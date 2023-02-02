Read full article on original website
2-6-23 large scrap pile fire at fdl’s sadoff iron and metal
Nobody was injured in a large scrap pile fire at Sadoff Iron and Metal in Fond du Lac. Shortly after 6:30am Sunday firefighters were called to the scene on West Arndt Street and found a large scrap pile of cars and other bulk recyclable materials burning adjacent to their large shredding operation. The departments aerial truck was used to extinguish the fire while a Sadoff’s equipment operator breaked up the scrap pile. The materials were waiting to be processed in the shredder as part of the recycling operation.
Fish And Game Meetings Return to Lincoln Park
Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig and Lieutenant Travis Aleff are scheduled to be on hand at this month’s Fish and Game Protective Association meeting. The Manitowoc Unit is returning to Lincoln Park Cabin #1 for the 7:00 p.m. meeting next Wednesday evening, February 8th. Sheriff Hartwig will provide an...
Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responds to early morning scrap metal fire
FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded early Sunday morning to a scrap pile fire at Sadoff's Iron and Metal recycling center. Located at 240 West Arndt Street, crews encounter a large scrap pile of cars and other bulk recyclable materials burning across from a large shredding operation at 6:36 a.m.
Preparing For Spring Home Improvements
Now that we’re down to the final full month of the winter season, it might just be time to start planning for spring home improvement projects. Paul Braun, owner of Braun Building Center in Manitowoc, was the guest this week on WOMT and WCUB’s “Welcome Home” with builder Brandon Bartow.
Kewaunee County Sheriff's patrol division sees more complaints in 2022
As I continue with reporting the activity of the Sheriff’s Department in 2022, I would like to share some data from the Patrol Division. Probably the most visible division within the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department is our Patrol Division, and it comprises of the most recognizable duties which we carry out throughout the year. There are twelve deputies assigned to the Patrol Division which is supervised by Lt. Eric Zellner. The minimal staffing for Kewaunee County’s 322 square miles is two patrol deputies. When you consider the distance from Tisch Mills on our southern border and Dyckesville on our northern border you begin to understand the demands which this puts on our staff both from the perspective of continual presence to that of response time.
Newton fire downs large scrap yard facility
NEWTON, Wis. (WBAY) - The fire erupted in a commercial complex just west of Cleveland - its flames quickly engulfed buildings run by B&B Metals. According to the Cleveland Fire Department, no one was injured in the blaze and the fire is contained, but firefighters are still in the process of working on hot spots. Fire crews from several counties were called to assist: Manitowoc, Brown, Calumet, and Sheboygan. More than 30 pieces of equipment and around 70 firefighters were involved, according to Clifford Henning, Assistant Fire Chief of the Cleveland Fire Department.
Fond du Lac County chase, Oshkosh man arrested
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - A 35-year-old Oshkosh man was arrested Saturday morning, Feb. 4, for several charges after fleeing deputies and crashing in Fond du Lac County. A Fond du Lac County deputy first pulled the man over near Johnson and Pioneer around 3 a.m. Officials said the license plates were suspended and did not match the vehicle.
Manitowoc County Soil and Water Department Reminds Residents to Go Easy on the Salt
The Manitowoc County Soil and Water Department is reminding residents to go easy on the salt when tending to their sidewalks and driveways. Tara Wachowski, the department’s Education and Grants Manager, spoke with Seehafer News this week, where she said that a coffee mug of salt is enough to treat an entire 20-foot driveway or 10 sidewalk squares.
Shoreline Hometown Credit Union Names New Hometown Business Development Officer
Shoreline Hometown Credit Union has announced the promotion of Ryan Angst as Hometown Business Development Officer. In his new role, Ryan will work with the community, community members, and local small businesses to develop relationships that result in membership growth for the credit union. He will be responsible primarily for...
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review
– Senator Andre Jacque has introduced another bill, this one aimed at prohibiting felons from owning certain breeds of dogs. Click here to learn more about the bill. – What is going to happen to the old bandstand in Two Rivers’ Central Park? Click here to see the answer from City Manager Greg Buckley.
High-speed pursuit covers 15 miles in Fond du Lac County, driver posed as his brother
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A pursuit through Fond du Lac County that included a tire deflation device, wrong-way driving, and significant damage to a squad car ended after roughly 15 miles. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began with a traffic stop...
Kids from Wisconsin Add Manitowoc to 2023 Audition Tour
The famed Kids from Wisconsin performing group has added Manitowoc to their 2023 audition tour. The program, which features musical and dance performers between 15 and 20 years old, will be at the Capitol Civic Center on March 2nd looking for more talent to add to their impressive lineup. The...
Kiel Area Association of Commerce Hosting 32nd Annual Ice Sculpting Contest This Weekend
Downtown Kiel will be packed with artists as they partake in the 32nd Annual Ice Sculpting Contest. The event, hosted by the Kiel Area Association of Commerce, will have three divisions, Adults, Beginners, and Students. Carving of the 40-inch tall, 20-inch wide, and 11-inch deep blocks will begin at 8:30...
Green Bay Police Identify Two Killed on Elkay Lane
The Green Bay Police Department has released the identities of the two women who were killed last weekend. The bodies of 58-year-old Rhonda Cegelski of Green Bay and 53-year-old Paula O’Connor of Bellevue were found in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane last Sunday. 48-year-old Richard Sotka the Second...
Sheboygan woman embezzled $100K from employer, prosecutors say
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. - A Sheboygan woman is accused of embezzling more than $100,000 from her former employer, the Sheboygan County Home Builders Association, over the course of more than five years. Prosecutors say Krisi Kaiser, 42, blamed it on a dead man. According to a criminal complaint, Kaiser admitted...
Otter Street Fisheree draws crowd to Lake Winnebago
OSHKOSH — Hundreds packed Lake Winnebago in Oshkosh for a day of food, drink, pond hockey and fishing at the annual Otter Street Fisheree Saturday. Temperatures in the low twenties and gusty winds persisted for most of the day, but Andrew Clark—a board member of Otter Street Fishing Club, who organized the event—said those conditions were just right for the fisheree.
Visit Manitowoc Announces Discover Manitowoc Grant
Visit Manitowoc, the city’s Department of Tourism, along with the Room Tax Commission has announced a new grant. The Discover Manitowoc Grant program is designed to “provide funding assistance for the purpose of bringing events to fruition and more visitors to events held in the City of Manitowoc.”
Two Rivers Leaders Make Amendments to the Personnel Policy, Set City Goals
The Two Rivers City Council met earlier this week in a work session where they made some amendments to the City’s Personnel Policy. City Manager Greg Buckley tells Seehafer News that the one of the big amendments revolved around overtime. He said they made clearer “the language about overtime...
1 person killed in crash in Town of Hartford, WI | By Sgt. Scott Hanson
February 3, 2023 – Town of Hartford, WI – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the second traffic fatality of 2023. On Thursday February 2, 2023, at 8:19 am the Washington County Dispatch Center received a report of a vehicle possibly in the tree line on the south side of Turtle Road west of Level Road in the Town of Hartford. Prior to the arrival of deputies, a second caller reported a vehicle with heavy damage in the same area with a deceased male driver.
Daily Arrest Records - February 3. 2023
Brown County Arrest Records - Friday February 3, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
