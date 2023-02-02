ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Reports: Matt Rhule files $5M arbitration suit vs. Panthers

By Field Level Media
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06z1A6_0ka8fhA200

Former Carolina head coach Matt Rhule filed an arbitration lawsuit against the Panthers over $5 million in offset compensation he claims he's owed, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.

Rhule filed the lawsuit on Jan. 25. Rhule was fired Oct. 10 and was owed $34 million on the rest of his contract, pending a new contract that Rhule might sign with a new team or school.

Rhule was later hired by Nebraska on an eight-year, $72 million deal that offset most of what the Panthers owed to Rhule.

At issue, according to CBS Sports, is that the Panthers will contend that Rhule's contract with Nebraska is backloaded intentionally to get Panthers owner David Tepper to pay Rhule more up-front money on the severance.

Nebraska is set to pay Rhule $5.5 million in Year 1 with escalators that take it to $12.5 million per year.

Rhule reportedly hired New York City litigator John Singer of Singer Deutsch LLP to file the complaint with the NFL. Rhule was fired by the Panthers after a 1-4 start. He had an 11-27 record in two-plus seasons with the team.

Tepper said Tuesday, during the introduction of new head coach Frank Reich, that he made a "mistake" hiring a "CEO-type head coach" like Rhule.

"With all humility, I could have done better, OK?" Tepper said. "I'm not saying that Rhule wasn't a good coach. I'm not saying that. Please don't interpret it that way. I'm saying I could have run a better process last time. I do believe that." --Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wyoming News

#25. Carolina Panthers

- Blown lead: 21 points - Final score: Washington Redskins (now Commanders) 38, Carolina Panthers 36 - Date: Oct. 3, 1999 Carolina's Tshimanga "Tim" Biakabutuka had a short, six-year NFL career, but 1999 was his best year, exemplified by his three straight rushing TDs to lead off this game. But the man with the long name had a long face by the time it was over after Washington's Brad Johnson threw four straight TD passes and Brett Conway kicked the game-ending FG with 6 seconds remaining.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wyoming News

Report: Broncos to interview Brian Flores, Sean Desai for DC position

The Denver Broncos have requested to interview both Brian Flores and Sean Desai for their defensive coordinator position, the NFL Network reported Friday. Ejiro Evero currently is the Broncos defensive coordinator, however he has interviewed for head coaching positions with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts. He also has interviewed with the Broncos (Sean Payton), Carolina Panthers (Frank Reich) and Houston Texans (DeMeco Ryans), however those clubs have since filled...
DENVER, CO
Wyoming News

Cowboys tab Brian Schottenheimer as OC

The Dallas Cowboys named Brian Schottenheimer as the team's new offensive coordinator on Saturday. Schottenheimer, who served as an offensive consultant for the Cowboys during the 2022 season, will fill the position previously held by Kellen Moore. Moore spent four seasons in that role before agreeing to part ways with the Cowboys last week. He has since joined the Los Angeles Chargers as their offensive coordinator. ...
DALLAS, TX
Wyoming News

#10. Dallas Cowboys

- Blown lead: 24 points - Final score: Detroit Lions 34, Dallas Cowboys 30 - Date: Oct. 2, 2011 QB Tony Romo was on a roll for more than half the game, putting America's Team ahead of the Lions, 27-3. But then Detroit's defense stepped up with three interceptions. Lions defenders scampered for two pick-sixes, and a third interception set up Matt Stafford's game-winning TD with 1:39 left in the game—a hint of what he would do a decade later at the 2022 Super Bowl.
Wyoming News

49ers OT Trent Williams coming back in 2023 'for sure'

Whoever is starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers next season, he will have star left tackle Trent Williams there to protect him. The 10-time Pro Bowl selection had referenced thinking about retirement two days after the 49ers fell 31-7 to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game last week. However, he said definitively on Saturday that he will be playing for the team in the 2023 and 2024...
WASHINGTON, CA
Wyoming News

#14. New York Giants

- Blown lead: 24 points - Final score: San Francisco 49ers 39, New York Giants 38 - Date: Jan. 5, 2003 Leading 38-14 late in the third quarter, it sure looked like the Giants were going to squash the Niners. But QB Jeff Garcia and star receiver Terrell Owens propelled San Francisco to 25 straight points, and a mishandled snap on the final play of the game—when Giants kicker Matt Bryant hoped to nail a 41-yard FG—sealed the deal.
NEW YORK STATE
Wyoming News

#6. Atlanta Falcons

- Blown lead: 25 points - Final score: New England Patriots 34, Atlanta Falcons 28 - Date: Feb. 5, 2017 The Falcons' worst-ever blown lead happened on the worst possible occasion: Super Bowl LI. Atlanta initially pulled off the rarity of making Tom Brady look bad as they led 25-3 by the third quarter. But there's a reason Brady is considered the greatest QB of all time: He led the Pats to a 28-28 tie with 58 seconds left and then a win in the first-ever Super Bowl overtime.
ATLANTA, GA
Wyoming News

#8. Chicago (now Arizona) Cardinals

- Blown lead: 24 points - Final score: Philadelphia Eagles 28, Chicago (now Arizona) Cardinals 24 - Date: Oct. 25, 1959 This game was not the only low point in the 61-year history of the Chicago Cardinals, but it was pretty bad. A pick-six by the Cards' "Night Train" Lane gave them a 24-0 lead, but that was before the Eagles took flight. Four straight second-half Eagles TDs, including two TD passes from Norm Van Brocklin to Tommy McDonald, established the avian pecking order: Eagles over Cardinals.
CHICAGO, IL
Wyoming News

Biggest blown lead in every NFL team's history

When an NFL team takes a big lead only to have their opponent erase it, it's devastating for the loser and electrifying for the winner. OLBG gathered and ranked the biggest blown leads by every team in the NFL. Here are each team's biggest meltdowns.
Wyoming News

#24. Buffalo Bills

- Blown lead: 21 points - Final score: New England Patriots 49, Buffalo Bills 21 - Date: Jan. 1, 2012 The Bills' New Year's resolution to beat the archrival Patriots seemed to be in the bag at this New Year's Day game in Foxborough. Ryan Fitzpatrick led them to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. But then Tom Brady started finding his targets with TD passes to Aaron Hernandez and Rob Gronkowski to ensure this runaway 28-point slaughter.
Wyoming News

#22. Green Bay Packers

- Blown lead: 22 points - Final score: Los Angeles Rams 30, Green Bay Packers 28 - Date: Oct. 12, 1952 It looked bad for the Rams, which had the NFL's best offense throughout the early 1950s when the Packers mounted a 28-6 lead after three quarters. What did they do about it? How about four straight fourth-quarter scores, capped by a game-winning FG—a much bigger comeback than the current Rams displayed in the 2022 Super Bowl, though this was only a regular-season game attended by 21,000. (112 million saw the comparatively "small" Super Bowl win.)
GREEN BAY, WI
Wyoming News

#9. Cincinnati Bengals

- Blown lead: 24 points - Final score: Houston Oilers (now Tennessee Titans) 30, Cincinnati Bengals 27 - Date: Sept. 23, 1979 When the Bengals blew a lead to lose by 3 points in the 2022 Super Bowl, some long-retired Bengals watching the game on TV must have experienced some deja vu. The same thing happened when the team faced the Oilers 43 years earlier—and in a more dramatic fashion because they wasted a 24-0 lead. Even worse, the Bengals did it at home in OT and sunk to an 0-4 record.
CINCINNATI, OH
Wyoming News

#7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

- Blown lead: 25 points - Final score: St. Louis (now Arizona) Cardinals 31, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28 - Date: Nov. 8, 1987 When the third quarter ended, it seemed like the Bucs might as well take a victory lap around the St. Louis Arch. Their lead was 28-3. But four unanswered fourth-quarter TDs, including a 24-yard defensive fumble return by Niko Noga, turned Cardinals fans' frowns upside down.
TAMPA, FL
Wyoming News

#4. New Orleans Saints

- Blown lead: 28 points - Final score: San Francisco 49ers 38, New Orleans Saints 35 - Date: Dec. 7, 1980 This game was a harbinger of the 49ers' imminent dynasty—five Super Bowl titles from 1982 to 1995. With his team trailing 35-7 at halftime, Joe Montana earned the nickname "Joe Cool" when he calmly led them through a four-TD second half to tie the game before a field goal settled it in OT. It was the biggest comeback in NFL history at the time, unmatched for another 33 years.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wyoming News

#1. Indianapolis Colts

- Blown lead: 33 points - Final score: Minnesota Vikings 39, Indianapolis Colts 36 - Date: Dec. 17, 2022 The Indianapolis Colts arrived in Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium and soon silenced the home crowd with a 33-0 lead at halftime. However, the Minnesota Vikings stormed back in the second half as quarterback Kirk Cousins threw...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wyoming News

#16. Seattle Seahawks

- Blown lead: 24 points - Final score: Denver Broncos 37, Seattle Seahawks 34 - Date: Sept. 23, 1979 QB Craig Morton only completed 11 passes in this game, but three went for third-quarter TDs as he brought the Broncos back from a dispiriting 34-10 deficit early in that quarter to within three points of the lead. A rushing TD in the fourth quarter finally put Denver over the top in this Mile High Stadium game, prompting befuddled Seahawks players to wonder whether to blame themselves or the altitude.
SEATTLE, WA
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
35K+
Post
852K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy