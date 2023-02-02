Read full article on original website
Lexington man sentenced to federal prison on meth conviction
United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Rudy Ortega Raymundo, 35, of Lexington, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Lincoln, Nebraska. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Raymundo to 108 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture and 50 grams or more actual methamphetamine. After serving his sentence, Raymundo will be placed on supervised release for 2 years. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha woman found guilty of firearm-related charge
OMAHA, Neb. -- A woman from Omaha was found guilty in court for a firearm-related charge. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 40-year-old Kristen M. Patterson, of Omaha, was found guilty on Friday in federal court. She was convicted for being a felon in possession of a firearm and will have her sentencing on May 3, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Patterson could receive up to 10 years in prison on the firearm charge. There is no parole in the federal system.
WOWT
Federal court sentences Nebraska residents to prison for drug, firearm crimes
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences handed down last week in federal court in Omaha, according to updates Monday from acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell. The acting U.S. Attorney’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system. Carlos...
Radio Iowa
Seven suspects are now jailed in January slaying in Council Bluffs
Seven people, all from Council Bluffs, are in custody, following an investigation in the January 8th shooting death of a Nebraska man. Authorities said Thursday they were notified 30-year-old Devin Adkins, one of the suspects allegedly involved in the murder of 19-year-old Tucker Dobberstine of Fremont, Nebraska, was apprehended by police in Shreveport, Louisiana.
klin.com
Teenager Cited In Dog Abandonment Case
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department says an 18-year-old has been cited after a puppy was abandoned along a county road north of Lincoln Friday afternoon. Deputies were sent to the intersection of 14th Street and McKelvie Road on a report of an abandoned dog. They found the puppy in a kennel that was left in a roadside ditch. The sheriff’s office says the 18-year-old was cited for neglect, animal abuse and littering, which can carry a $1,000 fine.
KETV.com
Sarpy County sheriff details interactions with Target shooter, including confiscating a gun
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — Questions continue about how Joseph Jones was able to obtain the AR-15-style rifle he used when heopened fire in a Target on Tuesday. Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis gave KETV NewsWatch 7 insight into the four encounters his department had with Jones and his family since 2017.
KETV.com
Minute-by-minute timeline of the active shooter incident at an Omaha Target
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police released a minute-by-minute timeline of theactive shooter incident at a Target store earlier this week. Joseph Jones, 32, fired at least eight rounds inside the store — he had an AR-15-style rifle and 13 loaded rifle magazines in his possession. The entire ordeal...
KETV.com
Large theatre fight prompts 'help an officer' call, teens arrested
OMAHA, Neb. — A 'help an officer' call ends with multiple teens arrested. It happened outside the Aksarben Cinema around 11 p.m. Friday. Police said they were originally called for a large group of teens fighting in a theater. The 'help an officer' call was just in case, officers...
klkntv.com
UPDATE: Deputies arrest Lincoln woman after puppy left in ditch
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office rescued a puppy that was abandoned in a ditch along a road north of Lincoln. The sheriff’s office says the puppy, named Zeus, was found near 14th Street and McKelvie Road around 11:30 a.m. Friday. About 11 hours...
thebestmix1055.com
Police apprehend all 7 suspects in Fremont man’s murder
Council Bluffs police said Thursday that all seven suspects wanted in the January death of a Fremont man are now in custody. Trebor Carman, 19 and Dontre Hudson, 20, were taken into custody in Omaha. Devin Adkins, 30, was arrested by the Shreveport (Louisiana) Police Department. Angelina Michaelson, 20, turned herself into authorities on Wednesday. Three other suspects, Keshawn Houtz-Mayfield, 20; Traavon Thomas, 20; and Treianna Hudson, 20, were already in custody.
FBI Omaha warns of increase in sextortion cases targeting children and teens
On Thursday, the FBI's Field Office in Omaha drew attention to a growing threat against children and teens in our area.
KETV.com
All 7 suspects in custody for January death of Fremont man
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — All seven suspects wanted for the January death of a 19-year-old man are in custody, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department. On Thursday, Trebor Carman, 19, and Dontre Hudson, 20, were taken into custody in Omaha, and Devin Akins was arrested by the Shreveport Louisiana Police Department, according to authorities.
KSNB Local4
Kearney man to prison for federal drug, weapons crimes
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man is getting 17 1/2 years in federal prison for crimes related to a 2020 motorcycle crash. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Brandon Goodsell, 36, of Kearney, was sentenced Wednesday to a term of 210 months imprisonment following his convictions for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. After he completes his prison sentence, Goodsell will also serve four years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
klkntv.com
Escaped inmate caught after crash in Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An escaped inmate’s time on the run came to a crashing halt, authorities say. Robert Moss was arrested Wednesday after a vehicle crash in Omaha, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He had disappeared from the Community Corrections Center-Omaha on Nov. 17,...
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old Kaitlyn Louise Anglen, of Council Bluffs, on Wednesday on a warrant for Theft 1st, Money Laundering-Conduct Transaction, and Identify Theft over $10,000. Anglen was held on no bond. The Sheriff’s Office also arrested 57-year-old Thomas Lee Chalupa, of Omaha, Nebraska,...
Harlan Police Report
(Harlan) A Missouri man was arrested on drug charges in Harlan. The Harlan Police Department says 30-year-old Jeremiah Joseph Rosemeier, of Hopkins, was arrested following a traffic stop on January 11th. Rosemeier was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with prohibited acts penalties, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
News Channel Nebraska
24-year-old Omahan pleads no contest to three felonies related to crash that killed Beemer woman
WEST POINT, Neb. – A 24-year-old Omaha man facing multiple charges related to the death of a northeast Nebraska woman has reached a plea agreement. At a pre-trial conference in Cuming County District Court on Thursday, Jacob Kenney and his attorney Stu Dornan stated that Kenney would plead no contest to motor vehicle homicide, DUI causing serious bodily injury, and theft of over $5,000. All three charges are felonies.
iheart.com
Search On For Missing Nebraska Inmate
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says an inmate is missing from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln. Corrections says 54-year old George Piper did not return to the facility Thursday night from his job in the community. They say Piper started his sentence on October 27th, 1997. 35 to...
KETV.com
Crime Stoppers: Armed robbery at Family Dollar
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery Sunday night at a Family Dollar. Around 8:30 p.m., the store near North 30th Street and Newport Avenue was hit by the robber as a manager was closing the store and in the process of counting money.
WOWT
Council Bluffs city council takes actions on vacant properties
The Nebraska Department of Corrections is seeking the public's help in locating a missing inmate in Lincoln. The City of Council Bluffs has launched a program to help register vacant properties. Millions in funding coming to improve North 24th St. corridor. Updated: 2 hours ago. Millions in funding is coming...
