won't change much in California | Thomas Elias

From the moment Asian-Americans and other students brought lawsuits against affirmative action admission policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, it was clear that even if they prevailed, not much would change in California. For this state’s mostly-liberal electorate has been anything but liberal when voting on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hanford Sentinel

Psychedelic churches in US pushing boundaries of religion

HILDALE, Utah (AP) — The tea tasted bitter and earthy, but Lorenzo Gonzales drank it anyway. On that night in remote Utah, he was hoping for a life-changing experience, which is how he found himself inside a tent with two dozen others waiting for the psychedelic brew known as ayahuasca to kick in.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy